H20 Wrestling 6 F’N Years Results: Colby Corino Wins World Title

June 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
H20 Wrestling Image Credit: H20 Wrestling

H2O Wrestling held Night One of their 6 F’N Years event today at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:

* H2O World Championship Match: Colby Corino defeated Deklan Grant (c)
* Death Match: Matt Tremont vs. EFFY ended in a no contest
* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: Billie Starkz defeated Adonis Valerio (c), Reid Walker, Steve Sanders, and Dyln McKay
* Alex Stretch & Anthraxx defeated Kennedi Copeland & Mouse
* Mitch Valley defeated Jeff Cannonball
* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship: Lucky 13 (c) defeated Bam Sullivan and Cole Radrick
* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Jimmy Lyon Chondo & Mickie Knuckles defeated Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross
* Ryan Redfield defeated Manders
* I Quit Match: Marcus Mathers defeated Austin Luke

