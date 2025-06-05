Hall’s AEW Collision Review 6.4.25 (Fyter Fest)  

Collision

Date: June 4, 2025

Location: Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Now we have the second half of the show and hopefully that means they keep the momentum going from Dynamite. For some reason, AEW has a tendency to present a not so thrilling Collision when it is in a special time slot and it can be quite the disappointing presentation. It would be nice to not see that again here but we’ll have to see. Let’s get to it.

We open with Kenny Omega in the ring after his successful title defense in the main event of Dynamite. Kazuchika Okada comes out for the big staredown and shove their belts in the other’s face. The brawl is on and Okada goes to the body to cut him down. The Rainmaker and One Winged Angel are broken up and we have a staredown.

We look back at FTR getting in an argument with CMLL’s Atlantis Jr. and Templario.

Ricochet is still searching for talent for his team.

Will Ospreay vs. Lio Rush

Action Andretti is here with Rush, who bails out to the floor to start. Rush gets back inside and picks the leg to no avail as Ospreay chases him into the corner. A springboard hurricanrana is countered into a failed Styles Clash attempt, with Rush bailing out to the floor again. This time Andretti’s distraction lets Rush hit a suicide dive as we take a break.

Back with Ospreay breaking up a sleeper and hitting a spinning torture rack bomb for two. Rush’s poisonrana into a springboard Stunner gets two but Ospreay cutters him out of the air. The Oscutter gets two and Ospreay throws Rush over the top onto Andretti. That means the big dive, followed by a Phenomenal Forearm to drop Rush back inside. Rush is back up with a DDT into the Final Hour for two as the crowd gets VERY quiet in a hurry. Rush stops to yell at the referee and walks into the Styles Clash for the pin at 9:01.

Rating: C+. It was fine enough, but I’m really not sure why Ospreay needed the better part of ten minutes to beat Rush. Ospreay is in the main event scene and is likely in a high profile match at All In, plus being tied into the World Title match. That is not a place that should require him to need so much time to beat half of a low level tag team.

Post match Andretti comes in to lay out Ospreay. Hangman Page makes the save and Ospreay leaves. Page says he appreciates Ospreay’s help but he doesn’t need help to become the World Champion. He will never take help from Swerve Strickland either, but he will roll into Texas and win the World Title. Cue Jon Moxley followed by the Death Riders but Ospreay comes in with some chairs to chase them off.

Don Callis and company want the Outrunners and Bandido, with Hechicero coming in as the newest member.

Atlantis Jr./Templario vs. FTR

Stokely Hathaway is here with FTR. Wheeler won’t shake Atlantis’ hand to start with Atlantis, who takes over without much trouble. The frustrated Wheeler brings in Harwood to slap Templario in the (awesome) mask, earning himself an enziguri. Now Harwood shakes his hand, earning Templario a poke in the eye. Everything breaks down and Atlantis dropkicks FTR to the floor but Wheeler takes over on Templario back inside.

We take a break and come back with Templario still in trouble and Schiavone promising a REALLY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT from Tony Khan later tonight. Atlantis comes in to clean house and hits a dive to the floor. Templario’s splash off Atlantis’ shoulders gets two on Harwood but he’s back up for a Shatter Machine. Atlantis makes the save so Harwood sweeps Templario’s leg to break up a suplex and give Wheeler the pin at 13:45.

Rating: C+. I had missed the time before Forbidden Door where wrestlers are suddenly angry at people from a different promotion and now we’re getting the Grand Slam version. MJF wants to fight Mistico and FTR is battling various CMLL stars. That hasn’t been overly interesting in the years that we’ve seen before and it’s the case again here.

Post match Hathaway grabs the mic to brag about FTR’s success. And that’s it.

Video on Thekla attacking Jamie Hayter last week.

Don Callis Family vs. Bandido/Los Outrunners

Hechicero takes Bandido down by the leg to start but a spinning armdrag gets Bandido out of trouble. Everything breaks down and the Family is triple dropkicked out to the floor. Fletcher is able to send Magnum into the barricade a few times and we take a break. Back with Magnum getting up for the hot tag off to Floyd to pick up the pace. Hechicero ties Bandido up for some near falls before they trade big boots for a double down.

Takeshita comes in for the Blue Thunder Bomb on Bandido and everything breaks down. Fletcher gets suplexed into a frog splash from Bandido but he blocks the 21 Plex. Instead Fletcher hits a brainbuster but Bandido is back with a superkick. Magnum comes back in but the Family breaks up the Mega Powers handshake. The brainbuster gives Fletcher the pin on Magnum at 14:16.

Rating: B-. Another long match that didn’t need to get so much time and felt like it was just there to fill in a long portion of the show. The Ring Of Honor World Title is beneath most of the Family so they probably won’t go after it, making this mini feud feel all the less important. It wasn’t a bad match at all, but I’m going to need something more interesting than the Outrunners in masks.

Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne attack Anna Jay but Tay Melo makes her return after nearly two years for the save.

Anthony Bowens declares this the Pride Of AEW Month and challenges Kyle Fletcher for next week.

Ring Of Honor TV Title: Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson vs. AR Fox vs. Nick Wayne

Wayne is defending and Ricochet is on commentary. Wayne and Johnson are sent outside to start so the other two nip up and miss stereo dropkicks for a standoff. Fox hits a big running flip dive onto Johnson before Guevara dropkicks Wayne down as well. Guevara hits his own running flip dive to the floor but Johnson hits one of his own. Fox moonsaults down onto Johnson but Johnson’s friend Blake Christian gets in a cheap shot.

We take a break and come back Wayne kneeing Guevara in the face but Guevara faceplants him for two. Johnson takes Wayne’s place and they fight out to the floor, leaving Fox to suplex Wayne. Fox hits a big flip dive off the top onto everyone else but Wayne shrugs off a Swanton. Something close to a fisherman’s buster pins Fox to retain the title at 11:07.

Rating: B-. Yeah if the Ring Of Honor World Title isn’t interesting, the TV Title isn’t much better. These are people who have been established as not being overly important so putting them all in a title match isn’t the best way to go. Wayne’s issues with Christian Cage continue to grow, but I’m not sure when it’s finally going to snap, or how much I’ll be able to care about Wayne when it does.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Thekla vs. Lady Frost

Frost drives her into the corner to start but gets shoved right back out. A running boot to the head staggers Frost and Thekla cuts her down with a spear. Thekla grabs something like an abdominal stretch with a bodyscissors for the tap at 2:30.

Post match the hold goes on again but Queen Aminata runs in for the save.

Post break Aminata says that she’s tired of people showing up here and trying to make their name off her. She’ll face Thekla anyway though.

Tony Khan’s big announcement, as made by Tony Schiavone: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada at All In, winner take all. We really needed a special announcement to confirm that the match that has been all but announced for months now?

Paragon/Daniel Garcia vs. Don Callis Family

Strong and Romero fight over a wristlock to start before it’s off to Beretta to hammer Cole down in the corner. Cole shrugs that off and brings Beretta over to the corner for the tag to O’Reilly. A running knee to the ribs cuts Alexander down and it’s Garcia coming in for the right hands in the corner. Garcia hammers away at everyone but Archer, who chokeslams him out of the corner as we take a break.

Back with Strong and O’Reilly cleaning house before handing it back to Cole for more of the same. The Backstabber gets two on Alexander and a superkick sends Romero outside. Almost everyone heads to the floor for a string of running dives until Alexander German suplexes Cole for two back inside. The Panama Sunrise hits Alexander and Garcia’s rollup gets two with Archer making the save. We settle down to Beretta trading forearms with Cole until Beretta scores with a half and half suplex. Cole starts firing off the superkicks though and hits the Boom to finish Romero at 11:23.

Rating: B-. They were trying here and the match was the best part of the show, though that’s only so much of a hurdle to clear. If nothing else, it’s nice to see Cole finally get a win, as it feels like it’s been a bit since it happened. Good enough match, though having this at the end of a four hour marathon show was a bit much to ask.

Results

Will Ospreay b. Lio Rush – Styles Clash

FTR b. Atlantis Jr./Templario – Crossbody to Templario

Don Callis Family b. Bandido/Los Outrunners – Brainbuster to Magnum

Nick Wayne b. Sammy Guevara, Lee Johnson and AR Fox – Fisherman’s buster to Fox

Thekla b. Lady Frost – Seated abdominal stretch

Paragon b. Don Callis Family – Boom to Romero

