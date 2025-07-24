Hall’s WWE Evolve Review 7.23.25  

Evolve

Date: July 23, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Last week saw Jackson Drake survive against Lince Dorado, but now he might have to deal with the freshly debuted Brooks Jensen. Other than that, Kali Armstrong is going to need a new challenger and some people are already lining up for the shot. Things have been getting more interesting around here and it’s making the show that much better. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe

Chen knocks him down for an early two and Enofe is already asking for a time out. Back up and Enofe uses the rope to avoid being taken down again, allowing him to stomp away on Chen. A DDT sets up choke but Chen is back up with a neckbreaker. Some right hands and an enziguri set up a running boot to drop Enofe again. The Gentle Touch is blocked so Enofe rolls him up and grabs the trunks for the pin at 5:14.

Rating: C. Totally fine match between two people who are trying to find their spot in Evolve. Enofe is further along at this point with the whole “I deserve it” deal. On the other hand you have Chen, who is pretty much the same thing he was in NXT LVL Up without the weird protection that he received. Not bad, but they both need something to make them more interesting.

Jordan Oasis is looking for a partner and asks It’s Gal and Sam Holloway. They don’t care about Keanu Carver going after the ID Program and would never want to team with a nomad. Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel come in to say Oasis has earned his stripes. They accuse Gal and Holloway of forgetting what it took to get here. A tag match seems to be made, albeit not involving Oasis.

Video on the WWE ID Program.

Adrenaline Drip vs. Sam Holloway/It’s Gal

Jones grinds away (like beans) on a headlock before firing off a dropkick to rock Gal. Cartwheel comes in and it’s another dropkick from Jones into a running shooting star press to give Cartwheel two. Gal manages to knock Cartwheel outside for a big boot from Holloway, who also crotches Jones against the post. Back in and a middle rope elbow gives Holloway two on Cartwheel and Gal adds the double legdrop for two more. The villains take turns tossing Cartwheel around for two before Holloway grabs a chinlock.

Cartwheel fights up and cartwheels his way over to Jones for the tag. Holloway crashes into Gal to send him outside and it’s a top rope flipping cutter/Downward Spiral combination (cool) for two (not cool) on Holloway. With everyone else on the floor, Holloway hits a big no hands dive to take the three of them down. Back in and Holloway hits a top rope splash on Cartwheel, with Jones making the save. Jones dives onto Holloway and a corkscrew top rope splash gives Cartwheel the pin at 6:41.

Rating: B. Annoyance of that kind of a double team move only getting two aside, this was a heck of a match as they all went nuts out there for the time that they had. Holloway is a big guy whose size makes him stand out and he was using that advantage here. Really fun stuff here, with one of the more exciting matches in Evolve thus far.

Jordan Oasis continues looking for a partner and Brooks Jensen comes up to offer his services. Jensen offers to help, if Oasis will help him against the Vanity Project. Deal.

Marcus Mathers is in Stevie Turner’s office and wants a match with Keanu Carver. Turner can’t do that because Carver is busy with Sean Legacy, but Turner will give him another match. With that out of the way, Kali Armstrong comes in to demand Jin Tala, which Turner will work on for her.

Kendal Grey vs. Zayda Steel

Steel takes her down by the hair to start and grabs a headlock takeover. Back up and Grey grabs her own headlock takeover, followed by a running crossbody, with Steel bailing out to the floor. Steele catches her with a Codebreaker on the way back in and it’s time to choke away in the corner. A whip into the corner has Grey in more trouble but she’s able to grab a German suplex to put both of them down. Grey hits a middle rope spinning crossbody before snapping off a powerslam to drop Steel again. Back up and Grey grabs a rollup for the quick pin at 5:41.

Rating: C. Not much to see here, though the result was a nice surprise. Grey is someone who has the potential to go somewhere and she needs the wins to get closer. On the other hand you have Steel, who feels like someone WWE wants to be a big star (which makes sense) but she’s going to need some more reps in the ring to make that happen.

Post match Grey says she doesn’t get what the deal is with Wendy Choo but they can deal with it in the ring.

Sean Legacy doesn’t know what Keanu Carver’s problem is with the ID Program and it would be much harder without people like Timothy Thatcher. They’re ready to fight.

Chantel Monroe doesn’t think much of Kylie Rae but she’ll lower herself to deal with her.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Swipe Right vs. Brooks Jensen/Jordan Oasis

Baylor grabs a headlock on Jensen to start but gets reversed into Jensen’s headlock takeover. Oasis comes in for a suplex so it’s off to Smokes to pick up the pace. Everything breaks down and Swipe Right avoids crashing into each other, only for Oasis to backsplash Smokes for two. A quick distraction lets Smokes stomp away though and we take a break.

We come back with Baylor hammering on Oasis and elbowing him in the face. Smokes pulls Oasis back into the corner and Baylor drops an elbow, earning quite the celebration. Oasis gets in a backbreaker but a distraction pulls Jensen off the apron so there’s no tag. The chinlock goes on but Oasis suplexes his way to freedom.

Rather than tagging though, he hits a running flipping cannonball to Baylor’s back. Jensen comes in without a tag and drops Smokes before pulling Oasis to the right corner. Now Jensen comes in to clean house but tags Oasis and throws him back in before walking out. The Super Swipe finishes Oasis at 10:12.

Rating: C+. Good storyline based match here with Jensen going all evil, which does seem to suit him better. He doesn’t have much in the ring to back up his limited appeal so this is the better move for him. It gives both Jensen and Oasis something to do while also boosting Swipe Right up a bit. Swipe Right is still not great to see in the ring, but they’re being established, which is a good move.

Results

Edris Enofe b. Dante Chen – Rollup with trunks

Adrenaline Drip b. Sam Holloway/It’s Gal – Corkscrew top rope splash to Gal

Kendal Grey b. Zayda Steel – Rollup

Swipe Right b. Jordan Oasis/Brooks Jensen – Super Swipe to Oasis

