Hall’s AEW Collision Review 2.10.24  

Collision

Date: February 10, 2024

Location: Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

We’re less than a month away from Revolution and that feels like a rather long time away. The good thing is you can see a lot of the card from here and they’re starting to get closer to putting everything together. That still leaves a good number of things to cover and we should get some of them out of the way here. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Esfinge/Star Jr.

Moxley and Star start things off by going to the mat and Star gets him into something like a bow and arrow. Castagnoli comes in and a double superkick puts him on the floor. The Club walks away before the dives can launch and it’s Castagnoli coming back in to swing Esfinge. Moxley hammers away in the corner but Esfinge flips over and brings in Star for a double knockdown. Stereo flip dives take the Club out on the floor but they’re right back up to take over.

We take a break and come back with Moxley bleeding and Star taking Castagnoli down to make the tag back to Esfinge. Everything breaks down and Esfinge’s spinning leglock cover is broken up by Castagnoli. Star takes Castagnoli down with a corkscrew dive to the floor, leaving Moxley and Esfinge to strike it out. Back in and Castagnoli tosses Star into a cutter for two. A toss powerbomb drops Esfinge and Moxley cross armbreakers Star for the win at 12:46.

Rating: C+. This has been the latest match in this rivalry between the Blackpool Combat Club and CMLL and….yeah it’s certainly a thing that’s happening. It doesn’t feel important in the slightest and this was another example of two people from CMLL being put out there with no reason to be interested in what they’re doing. I need a bit more of a reason to care about this feud other than “they’re from a different company” and I’m not quite getting that (yet).

Post match Moxley says take that message back to CMLL and tell them that anyone who steps up gets stepped on. Cue FTR for a staredown with the Club and they quickly get in a brawl.

Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor

Matt Menard is on commentary and Lee Moriarty is here with Taylor. Garcia works on the arm to start but has to duck the big right hand. Taylor runs him over with a shoulder and even gets in his own Garcia dance. One heck of a chop wakes Garcia up and he snaps off a dragon screw legwhip.

Garcia starts in on the leg and we take an early break. Back with Taylor dropping him with a headbutt, only to miss the apron legdrop. Garcia kicks him into the corner and stomps away, setting up a running dropkick to the leg. Taylor is back up with the big forearm for two but Garcia takes out the leg again. We hit the kneebar…and Taylor actually taps at 9:05.

Rating: C+. This worked well enough with Garcia picking apart the monster and then winning with a hold he worked on throughout. Garcia getting a clean singles win is a good sign and he seems to be on his way to a TNT Title shot. This did exactly what it needed to do and there actually wasn’t much to criticize about it (my goodness that’s weird to say).

We look at Sting and Darby Allin winning the Tag Team Titles before being attacked by the Young Bucks.

Eddie Kingston finds what the Bucks did to be disgusting, just like what Bryan Danielson did when he took the attention from Bryan Keith last week. Kingston wants to face Danielson at Revolution and if he wins, Danielson has to shake his hand. No word on the title being on the line.

Brian Cage vs. Outrunners

The Outrunners have the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ mascot with them. Cage throws Floyd into the corner to start and hammers away before suplexing both of them at once. A powerbomb into a modified Texas Cloverleaf gives Cage the win at 1:12.

Post match the mascot dances with Prince Nana but gets jumped by Cage. Hook comes in for the brawl.

The Undisputed Kingdom tell Tomohiro Ishii that they’re coming for him if he wins the International Title tonight.

Here is Adam Copeland for a chat. Since he is ranked #3, he can pick to go after the TNT or International Title. Copeland likes the idea of going after Eddie Kingston’s dozens of championships but you probably know where he is leaning. Cue Daniel Garcia to say he means no disrespect but he wants the title as well. Copeland respects him but how about they face each other for the title shot. Garcia is currently not in the top 5 but apparently beating Taylor and Copeland is guaranteed to get him into the top 3? I think?

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale, with Stokely Hathaway, are in the back with Hathaway comparing themselves to the cast of Full House. He doesn’t think much of Skye Blue and the women aren’t pleased with Blue turning on them. Nightingale wants a match with Blue but Stokely can’t do it because Tony Khan has blocked his number. He’ll work on it.

Brody King vs. Mark Briscoe

Julia Hart is here with King. Briscoe hammers away to start but gets launched out of the corner with raw power. A backsplash gives King two but Briscoe knocks him to the floor. The chair is brought in for a step up dive and now let’s get a table. Instead Briscoe tries a dive, which is pulled out of the air so King can send him through a chair.

We take a break and come back with King getting two off a Boss Man Slam. King fights up and hits a running boot in the corner, followed by a bunch of right hands. Briscoe knocks him to the floor and goes up top for a flipping dive but King runs him over with a hard lariat back inside. Briscoe is back up again and tries the Froggy Bow, only to have Hart offer a distraction. King shoves him off the top and through the aforementioned table at ringside. Back in and the Ganso Bomb finishes for King at 12:58.

Rating: B. Unnecessary table spot aside, this was two hard hitting people hitting each other hard. King feels like he is in line for some kind of a monster run at some point and if he isn’t, he should be. Briscoe loses so much that it makes me wonder if that’s what he wants to do, because otherwise it feels like AEW is completely wasting him.

Post match Hart comes in and hits Briscoe in the head with a spike.

Bryan Keith is looking for big matches and wants to climb the ranks to collect his bounty.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

They fight over arm control to start until Hogan sends her into the ropes for a running hip attack. Purrazzo is right back up to take over on the arm before grabbing a cross arm choke. A Backstabber gives Purrazzo two but Hogan fights up. That’s cut off almost immediately and Purrazzo grabs the Venus de Milo (double arm crank) for the tap at 4:34.

Rating: C. Nice short win for Purrazzo here as she is turning into a formidable star on the way to Revolution. That being said, the Mercedes Mone tease is going to change everything and I’m not sure how big of a deal Purrazzo is going to be once Mone debuts. For now though, she picked Hogan apart and won so they’re at least starting off well with her.

Queen Aminata vs. Toni Storm

Non-title. Storm takes her down by the arm to start and then marches around the ring with a headlock. A Thesz press puts Aminata down and we take a break. Back with Aminata hitting a running kick to the chest for two. Storm grabs a DDT for the same but Aminata hits an Air Raid Crash for two more. That’s enough for Storm, who is back up with Storm Zero for the pin at 8:54.

Rating: C. This got more time than the previous one and the way commentary was talking, Aminata was the featured attraction. I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen AEW (or any promotion for that matter) decide that someone was going to be a thing and run with it this much. Aminata isn’t bad at all but I have no idea why she’s getting this much time and attention.

Post match Storm lays in the ring and says she’ll be releasing a new film on “Die-nah-mah-tay.” She also doesn’t think much of Purrazzo.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

International Title: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Ishii is challenging and powers him up against the ropes to start. Cassidy is sent outside and wants Ishii to join him but has to come back inside to shoulder Ishii instead. Some forearms in the corner just annoy Ishii, who drops Cassidy with a single chop. We take a break and come back with Cassidy hitting a Stundog Millionaire.

The tornado DDT plants Ishii again and a second one gets two. A top rope DDT gives Cassidy two more before they trade running shouts to the face. Ishii Pounces him down and they both get a breather. A hard shot to the face gives Ishii two and he suplexes Cassidy hard. Cassidy tells him to chop before collapsing, allowing Ishii to hit a powerbomb.

The sliding lariat misses though and Cassidy gets some rollups for two each. The Orange Punch and Beach Break give Cassidy two but Ishii clotheslines him for the same. Ishii’s brainbuster is escaped but the Orange Punch won’t put him down. With nothing else working, Cassidy small packages him to retain at 15:24.

Rating: B. The action was good and such but this was the latest in the “here’s a title match against a random opponent and Cassidy survives again”. I liked it a bit more in the first twenty or so times they did it rather than the most recent forty or so. I get that there’s a history between them because of their time in a faction in Japan but I’m going to need more than that to be interested in a match here.

Post match the Undisputed Kingdom runs in to beat Cassidy down but Ishii makes the save.

Results

Blackpool Combat Club b. Esfinge/Star Jr. – Cross armbreaker to Star Jr.

Daniel Garcia b. Shane Taylor – Kneebar

Brian Cage b. Outrunners – Texas Cloverleaf to Magnum

Brody King b. Mark Briscoe – Ganso Bomb

Deonna Purrazzo b. Kiera Hogan – Deonna Purrazzo

Toni Storm b. Queen Aminata – Storm Zero

Orange Cassidy b. Tomohiro Ishii – Small package

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.