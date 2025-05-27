Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 5.26.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: May 26, 2025

Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Commentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole

We’re done with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which saw the return of Cody Rhodes and a huge tag match likely being set up for Money In The Bank. The show is coming up in less than two weeks and this week is going to be qualifying matches. There are some other matches either already set or likely to be set so let’s get to it.

Saturday Night’s Main Event recap.

Here are Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, now with Bronson Reed, to get things going. Heyman brags about this being the future of wrestling, as these are going to be the men who main event Wrestlemania XLV. The fans chant for CM Punk, who isn’t here tonight, thanks to Reed. Heyman praises Reed as a monster who took Punk out on his own at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

That brings Heyman to Rollins, who is everything he names himself as being. Rollins very slowly talks about how this is the vision, and his vision. The fans do not like Rollins and tell him he sold out, but he doesn’t know who he sold out to. Himself? The fans swear at him a lot, though he points out that five minutes ago, they were singing his song.

Sami Zayn and CM Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Championship, but Rollins has a better idea. He is going to qualify for Money In The Bank and take the title whenever he wants. That’s true power, which he has because he is a visionary. I’d assume the team is going to be called The Vision and while I’ve heard worse, you know what name they should be going with in the end.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Penta vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

Gable is sent to the floor to start, leaving Lee to send Penta into the corner for a running boot to the face. Some running dropkicks connect in the corner but Gable is back with a t-bone suplex. Penta is back up and takes Gable down, followed by a superkick to an upside down Lee in the corner.

A package piledriver/Gory Bomb combination sends Gable and Lee to the floor (with Gable landing on his head), followed by the big flip dive to the floor. We take a break and come back with Gable taking over on the floor, where El Hijo del Vikingo is not happy in the crowd. Lee hits a SCARY dive to take Penta out on the announcers’ table as Gable goes after Vikingo.

Back in and Lee hits the sitout powerbomb for two on Gable, who German suplexes both of them at once. A moonsault gives Gable two on Penta and he goes up again, but Vikingo breaks it up. Lee hits his super double stomp but Penta gives him a Canadian Destroyer. The Penta Driver finishes Gable at 10:03.

Rating: B-. Penta makes the most sense here, as he has been teasing that Intercontinental level run for a long time now. While he isn’t likely to win the briefcase, he’s someone who can do some kind of a big spot and steal a good chunk of the show. El Grande Americano will likely get involved somehow, and that’s all he needs to be doing, especially with the mask involved.

We go to the Judgment Day clubhouse, where Roxanne Perez gives Dominik Mysterio some chicken tenders and rubs his shoulders. Liv Morgan is back though and does NOT like this. She is off to qualify for Money In The Bank, with Perez looking all innocent. They’re not wasting time with this one and it should be fun.

We get the Memorial Day video, as narrated by Cody Rhodes.

Akira Tozawa vs. Rusev

Tozawa, with Maxxine Dupri, comes right at him to start for no logical reason. Rusev shrugs it off and hits the running superkick, setting up the Accolade for the win at 54 seconds. That’s all it should have been.

Post match Rusev won’t let go but Sheamus comes out for the save. That’s better than having random matches for both of them.

Comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, promote their shows on Netflix but Bert runs off. Bert calls Tom over to meet the War Raiders and do the WAR chant. Tom isn’t impressed. Neither am I, as Kreischer seems to be as entertaining as a bad infection.

Sami Zayn is upset but Jey Uso comes in and tells him to win Money In The Bank. Handshakes abound.

Tag Team Titles: War Raiders vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers

The brawl is on before the bell with the Raiders clearing the ring, allowing Erik to slam Ivar onto the pile. Back in and Woods saves Kingston from a powerbomb and Erik gets double teamed into the barricade. The villains are in control as we take a break. Back with Woods hitting a top rope double stomp between Erik’s shoulders.

Erik fights up and hits a right hand to Woods, allowing the tag to Ivar. House is quickly cleaned and Ivar wrecks everyone. Ivar stacks Kingston and Brutus up for a splash and everyone but the Raiders are sent outside. Back in and a superplex brings Erik down and Woods adds the Limit Break. Ivar’s top rope splash hits Woods, with Kingston and the Creeds making a save.

Kingston’s Trouble In Paradise misses so the Creeds take Erik down. Ivar’s double handspring elbow drops the Creeds but Brutus is back up with a Brutus Ball to the floor. Ivar sends Kingston into the ring wall and hits a crossbody to crush him again. Back in and Julius hits a step up knee to knock Ivar off the top but Woods rolls him up with tights to retain at 9:49.

Rating: B-. I’m kind of astounded by how ice cold the tag division is at this point and this didn’t help things. It was just a triple threat match with the Raiders getting to look dominant until New Day cheated to win. There’s nowhere for them to go right now as there are no other teams to come after the titles right now, but I guess this is about as featured as the titles are going to get.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez run into Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Morgan mocks both of them, so Sane issues the challenge for later.

Here is Jey Uso for a chat. Uso recaps recent issues…and gets cut off by Gunther. He wastes no time in congratulating the Usos for being in WWE for fifteen years and for Uso’s first successful title defense. Gunther did not expect Uso to hold the title this long. Uso’s long term plan seems to be to take care of his friends at a moment’s notice, which is a great thing for a friend but a terrible idea for a champion.

The reality is that Uso might not be smart enough to get what it takes to keep the title. That’s why Gunther is going to relieve him of the champion. Uso says that’s enough because he is tired of everyone saying his days are numbered. In two weeks, Uso is going to fight for the people’s support and keep his title. Good stuff here, but it felt like a rerun of the build to Wrestlemania.

Cody Rhodes has a new podcast with his wife Brandi as the first guest.

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

They grapple around to start until Morgan takes her into the corner for some stomping. Sane fights up and headscissors her into the ropes, setting up a heck of a running forearm to the chest. Morgan is back up with a big knockdown on the floor though and we take a break. Back with Sane breaking up the Three Amigos and hitting a top rope fist (basically a Phenomenal Forearm without the springboard).

A rather painful looking leglock goes on but Morgan slips out and hits a middle rope Codebreaker for two as the fans are getting back into this. Morgan grabs a Backstabber for two but Sane rolls her up out of the corner for the same. Sane goes up but here is Dominik Mysterio for a distraction, allowing Roxanne Perez to shove her off. Raquel Rodriguez yells at Perez as Sane counters Oblivion into a rollup for the pin at 10:58.

Rating: C+. It’s good that last week’s loss doesn’t seem to have impacted Sane very much and there is a chance that this was designed to boost her back up. That’s the secondary story though, as the big deal here is going to be Morgan wanting to massacre Perez for various reasons. That should set things up for the future, as it could go in a variety of different ways.

Rhea Ripley is ready to win Money In The Bank, which is somehow her first ladder match.

Liv Morgan yells at Roxanne Perez…and blames Raquel Rodriguez as well.

Here is Lyra Valkyria for a chat. She wishes she was here to talk about new competition but Becky Lynch has whined and complained and gotten another shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Normally, Valkyria beats someone between the ropes and moves on, but Lynch came out here, with her ego still high, and acted like she won the match. She’s like a rat with a piece of cheese and Valkyria couldn’t let her do it.

Valkyria is ready to hurt her at Money In The Bank but here is Lynch, looking a bit stunned, to interrupt. Lynch can’t believe Valkyria claimed Lynch is the one who made this personal. The reality is that after Backlash, Lynch went home with her hot husband and Valkyria went to the hospital with her fiance. Valkyria calls Lynch’s husband the best thing about her and Lynch says she made Valkyria what she is today. That doesn’t work for Valkyria, because people are talking about her for her win at Backlash.

Lynch has to calm herself down and offers a stipulation: if Valkyria beats her, she can never challenge for the title again. Valkyria says that’s fine, because she beat Lynch at Backlash with her eyes closed. Lynch wasn’t done though, because she wants Valkyria to raise her hand after Lynch wins. That’s fine with Valkyria, who will always raise the hand of someone who beats her. That just hasn’t been Lynch yet. Valkyria is trying so hard with these promos but there is only so much you can do against an all time talker like Lynch. Odds are Lynch wins at Money In The Bank, though I said the same about Backlash and was very wrong.

Karrion Kross, with Scarlett, stop Sami Zayn, who has no time for this. Kross says Zayn won’t win the title, but Zayn says he’ll deal with Kross later. It seemed that New Day was in the back, possibly talking to Grayson Waller (though you couldn’t see his face).

We run down the Money In The Bank card.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

Balor chops away at Zayn to start so Zayn dives onto Rollins on the floor. Back in and Rollins drops Zayn with a clothesline but Balor hits a double DDT for two. We take a break and come back with Balor hammering on Zayn as Rollins is on the floor. Zayn fights up and hits the Arabian moonsault to take them both out.

Back in and Rollins puts Zayn on top, where Zayn snaps off a sunset bomb. Balor escapes a Pedigree attempt and goes up, where Zayn superplexes him down. Rollins hits a heck of a frog splash for two and we take another break. We come back again with Zayn in trouble and Rollins agreeing to team up with Balor to go after him.

Balor superplexes Zayn for two but Rollins is back up to Pedigree both of them for two each. Zayn knocks Balor down for two and can’t believe the kickout, leaving Rollins to slap Zayn in the corner over and over. The Exploder sends Rollins into the corner but Balor cuts off the Helluva Kick. The shotgun dropkick sends Rollins and Zayn into the corner but the Coup de Grace misses.

A Stomp hits Balor and a Helluva Kick hits Rollins…and Bron Breakker pulls the referee out. Cue Jey Uso to go after Breakker and Bronson Reed but Rollins offers a distraction. Breakker spears Zayn but here is Dominik Mysterio to slide Balor a chair. That lets Rollins Stomp Balor onto the chair for the pin at 19:38.

Rating: B. They had some options for the winner here, but the result was going to be Balor taking the pin one way or another. That’s just what he does these days (and for several days now) and there is no reason to believe it’s going to change. At the same time, Rollins gets to move closer to the title, but I would be stunned if he actually wins the briefcase with so many people wanting to keep him from regaining power.

Post match CM Punk runs in for a GTS to Rollins, with Reed and Breakker chasing him off to end the show.

Results

Penta b. Dragon Lee and Chad Gable – Penta Driver to Gable

Rusev b. Akira Tozawa – Accolade

New Day b. Creed Brothers and War Raiders – Rollup with tights to Brutus

Kairi Sane b. Liv Morgan – Rollup

Seth Rollins b. Finn Balor and Sami Zayn – Stomp onto a chair to Balor

