Hall’s WWE Raw on Netflix Review 1.6.25  

It’s a new era as we are officially on Netflix, which could make for a heck of a change of pace. The show is not going to have a fixed runtime and this is more or less going to be the pay per view of the month. That alone should make for a special night, but there are likely going to be some guest stars and maybe some debuts as well. Let’s get to it.

Earlier today, a bunch of people came to work.

We get a special video, with HHH talking about the story of wrestling being like an artist’s canvas before moving over to television. We see some paintings of Hulk Hogan and Andre (which HHH refers to as “the face and the heel”) and various famous clips (including some from WCW), as HHH says the screens get smaller but the stories get larger. Presenting the never ending story of WWE, with the camera pulling back to reveal a heck of a montage of tars painted on a mat.

The curtain, which the video was playing on, falls from around the ring and HHH is standing inside. HHH says let them hear you louder than ever before and asks if we’re ready. Welcome to the Netflix Era. This was a spectacular opening, as no one in the world can hype up its own history like WWE.

And here’s the Rock to get things going. After a very long intro, Rock talks about how he used to watch wrestling as a kid, but now it’s a lot easier to watch, especially on Netflix. We get the official announcement that this is the largest arena gate in WWE history, for about the fourth time in the last year. Rock thanks some Netflix executives, as well as Cody Rhodes, who is in the crowd for some reason. Rock: “Tell Mama Rhodes the Rock said hello.” He puts over the Tribal Combat match and talks about what it means to be a chief in their family before saying it’s time to start the show.

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Tribal Combat, meaning anything goes, for the title of Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman is here with Reigns. After a break, they start fast with the slugout with Reigns knocking him out to the floor. Back in and Reigns hammers away against the ropes, only to get sent outside. Sikoa sends him over the announcers’ table with Spinning Solo. Sikoa hits him in the head with the steps and then sits on them as we take a break.

Back with Sikoa unloading with a chair and then wrapping it around Reigns’ neck. The running Umaga Attack misses though and Reigns chairs him down but a Conchairto misses. Spinning Solo onto the chair gets two but Reigns fights back up. The spear connects for two, with Tama Tonga pulling the referee out.

Cue Jacob Fatu to lay Reigns out, with the implant DDT into the moonsault getting two. The referee gets taken out but here are Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to brawl with the Bloodline. Reigns hits a spear for a delayed two from another referee but here is Kevin Owens with a Stunner for two on Reigns. The package piledriver is loaded up by cue Cody Rhodes to brawl with Owens. Reigns hits the spear to put Sikoa away at 23:27.

Rating: B. This never quite made it up to the next level, but it was a nice street fight style match with some good interference to make it better. Reigns beating Sikoa is a major result and what matters is that it should be either the beginning of the end of the new new Bloodline or the end of the storyline entirely. Reigns getting the win is what matters here and I could go for seeing what they have going on next. For now though, Reigns beats Sikoa and that should wrap up some things for now.

Post match Heyman loads up the Ula Fala but here is the Rock to give it to Reigns instead.

The Royal Rumble is officially coming to Riyadh next year.

Various wrestlers, like Rey Mysterio, LA Knight and the War Raiders are in the crowd.

Here is John Cena for a chat as the Farewell Tour officially gets going. Cena hypes up how smart the fans are and they know their audience just got a lot bigger. He thanks the fans and Monday Night Raw for letting him stand in the ring in jorts one more time. Cena is ready to start his farewell tour and lists off some potential opponents, like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The other question people are asking is when he’ll become the 17 time World Champion, but he’s not seeing it.

Cena is on a streak of over 2,400 since he won a singles match (Cena: “Yeah.”) so the World Title is not in the cards. He has a better chance of winning an Oscar and….well….that’s not going to happen either. The only chance he has to get a title shot is to win Money In The Bank or the Elimination Chamber or….the Royal Rumble. Maybe he could do that! It would be a great way to thank the fans and if you know him, nothing is impossible. The only time they say never is when they say never give up. He’s in the Rumble. Cena had this crow in the palm of his hand and his last Rumble is a going to be a special moment.

Video on Logan Paul, who is in the crowd.

More wrestlers and celebrities (including Macaulay Culkin, who gets a ROAR) are here. Danielle Fishel (Topanga from Boy Meets World is here, sitting next to Will Friedle (Eric from Boy Meets World), the latter of whom is not acknowledged whatsoever.

Raw Women’s Title: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley is challenging. They start fast with Ripley hammering her out to the floor. Ripley wastes no time in tossing her over the announcers’ table and we take a break. Back with Morgan stomping away but Ripley muscles her up. A half and half suplex gets two on Morgan but she’s back with a Backstabber.

Ripley is back with Riptide for two and Dominik Mysterio offers a distraction, allowing Morgan to hit Oblivion onto a chair for a rather near fall. Three Amigos into the frog splash get two on Ripley, but she blocks another Oblivion. Back to back Riptides finish Morgan at make Ripley champion again at 11:29.

Rating: C. This was about Ripley getting to smash Morgan for good to win the title back, which is exactly how it should have gone. There comes a point where Morgan can only escape so often as she’s no match for Ripley one on one. The match was only so good as Morgan could only do so much, but what mattered was the result and it went well.

Post match, Dominik tries to hug Ripley and gets kicked low. Ripley goes up the ramp…and here is the Undertaker on the motorcycle to pay tribute to her. They do the double raised fist pose.

Chad Gable and American Made want Adam Pearce to get the best luchador for next week.

As the Rock left, he talked to various people, including HHH (who he leaves hanging on a handshake) Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, naturally with his bottle of tequila in his hand. Oh and he’ll be at NXT tomorrow night. Ignore him driving away after drinking tequila.

More celebrities are here.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Uso comes to the ring with Travis Scott and Cole dances to the Yeet song on commentary in an amazing bit. McIntyre powers him into the apron to start as commentary recaps everything that McIntyre has been going through lately. They get inside for the opening bell with McIntyre chopping away in the corner, only to get powerbombed down.

McIntyre fights back and tries the Claymore, only to get kicked in the face for his efforts. Back up and a DDT is blocked, allowing McIntyre to hit a Futureshock for a near fall. The spear gives Uso a rather delayed two but another attempt is blocked. Back up and a quick Claymore gives McIntyre two so he loads it up again, only to get reversed into a crucifix for the pin at 10:22.

Rating: C+. The result is a bit of a surprise as McIntyre has been mowing his way through people lately but just gets pinned here. That should send McIntyre further over the edge, which is a good thing, but I’m not sure what his end game is here. A match with Roman Reigns would make sense, but him losing like this isn’t the best way to set something like that up. Uso doesn’t have much else going on either, but he might have to deal with the Bloodline after getting involved earlier.

Video on Gunther.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is cut off by New Day, who aren’t happy that they aren’t getting time on the show. They’re told they’re out of time and Iglesias leaves with the Alpha Academy.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are happy with their win and ready for a celebration. Reigns says it’s on for January 27 and they go into a room marked WWE2K25.

More wrestlers and celebrities are here and it’s Hulk Hogan out for a chat with Jimmy Hart. He promotes his beer and plugs Raw on Netflix, with the fans NOT being pleased.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

They waste no time in going to the fighting and it’s already on the floor early on. Rollins sends him into the barricade and yells at the referee to LET IT RIDE, which he seems willing to do. Punk backdrops him into the crowd with Rollins getting the better of things, only for Punk to punch him out of the air. They head back inside, where Rollins misses a quick Stomp attempt.

The GTS is broken up as well so Rollins chokes away in the corner and goes up. That’s fine with Punk, who grabs as super swinging neckbreaker for a breather. We take a break and come back with Punk hitting some running knees in the corner and the swinging neckbreaker drops Rollins again. Rollins is favoring his neck as he rolls to the apron, with Punk hitting a neckbreaker over the ropes.

The suicide dive drops Rollins again and they head back inside, where Rollins rolls through a high crossbody into a GTS of his own send him back outside. Rollins mocks Punk a lot so Punk comes back with a Stomp for two of his own. Punk’s GTS is countered into another one from Rollins and they go outside again.

This time a GTS onto the announcers’ table is countered into a Pedigree to drop Punk. Back in and a Pedigree gives Rollins two, meaning they both need to breathe. They slug it out from their knees until Rollins grabs a Buckle Bomb into the Stomp…but Punk gets a foot on the rope. Back up and Rollins tries the Falcon Arrow but Punk reverses into back to back GTS’s for the pin at 19:54.

Rating: B+. This might not have been an all time classic but Punk can still hang in the ring with just about anyone. It worked well here and Rollins has to go back to square one, which should mean a run in the Rumble. Punk very well may be doing the same thing and gets a nice feather in his cap on the way there.

Rollins is bleeding from the eye to end the show.

