Hall’s NXT Review – 11.26.24  

NXT

Date: November 26, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

We’re still on the way to Deadline and that means we have more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches this week. In addition though, Ridge Holland beat Andre Chase last week to both break up the school (in some way) and become #1 contender to the NXT Title. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Holland beating Chase in a heartbreaking loss.

Chase U’s music plays but it’s Ridge Holland to crush some more souls instead. Holland gets right to the point by saying “I told you so” and says he’s coming for the NXT Title at Deadline. Short and to the point here, which might be best for Holland on the mic.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Axiom vs. Ethan Page

Nathan Frazier is here with Axiom. They start fast with some grappling but an early Golden Ratio attempt sends Page outside as we take an early break. Back with Axiom sending him into the announcers’ table and back inside, where Page kicks him in the mask. Axiom goes for an armbar but Page powerbombs his way to freedom to leave them both down.

Page grabs a waistlock before whipping said waist into the corner for a crash. A twisting backbreaker gets two but Axiom catches him on top with a super Spanish Fly for the same. Axiom goes up again but gets caught with a backbreaker onto the buckle as we take another break.

Back again with Axiom hitting a flipping DDT for two and trying a front facelock. That earns him a suplex into the corner and another backbreaker for another two. A super Ego’s Edge is countered into a super hurricanrana and Page is staggered. The Golden Ratio is loaded up again but Page hits a heck of a clothesline for the pin at 16:36.

Rating: B. This was a rather good match with Axiom getting the time to show what he can do. At the same time, Page was getting a chance of his own, as he isn’t so often known for what he can do in the ring. It worked well here though and they had me invested in what they were doing. Very nice opener here with Page staying around the title scene.

Post match Page brags about his win but Frazier says Page hasn’t won anything yet. Page says he just beat the guy that makes the team work but Frazier isn’t so sure about that. With Axiom being annoyed, Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans come out to say they’ll win. Cue a bunch of tag teams for the brawl with Axiom/Frazier.

Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer bicker about who will win the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge but Wren Sinclair interrupts. Vice isn’t pleased and promises a beating.

Nikkita Lyons and Ashante Thee Adonis are in the back to talk about Adonis talking her. Karmen Petrovic comes in to ell at Adonis, with Lyons not being impressed.

Wren Sinclair vs. Lola Vice

Charlie Dempsey is here with Sinclair. Vice takes her down without much trouble to start but can’t get a cross armbreaker. Three Amigos give Vice two but Sinclair takes her own by the arm. Vice fights up and kicks away before they head outside. A stomp on the steps is broken up but Sinclair sends her into the steps. Back in and Vice knocks her silly with the spinning backfist for the pin at 4:26.

Rating: C. This was more of a technical match until the big knockout ending, with Vince knocking Sinclair silly. Vice continues to move up the ladder but at some point she’s going to need to win something that matters. Sinclair is doing well in this niche of the midcard villain and that is a valuable spot to fill.

Post match Vice calls out Jaida Parker for NXT Underground.

Tony D’Angelo assures Riz that his knee is ok.

Brooks Jensen and Shawn Spears are ready to get the North American Title.

Fatal Influence calls Tatum Paxley a freak but she says their past will haunt them.

North American Title: Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears

D’Angelo is defending and Riz and Brooks Jensen are here too. Spears shoulders him down to start but gets hit in the face, only for D’Angelo to bang up his knee again. Another shot to the knee has D’Angelo down and we take a break. Back with D’Angelo pulling him into the post and hitting a superplex for a breather.

We cut to the parking lot where all of the tag teams are brawling again before coming back to Spears hitting a knee to the face. The Figure Four has D’Angelo in more trouble until a rope is grabbed. Booker declares the match over but D’Angelo gets in a quick spear for two. The spinebuster is loaded up but the knee gives out again, only for a second attempt to finish Spears at 8:33.

Rating: B-. I wouldn’t have believed it was possible but they are doing a nice job of turning D’Angelo into a star the fans want to get behind. He made a nice come from behind comeback here and won despite the knee injury, which is good guy wrestling 101. This was a good bit better than I was expecting and that’s always nice to see.

Post match Spears and Jensen jump D’Angelo with Niko, the driver from a few weeks ago, joining in. They all look at Riz.

The tag teams are still brawling in the parking lot and wreck a car.

A despondent Andre Chase leaves Chase U for the last time….but someone calls to him.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Giulia

They fight over arm control to start until Jordan takes her down for an early splash. An exchange of near falls goes to a standoff until Giulia pulls her down into something like the Rings of Saturn. A headbutt and headscissors have Jordan in trouble and Giulia snaps the arm over the top rope. Back up and they hit each other in the face for a standoff as we take a break.

We come back with Jordan hitting a jumping kick to the face, setting up a big dive to the floor. Back in and Giulia misses a missile dropkick but counters One Of A Kind into a Hell’s Gate. That’s reversed with a powerbomb as Roxanne Perez is watching in the back. A hammerlock piledriver drops Jordan but she rolls into a cradle for two. That’s fine with Giulia, who knees her in the head and finishes with a northern lights bomb at 12:30.

Rating: B. Jordan is showing more and more potential and putting her in the ring with stars the caliber of Giulia is only going to help her grow. The NXT women’s division continues to be its best feature and if Jordan can develop from a good athlete into a good wrestler, she has all kinds of potential.

Ava makes a multi-person match between all of the Iron Survivor Qualifier losers for the last spot. As for Axiom and Nathan Frazier, they will defend their titles at Deadline against the winner of next week’s tag team battle royal. Axiom says they might have to wrestle twice, but Frazier points out that Axiom has to qualify first. As the endless bickering continues, Eddy Thorpe goes to yell at Ava, even grabbing her arm. Ava yells at him but some of the people arguing knock a door into her to send her down.

Post break, Shawn Michaels shoves Thorpe against a wall (!) and throws him out.

Here is Trick Williams for a chat. Williams says that Ava is being checked on by medics (it wasn’t that big of a bump) before moving on to Ridge Holland ending Chase U. There have been all kinds of people who have given it their all for NXT, even people like Carmelo Hayes. That’s why he can’t let Ridge Holland become NXT Champion, because everything those people have fought for would go up in smoke.

Cue Holland, who says controversy follows him everywhere….and Eric Bischoff of all people pops up on the screen. He wants a closer look at NXT and is going to do something to make Williams and Holland want to destroy each other. That’s one of the most random cameos I’ve seen in a long time.

Charlie Dempsey tells Wren Sinclair that she’s in a last chance qualifying match next week too. She’s nervous.

X-Pac will be here next week too.

Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley

Henley, with the rest of Fatal Influence, is challenging. The fans are behind Paxley to start, even as Henley works on the arm. Paxley flips up and backflips away before going after the arm as well. A butterfly suplex rocks Henley and Paxley kicks her out to the floor, where a Fatal Influence distraction lets Henley get in a shot.

We take a break and come back with Henley punching her down for two and grabbing a chinlock. Paxley fights up and they both try crossbodies for a double knockdown. An exchange of strikes goes to Paxley and something like an Angle Slam gets two. Jacy Jayne offers a distraction so Henley can grab a pumphandle suplex for two. Paxley is right back with a knockdown into a 450 for two but the Psycho Trap is blocked. Henley hits the Fameasser to retain at 10:56.

Rating: B-. This was another good match to wrap up the show, with Henley continuing her ascension in the ring. She’s gotten that much better in recent months and it’s no surprise that she is getting a bit of a run with some gold. At the same time, it still feels like we’re waiting on the big challenger to show up and that could certainly cause Henley some problems. Paxley wasn’t that top opponent, but the fans were behind her here and that’s good to see.

Post match the beatdown is on but Gigi Dolin returns and helps clear the ring to end the show.

Results

Ethan Page b. Axiom – Clothesline

Lola Vice b. Wren Sinclair – Spinning backfist

Tony D’Angelo b. Shawn Spears – Spinebuster

Giulia b. Kelani Jordan – Northern lights bomb

Fallon Henley b. Tatum Paxley – Fameasser

