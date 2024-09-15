Guy Evans’ Book Beyond Nitro Set For November Release

Guy Evans’ latest book is titled Beyond Nitro: Untold Stories from the WCW Era and is set for release in November. GuyEvansBooks.com sent along the following press release noting that the new book will release on November 29th. The book is available for pre-order here.

New WCW book solves nWo logo mystery, tells story of Dusty Rhodes in the world of motorsports + much more!

After several years of development, Guy Evans’ long-awaited follow-up book to NITRO is set for release on 11/29.

Famously, Evans’ original book provided the inspiration for the recent Who Killed WCW series on VICE TV, and in his new book – Beyond Nitro: Untold Stories from the WCW era – he returns with an array of incredible untold stories, engrossing personal profiles, and detailed reflections on the enduring legacy of WCW.

Always engaging – and frequently revelatory – the stories featured in Beyond Nitro are interspersed with additional chapters on a wide variety of incisive subjects, including the importance of WCW to fans in the South, the ‘dream match’ that never was, and a look at wrestling nostalgia in its contemporary form.

Some of the questions answered in Beyond Nitro include:

* Who REALLY designed the iconic nWo logo?

* How did a teenage WWF fan get on WCW payroll?

* What (or who) is the unlikely thread connecting WCW…and the CIA???

* How did Dusty Rhodes – at the height of the Monday Night Wars, no less – become an announcer for…*checks notes* swamp buggy racing in Florida?

* What was the story behind a filmed WCW vs. nWo vignette which never made air?

* Why exactly did Hollywood Hogan wrestle at a private event, circa 1997, in the red-and-yellow as HULK Hogan?

* What explains the public’s continued fascination with WCW – and the Monday Night Wars in general?

* What was the secret ‘ambush meeting’ in 1999 which caused serious personal and professional repercussions for one party?

* Whose set of previously unpublished communications shine new light on the chaos of WCW, circa 2000-01?

And much, much, much more!!!

Informed by the same attention to facts, research, analysis, drama and detail which made NITRO a bestseller, Beyond Nitro is finally here.

It’s a simply sensational sequel!