Hall’s Evolve Review – 6.11.25  

Evolve

Date: June 11, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

We’re into a new era around here as we officially have Men’s and Women’s Evolve Champions. Last week saw Jackson Drake bring the men’s version to the Vanity Project, who I’m sure will have a calm, respectful celebration as a result. There are other things around here to address as well though so let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Jackson Drake winning the title last week.

Opening sequence.

Here is the Vanity Project for their celebration. They aren’t ones to tell you “we told you so”, but that’s what they did. They are the future NXT main eventers and now Jackson Drake himself gets the mic. Drake talks about Buddy Rogers, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins being the first holders of various titles and now his name has been added. They have the best man, woman and tag team in Evolve and at this point, it isn’t even bragging. When you’re this good, you can only be called the Vanity Project, and now they make V signs with their fingers because they’re turning into a real stable.

Lince Dorado knows that he’s going to need help to come after the Vanity Project and he has an idea.

Wes Lee, with the rest of High Ryze, is ready for Cappuccino Jones.

Cappuccino Jones is with Jack Cartwheel and is heavily caffeinated for Wes Lee. The problem is Lee has forgotten what it’s like to be thirsty and it’s time for a fresh brew. Jones has one bit and he is getting everything he can out of it.

Zayda Steele/Nikkita Lyons vs. Layla Diggs/Masyn Holiday

Diggs and Holiday have a dance during their entrance and their opponents are….impressed? Steele takes Diggs down and poses to start but gets her leg swept for a fast two. Diggs dances some more and it’s off to Holiday for a dancing ax handle to the arm. Lyons comes in and fights out of the armbar before bending over so Holiday can jump over her.

Diggs comes back in and gets taken into the wrong corner but manages to powerslam Steele down for two. Holiday runs Steele over with a shoulder but stops to look at Lyons, which allows Lyons to come in for some shoulders to the ribs. The ZDT gives Steele two and Lyons grabs a chinlock, which works as well as you would expect.

Holiday avoids a charge in the corner and it’s off to Diggs to pick up the pace. A handspring shoulder to the ribs in the corner drops Steele and a splash gets two, with Lyons making the save. Cue Chantel Monroe to sit on the apron for a distraction, which allows Lyons to kick Holiday in the head for the pin at 7:52.

Rating: C-. This wasn’t the best stuff, with the dancing from Diggs and Holiday feeling like something that has been done to death. At the same time, having Monroe come in to do her one thing for a distraction wasn’t the most thrilling twist. The action wasn’t terrible as they all need time in the ring, but I wasn’t feeling this one for the most part.

Troy Yearwood likes to lift weights and write poetry, including one about how he’s going to take over Evolve and NXT. He likes lifting people in the ring with him…and now his name is Jamar Hampton. Sure.

Kali Armstrong comes up to tell Natalya that she doesn’t need her help. Natalya says she might, because they’re teaming together next week.

Jamar Hampton vs. It’s Gal

Hampton has some weird intro music, sounding like it would be playing in the opening scene of a romantic comedy while someone we just met is walking down the street. Hampton drives him into the corner to start so Gal (now pronounced as it would traditionally be, rather than gaul, as in rhyming with Paul) wants a test of strength. That goes fine for Hampton, who takes him down and does pushups on Gal’s back. An atomic drop sets up a running dropkick (and a high one at that) for two on Gal.

Back up and Gal starts taking over on the leg and hammers away in the corner. A pushup cover gives Gal two and he drops a Kofi Kingston double legdrop for two more. Gal stays on the leg with a half crab, with Hampton fighting out but not being able to stand. The one good leg is enough to German suplex Gal and an overhead belly to belly takes Gal down again. Hampton can’t quite get a fireman’s carry as Gal grabs a rollup for two of his own. Back up and Hampton hits an AA (landing on Gal, ala Keith Lee’s Big Bang Catastrophe) for the pin 6:30.

Rating: C+. This was a showcase for Hampton and that worked well enough, as he has a good look and some very impressive athleticism. That being said, the leg stuff being somewhat ignored so he could throw Gal around wasn’t the best look. On the other hand, Gal continues to not do much for me, as “he’s in good shape” and “looks like a human action figure” is only going to get him so far.

Marcus Mathers talks about how he has trained as hard and often as he can because this is what matters the most to him.

Jordan Oasis talks about how hard he has worked to get here, often walking the streets and living on busses. He doesn’t remember the last time he was in a hotel room. It’s hard to have to order the cheapest thing on the menu at a fast food restaurant so he can use the restroom or sneak into the gym after someone so he can use the shower. But now it’s worth it because he is making it here. That’s a heck of a way to make me care about someone and it did a nice job.

Wes Lee vs. Cappuccino Jones

The rest of High Ryze and Jack Cartwheel are here too. After the Big Match Intros, Jones takes him down by the arm to start but gets reversed into a headlock. Jones sweeps the legs out for two before going with back to back leapfrogs. Lee gets sent outside for a running flip dive and we take a break.

Back with Lee dropping Jones out of the corner and hitting a basement dropkick to the side of the head. A superkick lets Lee slam him head first into the mat a few times while shouting a lot as well. Jones tries to fight back but gets powerslammed down for two, leaving Lee frustrated. A quick backslide and rollup give Jones two each and he hits an enziguri to send Lee into the ropes.

The Half And Half gives Jones two so High Ryze gets involved, with Cartwheel going after them. That means a three way ejection, allowing Lee to hit a tornado DDT. The running knees give Lee two and Jones is back up with the Decaffinator for two and now it’s Jones’ turn to be stunned. Jones misses the Froggy Brew (these names are great) so Lee rolls him up but gets caught with his feet on the ropes. A rollup gives Jones a close two but Lee superkicks him in the back of the head. The Cardiac Kick finishes for Lee at 11:04.

Rating: B. Dang they had me into this one at the end, as I thought they might actually give Jones the big upset. I can get why they didn’t, but that would have been a heck of a way to give Jones the push. That being said, this absolutely did not hurt Jones, who looked great in defeat. Pretty awesome main event here, with both guys working rather hard.

Results

Zayda Steele/Nikkita Lyons b. Layla Diggs/Masyn Holiday – Kick to the head to Holiday

Jamar Hampton b. It’s Gal – Attitude Adjustment

Wes Lee b. Cappuccino Jones – Cardiac Kick

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.