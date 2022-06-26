wrestling / News
H20 Wrestling 6 F’N Years Results: Colby Corino Wins World Title
H2O Wrestling held Night One of their 6 F’N Years event today at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:
* H2O World Championship Match: Colby Corino defeated Deklan Grant (c)
* Death Match: Matt Tremont vs. EFFY ended in a no contest
* H2O Hybrid Championship Match: Billie Starkz defeated Adonis Valerio (c), Reid Walker, Steve Sanders, and Dyln McKay
* Alex Stretch & Anthraxx defeated Kennedi Copeland & Mouse
* Mitch Valley defeated Jeff Cannonball
* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship: Lucky 13 (c) defeated Bam Sullivan and Cole Radrick
* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Jimmy Lyon Chondo & Mickie Knuckles defeated Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross
* Ryan Redfield defeated Manders
* I Quit Match: Marcus Mathers defeated Austin Luke
Austin Luke took an insane amount of damage in that match #H2O6 pic.twitter.com/4Ix1ZErQkL
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 25, 2022
Congrats to the NEW H2O Hybrid Champion Billie Starkz! #H2O6 pic.twitter.com/q7BzaRcd7O
— PWPonderings (@pwponderings) June 25, 2022
Yet another bundle from Tremont! #H2O6 pic.twitter.com/wgymREnHBr
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 25, 2022
