Hall’s ROH TV Review 12.12.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: December 12, 2024

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We are eight days away from Final battle and the show is coming together. There are still some matches left to cover, but most of the top of the card seems to be set. As for this week, we’re going to need to see who is going to Wrestle Dynasty as four women are fighting for the chance to go to Japan on January 5. Let’s get to it.

Billie Starkz is ready to win the Wrestle Dynasty qualifier but Athena interrupts. She’s going to need Starkz to lay down but Starkz isn’t happy. Athena says that Starkz signed a binding lifetime contract until she’s fired so get over it.

Opening sequence.

We run own the card.

International Women’s Cup Qualifying Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz vs. Athena

Non-title. Athena says all three of them suck before heading to the floor for some jumping jacks. Starks gives Velvet a backbreaker and sends Hirsch outside for a dive. Velvet dives onto both of them but Athena is back up to send people into the barricade. Back in and Athena kicks Velvet down, setting up a springboard crossbody for two. All four are inside and we get a chain of submissions until Athena is pulled down to break it up. Hirsch sunset flips Athena for two and then drops Velvet onto Athena for two more.

Starkz is back up for some near falls but hesitates to go after Athena. That lets Athena fight up and a step up hurricanrana sends Starkz down. Some near falls have Athena frustrated so she is sat up top for a Tower Of Doom, with Starkz getting the best of it. Starkz gets a near fall of her own and Athena is NOT happy, allowing Velvet to clear the ring. Velvet and Hirsch slug it out in the ring until an Athena distraction lets Hirsch drop Velvet with a forearm. Starkz tries to steal the pin but goes after Hirsch, allowing Athena to in Velvet at 10:09.

Rating: B-. Yeah they really did just pin the Women’s TV Champion eight days before the biggest title match she’s ever had for the sake of a qualifying match for a meaningless cup at Wrestle Dynasty. There was absolutely no one else in this division who could take this loss and yes you are still supposed to want to see Hirsch vs. Velvet. The match was the usual good enough stuff, but my goodness the way they make Final Battle feel worthless is beyond me.

We look at Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith laying out Matt Cardona.

Premiere Athletes vs. Outrunners

Magnum and Nese (with Josh Woods and Mark Sterling on the floor) have a pose down to start until Nese takes him into the corner without much trouble. A running dropkick and headscissors have Nese down though and it’s Floyd coming in for some back and forth atomic drops. Nese takes Magnum into the corner for some stomping though and the Athletes get in a group beating on the floor.

Back in and Magnum avoids some charges in the corner, setting up a double clothesline. That’s enough for the tag to Floyd so the house can be cleaned. Nese breaks up Total Recall and then Daivari does it as well, setting up Nese’s pumphandle driver for two on Floyd. That’s enough to start the comeback and It’s Turbo Time, meaning the Mega Powers Elbow sets up Total Recall to pin Nese at 8:04.

Rating: C+. They really are going to waste the Outrunners’ rise to the top and not do anything with them. They’ve already reached the peak of their popularity and while that could have meant giving them some titles, say the ROH Tag Team Titles, but instead we need Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara to have their ice cold team for the sake of a Texas residency from four months ago. The match was exactly what you would expect from these teams, with the Outrunners doing their thing and getting a nice reaction and not climbing the ladder in the slightest.

Dustin Rhodes talks about how he has been jumped by the Righteous and like he has done over and over again, he’s gotten back up. Dutch has hurt him by talking about Dusty Rhodes and that bull rope so Dutch has crossed the line. Dutch is a sick SOB for using Dusty’s kindness like this and now it’s time for a double bull rope match. Sammy Guevara has always had his back and Dutch better never mention Dusty’s name again. Note Sammy wasn’t actually there, showing once again that this team is not exactly worth much.

Madison Rayne vs. Allysin Kay

Rayne is the hometown girl and takes her down to start. Kay misses a big boot and gets dropped with a running headscissors. Back up and Kay plants her down for two, followed by a suplex into a cross arm choke. With that broken up, Rayne avoids a charge in the corner and hits an enziguri. A middle rope hurricanrana takes Kay down but she’s right back with a running boot for two. Back up and Rayne grabs a crucifix driver for the pin at 5:12.

Rating: C. Rayne is still decent enough in the ring but this was more about the live crowd than anything else. It’s hard to imagine her being anything significant around here, but giving her a one off win isn’t a bad way to go. On the other hand you have Kay, who could be something if she stuck around but instead gets to lose time after time. It’s a weird use of someone as good as she is, but at least it doesn’t happen that often.

The Dark Order do a bad Grizzled Young Veterans impression and some backstage workers find it funny. The actual Veterans break it up and say Evil Uno (who wasn’t involved) is better than this.

Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson

Liona backs him into the corner to start and gets two off a swinging Rock Bottom. Johnson avoids a sitdown splash and hammers away to little avail. A dropkick staggers Liona and a frog splash gives Johnson two. The Big Shot Drop is blocked though and Liona hits a Pounce into something like a Banzai Drop for the pin at 3:02.

Rating: C+. They packed a good bit of stuff into this one and Liona looked ok on his own. At the same time, I’m not sure I get the logic of having Johnson and EJ Nduka getting a bit of a push as a team and then having Johnson lose a singles match to a tag wrestler. It’s not terrible, but it’s a bit weird seeing one half of a monster team win a singles match like this.

Post match Liona superkicks him down but EJ Nduka comes in for the save.

New Japan Strong Tag Team Titles: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MxM Collection

The Veterans are defending and Johnny TV is here with the Collection. Gibson takes Mansoor down to start and cranks on the arm. Mansoor neckbreakers his way out of a double suplex and it’s off to Madden, who tries to force a touching of the tips. A cheap shot cuts off Mansoor but he’s able to fight out of the Veterans’ corner.

There’s still not tag though as it’s a belly to back suplex into a top rope splash for two no Mansoor. A spinebuster is enough to give Mansoor a breather and it’s Madden coming in to clean house. Everything breaks down and a chokeslam/belly to back suplex combination gets two with Drake making the save. Drake uses the scarf to pull Mansoor down and Grit Your Teeth retains the titles at 6:31.

Rating: C. Not much to this one as the Veterans have been treated like nothing in AEW but they’re going over the still popular Collection due to the New Japan connection. I’m fine with the Veterans being used a bit better, but having the Collection lose again isn’t the best thing to see. It wasn’t exactly a hot match either, though I’ll take basic and ok over awful.

Paul Wight announces that Jay Lethal is returning to action in ROH at Final Battle. Lethal wants back in the title picture but QT Marshall comes in to say he wants Lethal at Final Battle. That doesn’t work for Lethal, but Marshall insults him and the match is made.

From Final Battle 2021 (and from a previous review).

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor

Fight Without Honor, meaning anything goes and weapons are provided. Riccaboni makes it more serious by talking about how these two are fighting to get their next paycheck elsewhere. A quick slugout takes things outside, with Shane sending him hard into the barricade a few times. The chair shot only hits post but Shane is fine enough to hit a backdrop on the floor.

Back in and King hits an enziguri but Shane hits him in the face over and over. Shane takes him up top, earning himself a super Blockbuster through a pair of tables at ringside. It’s already time for the required kendo sticks (you knew they were coming), with King cracking him over the back and choking away. King takes his sweet time bringing in a trashcan and charges into a Rock Bottom out of the corner onto said can.

Now it’s Taylor getting in his own stick shots, with Riccaboni rapid firing off some Cleveland Indians names. A heck of a splash puts King through another table at ringside so we need another table. Back in and King manages to drive him through the table in the corner for two in an impressive power display. Shane is right back up with the BIG ladder, but takes a bit too long and gets hit in the back with a kendo stick.

King gets in a few more shots and manages to build a rather ridiculous structure, with one ladder bridged between two more. Taylor is laid across the bridged ladder for a splash from the big one, which doesn’t look as impressive as it should. Taylor is right back up with Greetings From The Land for two of his own so King bridges a ladder between the apron and the barricade.

They stand on said ladder and slug it out until Taylor grabs the Marcus Garvey Driver….but the ladder slips, so King gets dropped HARD onto the floor. Well that was terrifying, and of course gets two back inside. Taylor grabs a chair so King tells him to “f****** do it”, meaning it’s a chair to the head. The Marcus Garvey Driver finishes for Shane at 18:01.

Rating: C-. I really couldn’t get into this one as it was longer than it needed to be and a lot of the spots felt rather contrived. You can only get so far with a match like this, with so many weapons set up in the right spots to make such a match work. Throw in that terrifying crash on the floor and this wasn’t exactly the most fun to watch.

Video on Shane Taylor Promotions, who are the fighters you’ve forgotten about and keep getting up.

Sons Of Texas vs. Eric Dillinger/Josh Crane

Non-title. The non-champions shove them around to start until it’s Guevara taking over on Dillinger in the corner. Rhodes’ Shining Wizard connects and Guevara gets hiptossed onto Dillinger for two. A double elbow drops Rhodes but Guevara is back in with a high crossbody to both of them. The GTH into the Cross Rhodes finishes for Rhodes at 3:39.

Rating: C. So Dustin uses his brother’s finisher, mainly talks about his dad, and doesn’t have his partner in the back for his promos about his tag matches. I’m not sure what he does to make him worthy of being a double champion but here he is, getting ready for another big match at Final Battle. I still don’t get the appeal of Rhodes and Guevara, but hopefully they can lose the titles and go away after next week.

Post match here is the Righteous to take Rhodes up on his challenge for a fight tonight. Vincent asks the fans what they want to see but the people don’t deserve it. He promises to use the cowbell to ring Rhodes’ bell until he sees polka dots. Guevara has to calm Rhodes down, again showing that he is just a warm body.

Final Battle rundown.

Pure Rules Title: Matt Taven vs. Lee Moriarty

Taven is challenging and Moriarty has the rest of Shane Taylor Promotions and the Infantry with him. Moriarty takes him down by the arm to start and yells a bit before doing both things again. Taven reverses into an armbar and scores with a dropkick for a breather. They trade shouting their names before what might have been a low blow has Taven in trouble. A shot to the ribs sets up a waistlock into the abdominal stretch, meaning Taven has to use his first rope break.

The Border City Stretch makes Taven use his second rope break but he’s back up with a spinning kick to the face. A lifting Downward Spiral sets up Just The Tip for two on Moriarty but the Climax is blocked. Moriarty’s discus lariat sets up a faceplant and another Border City Stretch makes Taven use his third rope break.

Back up and Taven sends him outside for a slingshot corkscrew dive, followed by Aurora Borealis. The ribs are too banged up though and a very delayed cover gets two. Moriarty has to use a rope break to escape a choke and he throws a right hand for the official warming. Taven is back up with a superkick but Moriarty ties him up with something like an Octopus in the ropes (no breaks) for the tap to retain at 11:19.

Rating: B-. And that’s the Pure Rules Title match: someone uses their rope breaks too early and Moriarty beats them as a result. This comes after the challenger wins a single Pure Rules match and that’s enough of a reason to set up a title match. That’s all this whole quote unquote division consists of and this was the latest match before the title goes back into storage for a month or two.

Athena is going to take Final Battle off because she doesn’t have a challenger…but Billie Starkz comes in to want a rematch from last year. Deal, with Athena dancing away to leave Starkz confused.

It’s time for the contract signing between ROH World Champion Chris Jericho (in a Yankees hat) and Matt Cardona. Jericho flips off the fans and brags about how many titles he has won before declaring himself the King Of New York. He tells Cardona how lucky he is for getting this shot and misreads the fans’ YOU’RE FROM CANADA chant as YOU’RE FROM NEW YORK.

Cardona calls him a fake, phony fraud and Jericho is using Ring Of Honor. Cardona isn’t going to let this chance slip through his fingers so he signs. Jericho takes the pen and eventually signs as well. Bryan Keith tries to interfere but Cardona puts Jericho through the table to end the show. This does feel like a somewhat bigger match, but it’s so disconnected from everything else in Ring Of Honor that it doesn’t feel like it belongs here.

