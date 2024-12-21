Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 12.20.24  

Rampage

Date: December 20, 2024

Location: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington DC

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, Ian Riccaboni

We’re on the second night of Holiday Bash and that should make for an interesting show. We’ll get some more of the Continental Classic, which only has a week left at this point and is starting to come into focus. Other than that, we are in for more of a build towards next weekend’s Worlds End so let’s get to it.

Tony Schiavone bring out the Don Callis Family for a chat. Don Callis, now in a hat, brags about the team being the 1%ers of the wrestling world and brags about their recent efforts. Kyle Fletcher claims biased refereeing cost him his most recent Continental Classic match and now it is time to take out Daniel Garcia. Callis is ready to see Powerhouse Hobbs taken out at Worlds End.

Powerhouse Hobbs/Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita/Brian Cage

Don Callis is on commentary. Takeshita has to escape from an early spinebuster attempt and Hobbs isn’t pleased. Cage comes in to ram into Hobbs, who takes over. Davis comes in for a double shoulder but Takeshita breaks up a double suplex attempt. Takeshita hammers on Hobbs in the corner and gets in a bite as we slow down a bit. A suplex gets Hobbs out of trouble and it’s back to Davis to drop Cage. The backsplash hits knees though and Takeshita grabs the Blue Thunder Bomb for two as we take a break.

Back with a double tag bringing in Hobbs and Takeshita with the former cleaning house. A running powerslam plants Cage and there’s another one to Takeshita, with Callis not being pleased. The spinebuster hits Takeshita but Cage shoves Davis onto the cover for the save. Cage grabs a pumphandle faceplant for two and they all get in to trade big strikes. Hobbs Cactus Clotheslines Cage to the floor, leaving Davis to hit a running forearm to Takeshita in the corner. Takeshita is back up with a knee though and Raging Fire finishes Davis at 12:27.

Rating: B. This was a hard hitting match between four rather strong guys. Davis is still little more than a person who is there to fill in a spot but I’ll take him losing over someone with more value. Hobbs isn’t likely to win the title at Worlds End but I can go for seeing him getting a title shot to pay off his time in the Don Callis Family.

Willow Nightingale is fired up for Wrestle Dynasty. Kris Statlander comes in, almost sheepishly, and wishes her good luck.

Action Andretti/Lio Rush vs. Goldy/Myles Hawkins

Rush sends Goldy to the floor to start and Hawkins is kicked outside too. Back in and some strikes have Hawkins in trouble, setting up Andretti’s torture rack neckbreaker for the pin on Hawkins at 1:11.

Post match Private Party come out for the staredown but Top Flight makes the save.

Harley Cameron and Penelope Ford agree to watch each others’ backs, after some confusion over what is on Cameron’s back.

Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

Nightingale powers her down to start and grabs a belly to back suplex for an early two. Some corner clotheslines have Nightingale in more trouble and we take a break. Back with Nightingale missing a Cannonball, allowing Cameron to hit a Shining Wizard for two. Cameron reverses an electric chair into a victory roll for two but the Babe With The Powerbomb finishes her off at 6:45.

Rating: C. I really could go for less of Cameron losing. She has quite a few tools to be a star and the biggest of them all is that the fans care about her. That is a lot more than some stars can say and Cameron is starting to put things together in the ring to back it up. She shouldn’t be beating Nightingale or anything, but she doesn’t need to be losing as often either.

Post match Penelope Ford comes in for the save but Kris Statlander makes the save. Statlander leaves before any hugging can ensue.

Video on Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May.

Jeff Jarrett teases doing something new in 2025.

Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King (3 points) vs. Komander (0 points)

Komander backs away to start, which is probably his best possible idea. Some strikes don’t do much to King, who drops Komander with a single shot. King slowly chops him around and hits some hard forearms to the side of the head. Back up and Komander’s very springboardy wristdrag is broken up with a chop and we take a break.

We come back with Komander still in trouble but managing something like an on the back abdominal stretch. A crucifix bomb sends King outside but he sends a diving Komander into the barricade. The running crossbody only hits barricade though and Komander is right there with a running flip dive to take King out again.

Back in and a heck of a sunset bomb sets up a 450 to give Komander two more. King misses a charge into the post and a double springboard moonsault to the floor drops him again. Cielito Lindo to the back has King in more trouble but he pulls Komander out of the air into a Ganso Bomb for the pin at 14:54.

Rating: B-. Komander has come a good way in the last few weeks and this was a good example. He was trying to bounce off a monster like King as well as he could and it went fairly well. As usual, King knows how to play a monster rather well and that was the case here. King gets a breather in the tournament and Komander continues to lose, which is just kind of expected at this point.

Gold League Standings

Darby Allin – 6 points (2 matches remaining)

Claudio Castagnoli – 6 points (2 matches remaining)

Will Ospreay – 6 points (2 matches remaining)

Ricochet – 6 points (2 matches remaining)

Brody King – 6 points (1 match remaining)

Komander – 0 points (1 match remaining)

