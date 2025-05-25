Hall’s Saturday Night’s Main Event #39 Review  

Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX

Date: May 24, 2025

Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

We’re back and with one heck of a card. This edition of the show features five matches, including two with titles on the line and a grudge match inside of a cage. If that isn’t enough for you, there is a huge tag match and John Cena facing R-Truth in a match that is way more interesting than it should be. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Seth Rollins/Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk/Sami Zayn

Paul Heyman is here with the villains. It’s a brawl before the bell and the villains are knocked outside. We start with Zayn hammering on Rollins but Breakker pulls him out to the floor. Breakker hits the clothesline onto the announcers’ table and we take a break. We come back with Zayn fighting out of trouble and handing it off to Punk. House is quickly cleaned with a neckbreaker dropping Rollins.

A Code Red gives Punk two (and leaves Heyman panicking) and the top rope elbow connects for the same. Breakker distracts Punk though and Punk gets caught with a Pedigree. It’s back to Zayn for the springboard moonsault to Breakker on the floor and we take a break. Back with Punk and Rollins slugging it out until a double clothesline leaves both of them down.

Zayn comes in but can’t hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Breakker. Instead Zayn hits a tornado DDT but Rollins breaks up a Helluva Kick attempt. Back up and Heyman cuts off another attempt…and Bronson Reed is back to knock Punk through the barricade. Breakker hits the Super Spear for the pin on Zayn at 13:08.

Rating: B-. This was all about the big surprise return at the end and that works well. Reed is someone who had been gone long enough that he had been forgotten but not long enough that his return didn’t have an impact. Other than that, the match was about what you would expect, but the ending did work for a good surprise (as I initially thought it was JC Mateo so it was a nice double surprise).

Post match Breakker and Reed have a staredown…and Reed is a Paul Heyman Guy. Punk tries to get in and is crushed again, setting up the Tsunami and the big group villain pose. I like that, as Reed is a different kind of force to add to the team.

Chelsea Green is losing her voice but knows that the votes are in and it’s time for her to get her Women’s US Title back.

Women’s US Title: Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega

Green, with the Secret Hervice, is challenging. They start fast with Green taking her down and knocking her into the corner. Vega slips out of a slam and knocks her into the ropes but misses a 619. A knee to the face sends Green outside but she pulls Vega off the apron with a powerbomb. Back in and Green slides into a faceplant to put Vega down again and we hit the chinlock.

Green kicks her down but misses a Vader Bomb, allowing Vega to hit a rolling kick to the head. Vega suplexes her into the corner and hits the running knees, followed by a not so clean 619. The Hervice’s distraction doesn’t work and it’s a super Code Red to retain the title at 5:11.

Rating: C+. I’m not sure how much this needed to be on the show, as it felt more like a way to get a women’s match on the show. I can go for that idea, but at the same time it wasn’t something that felt important at all. Their feud had been mostly wrapped up, though I can take Vega getting a win after her unnecessary loss last night on Smackdown.

Jimmy Hart and Bushwhacker Luke are here.

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable is set for When Worlds Collide.

We recap John Cena vs. R-Truth, with Cena claiming that the fans abuse and take advantage of him. He promised to ruin wrestling, with R-Truth (who isn’t actually shown here until the graphic) believing in Cena but now needing to beat some reality back into him.

John Cena vs. R-Truth

Non-title. After Cena’s full entrance, R-Truth comes out to Cena’s music and in Cena gear. Cena jumps him at the bell and hammers away, looking down at R-Truth with disgust. A Whip into the corner sets up some running shoulders and the ProtoBomb plants R-Truth again. The AA is countered and R-Truth initiates Cena’s finishing sequence. An AA gets two and the STF sends Cena over to the ropes. They go outside and Cena gets in a posting before grabbing the belt. Back in and R-Truth stares at him, with Cena pausing to think about it. Cena hands the title to the referee, kicks R-Truth low, and finishes with the AA at 4:26.

Rating: C. This was disappointing after R-Truth gave a heck of a promo this week on Smackdown. While I never believing that R-Truth was going to be a threat to Cena, I was expecting something a bit better than this. Cena squashed him outside of R-Truth’s one flurry, though I did like Cena teasing a turn of heart and then just sticking with the evil.

Post match Cena hits him with the belt and leaves.

Video on Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre. They’ve been feuding for months and McIntyre blames Priest for all of his problems. This has led to a bunch of brawls, and now it’s time for them to fight in a cage.

Jey Uso runs into John Cena, who he eliminated to win the Royal Rumble. Cena loves the idea of leaving with the title while Logan Paul is the World Heavyweight Championship.

Lelani Kai and Tatanka are here.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Inside a cage with escape/pinfall/submission to win and Jesse Ventura is on commentary. McIntyre jumps out of the cage to take over before the bell and they go inside (with some chairs included) to officially start. Priest hammers away and gets in a Downward Spiral but misses a charge in the corner. McIntyre launches him face first into the cage and we take a break.

Back with the two of them fighting on the top and getting knocked back down down. Priest kicks him in the face and hits South Of Heaven for two. Priest goes up and gets superplexed back down, setting up the Claymore for two of his own. Back up and they slug it out with McIntyre missing another Claymore. Instead McIntyre hits his own South Of Heaven for two and chairs Priest down. The Claymore to the chair in the corner misses though and Priest slams the chair into McIntyre’s throat. The Conchairto crushes McIntyre’s head and Priest walks out (with a look over his shoulder) to win at 11:49.

Rating: B-. There was a good match in there somewhere, but they were rushed through the whole thing with the break cutting off the momentum. Priest absolutely had to win here and looked vicious with the Conchairto, but there is only so much when you have about eight minutes of televised action. We’ll probably get one more match between them, and hopefully it is treated as a bigger deal.

Ventura complains about Priest walking out the door instead of going over the top, which he somehow makes work. McIntyre staggers up, which is a bit much to see so soon after a Conchairto.

The US Express is here.

We recap Jey Uso defending the Raw World Title against Logan Paul. Uso won the title at Wrestlemania and Paul said he wanted the title because it’s the only thing he hasn’t done. Paul has knocked him out a few times and hopes to do it again here.

Raw World Title: Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul

Uso is defending and shoulders/slaps Paul to start. Paul gets a boot up in the corner and hits a middle rope Blockbuster to send Uso outside. A dive takes Uso down again and we take a break. Back with Uso hitting a running Umaga attack but the Superfly Splash hits raised knees. Paul’s Lionsault hits raised knees too though and Uso grabs a heck of a pop up Samoan drop.

Uso knocks him to the floor but the dive is cut off with a right hand. Back in and the big right hand gets two on Uso but he’s right back up with a superkick. The Superfly Splash connects…and John Cena pulls the referee out. The beatdown is on but Cody Rhodes is back to clear Cena out in a hurry. Uso hits a spear and the Superfly Splash to retain at 9:44.

Rating: C+. Much like the previous match, there is only so much you can do when the match was just shy of ten minutes and about a third of that was left during the break. Paul didn’t feel like a major threat to the title, at least not in this spot, with Gunther already set for a Wrestlemania rematch next month, but it could have been a lot better than this. That’s not even including the screwy interference, which took away even more time. What we got was ok, but this could have used a lot more time to really build something up.

Rhodes issues the challenge for a tag match at Money In The Bank to end the show.

Results

Seth Rollins/Bron Breakker b. CM Punk/Sami Zayn – Super Spear to Zayn

Zelina Vega b. Chelsea Green – Super Code Red

John Cena b. R-Truth – AA

Damian Priest b. Drew McIntyre when Priest escaped the cage

Jey Uso b. Logan Paul – Superfly Splash

