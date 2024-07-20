Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 7.20.24  

Rampage

Date: July 19, 2024

Location: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re coming off a pretty outstanding Dynamite and that might make for a bit of a hard standard to live up to here. With just over a month to go before All In, there isn’t much in the way of desperation yet so this show might not need to mean much. I’ll settle for some good matches though so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Conglomeration vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Strong and O’Reilly start things off and go to the mat with the grappling. O’Reilly can’t get away from a leg trip but they go to a standoff so it’s off to Cassidy to take Taven into the corner. That doesn’t last long so Ishii comes in to run all three villains over. The Conglomeration hit a triple suplex and it’s Bennett getting caught in the corner for some rapid fire strikes.

We take a break and come back with Ishii chopping away at Bennett but Strong grabs his foot. A dropkick cuts Ishii off though and Strong takes him into the corner for some rather loud chops. Taven spends too much time trash talking though and gets caught with a nasty German suplex. O’Reilly comes back in with a guillotine as everything breaks down. The Stundog Millionaire hits Bennett and Ishii adds the big clothesline.

The Proton Pack/Sick Kick combination hits Ishii and Taven adds the frog splash for two. Ishii blocks the jumping knees and Cassidy low bridges the Kingdom to the floor, where they cut off the big dive. We take another break and come back again with Cassidy getting stomped down in the corner but managing to escape the Proton Pack. Instead it’s back to Ishii for the superplex to Taven, leaving Strong and O’Reilly to slug it out. Everything breaks down and Cassidy rolls Taven up for two before DDTing Bennett. Strong and Ishii knock each other down, leaving Cassidy to Orange Punch Taven for the pin at 17:22.

Rating: B+. Not only did this get time but it made use of that time, with all six working hard and having a heck of a match. There was very little in the way of down time and it wouldn’t shock me to see Cassidy and O’Reilly wind up getting the Tag Team Title match at Death Before Dishonor. Someone has to and if it wind up being similar to this match, everything could go rather well. Really good stuff here.

Post match here is Don Callis to distract Cassidy, allowing Kyle Fletcher to jump him from behind. Mark Briscoe runs in for the save but Strong gets in a cheap shot and poses with the Ring Of Honor World Title.

Saraya and Harley Cameron brag about the former’s abilities. She guarantees to find a way to All In.

Learning Tree vs. Outrunners

Jericho is in street clothes. Bill powers Floyd around with no trouble to start as Jericho, wearing his belt, is on his phone in the corner. Magnum gets slammed so the Outrunners get together for a double dropkick. That just earns them some shots to the face as Jericho is back on his phone. Bill unloads on Floyd in the corner and, after kicking Magnum to the floor, hits a chokeslam so Jericho can get the arrogant pin at 3:32.

Rating: C. Pretty much a handicap match here and it was barely a match at all. The Learning Tree stuff hasn’t been great overall but Bill has looked like a monster out there. He’s destroying people like a big man should and that is what he has been needing to do for a long time now. Bill was the only thing to see here, which seems to be the point.

Post match Minoru Suzuki comes out for a staredown with Jericho.

Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher

They forearm it out to start and Suzuki laughs at Butcher’s strikes. Something close to a Jackhammer gives Butcher two but Suzuki pulls him into a sleeper. The Gotch Style Piledriver finishes Butcher at 2:59. Not much to this one.

Mark Briscoe introduces Tomohiro Ishii to the Conglomeration and goes over the two rules: you have to be down to conglomerate and you cannot in any way be a s*******. Today’s word is miscombobulation, which is what happened when Briscoe got kneed in the face last week. That’s why Ishii is going to take out Roderick Strong tomorrow night. Briscoe turns into incoherent babbling as he continues to be maybe the best talker in wrestling right now.

Kris Statlander vs. Sydni Winnell

Stokely Hathaway is here with Statlander, who forearms her in the face to start (Menard: “YES!”). Statlander knocks Winnell into the corner but Winnell forearms her way to freedom. Not that it matters as Staturday Night Fever finishes Winnell at 1:26.

Hologram is coming.

Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

Fenix and Kassidy trade rollups to start before it’s off to Quen, who is caught on top. Quen gets knocked outside but Kassidy cuts off the dive. Everyone gets knocked down for an early double breather and we take a break. Back with Fenix and Kassidy slugging it out until Silly String tales Penta down.

Kassidy’s moonsault gets two on Fenix but Gin and Juice is broken up. Back up the spike Fear Factor is broken up, meaning Gin and Juice and hit Fenix for two with Penta making the save, complete with a Canadian Destroyer. The Bros superkick both of them down and the spike Fear Factor finishes Kassidy at 10:17.

Rating: B-. This was another match where you knew it would be good due to the teams involved. These guys know how to get in the ring and work an exciting match, which is what we got here. The Bros, assuming they can stay healthy, could very easily be put into the Tag Team Title picture. For now though, I’ll settle for them having a good main event.

