Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.21.23  

Smackdown

Date: April 21, 2023

Location: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Michael Cole

We’re getting closer to Backlash and now some more of the card needs to be set up. That can be easier said than done as WWE does like to take its time to set up some of its shows. The good thing is that a lot of the show is all but officially announced so we could see something added this week. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Judgment Day vs. Santos Escobar/Rey Mysterio

Finn Balor/Damien Priest for the team. Rey snaps off a hurricanrana to Balor to start but a Lionsault hits raised knees. Priest comes in to deck Rey before it’s back to Balor. The chinlock is countered into a sitout bulldog, allowing Rey to bring Escobar back in to clean house. Rey misses the sliding splash on the floor though and Balor decks Escobar as we take a break.

Back with Priest kicking Escobar in the face for two and grabbing the chinlock. With that broken up, Escobar fights out of the corner and it’s back to Rey to pick the pace way up. Rey hits the 619 to Balor to set up Escobar’s top rope splash but Priest is legal. That lets Priest come in with South of Heaven for the pin at 12:51.

Rating: C+. While this seems to be building towards the Bad Bunny/Mysterio vs. Judgment Day match at Backlash, it would be nice if Escobar didn’t have to be sacrificed so much on the way there. The Bunny match is what matters, but they couldn’t sacrifice the other two who aren’t doing anything else? On a more positive note, it was nice to keep Dominik out of this one for a change, as just mixing things up helps a bit.

Post match Priest says he’s looking forward to Bad Bunny returning on Raw.

We look back at Solo Sikoa taking out Matt Riddle last week. Tonight, they do it again, No DQ.

Zelina Vega comes in to see Adam Pearce and asks for the Smackdown Women’s Title match at Backlash. Vega says she’s the only Puerto Rican woman on the roster and needs the match. Pearce will talk to various people about it.

We look back at the return of Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

Karrion Kross talks about taking things away from people, saying Nakamura’s honor is next.

Ricochet/Braun Strowman vs. Viking Raiders

Valhalla is here with the Vikings. Ivar powers Strowman into the corner to start but Strowman does it right back to him. Erik comes in for the double teaming but Strowman clears them away and hands it off to Ricochet. Strowman launches Ricochet….a foot or short of where he was aiming, meaning it’s a bit of a nasty crash as we take a break.

Back with Ricochet fighting out of a chinlock and flipping out of a suplex. That’s enough for the diving tag off to Strowman, who busts out a dropkick of all things. The Strowman Express runs over the Vikings but doesn’t seem to scare Valhalla. The distraction lets Ivar run Strowman over and a top rope splash gives Ivar two. Ricochet comes back in and picks the pace way up as everything breaks down. Ricochet’s Swanton off of Strowman’s shoulders finishes Ivar at 10:18.

Rating: B-. Ricochet and Strowman are a good small/big man team and there will always be room for something like that, but I’m still not sure why the Vikings have been reduced to jobber status. They’re big, they are former champions and they never seem to win anything important. You need a team like that, but the Vikings are the best options for that role?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez want to retain their Tag Team Titles and get some revenge.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville

Morgan and Rodriguez are defending and get threatened with a drink to Morgan’s face (as she got on Raw) before the bell. Morgan dropkicks Deville down at the bell and it’s off to Rodriguez. A waistlock throw drops Green, who manages to knock Rodriguez to the floor. The dive is pulled out of the air but Deville hits a running knee from the apron to cut Rodriguez down.

Back in and Green takes over on Morgan, including Deville getting in some nefarious cheating behind the referee’s back. That doesn’t work for Morgan, who gets over to Rodriguez for the tag and house cleaning. Everything breaks down and Morgan dropkicks Green down but Rodriguez is sent outside. That lets Morgan throw a drink in Green’s face, allowing Morgan to get an (assisted) rollup to retain at 6:09.

Rating: C. It’s nice to see something of a feud, or at least a story, for the titles but this is hardly anything groundbreaking. The problem with the division has always been a lack of depth and that is the case again, but at least they are having matches on the shows and trying to do something. It’s a long road though, and that is likely going to be the case for a good while to come.

Matt Riddle swears revenge on Solo Sikoa tonight.

Intercontinental Title: Gunther vs. Xavier Woods

Gunther, with Imperium, is defending but the other two are sent to the back. Woods tries to strike away to start but gets dropped by a chop as we take an early break. Back with Gunther striking him down for two and snapping off a suplex to cut off a comeback bid. A bit too much trash talking lets Woods slug away and actually knock Gunther down.

Woods tries to go up top but gets chopped hard, only to knock Gunther back down again. The top rope legdrop gives Woods two, followed by a wheelbarrow faceplant for the same. Woods gets two more off a crucifix bomb but Gunther sleepers him out of nowhere to retain at 10:35.

Rating: B-. This was another match where there wasn’t a ton of drama about the result, but at least Woods got in some nice offense and gave the fans something to cheer for here and there. Instead, the match was more about having Gunther out there to abuse someone with those chops and add another title defense to his already incredible list.

We look back at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeating the Usos to win the Tag Team Titles at Wrestlemania. The rematch is next week.

Backlash rundown, including Seth Rollins vs. Omos and Austin Theory defending the US Title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. Those are a bit random but I’m at least somewhat intrigued by both.

Here are the Usos for a chat. They’re not sure how they’re feeling about their Wrestlemania loss but they’ll get the titles back next week. They talk about what a big match it is and dedicate the win to Roman Reigns and introduce Solo Sikoa for the main event.

Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle

No DQ and Riddle jumps Sikoa from behind to start. A clothesline out of the corner cuts Riddle off though and an elbow to the jaw cuts him off again. Riddle’s triangle choke in the corner just earns Riddle a powerbomb and it’s time for some weapons. Riddle manages a kick to the head for a breather and the kendo sticks rock Sikoa for a change. A Broton on the floor hits Sikoa and we take a break.

Back with Sikoa hitting the Samoan drop for two and wrapping the chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner. The running Umaga Attack is cut off though and Riddle slugs away with a chair. A knee to the chair to Sikoa’s face gets two and a high collar suplex through some open chairs gives Riddle two more.

The Penalty Kick from the apron is broken up and Sikoa throws him over the announcers’ table. Riddle won’t let him turn the table over on him though and turns it on Sikoa instead. Cue the Usos to go after Riddle but he clears them out, only to get Rock Bottomed on the apron. Back in and the Samoan Spike finishes Riddle at 14:05.

Rating: C+. It was a hard hitting brawl but this is the kind of thing that felt like it would have fit in as a B level house show main event. Riddle hasn’t exactly looked great since his return, though that might be more Sikoa being treated as a bigger star. Sikoa isn’t going to be a top star, but he can be a heck of an enforcer/monster and that seems to be where he is heading.

The Usos 1D Riddle through a table to end the show.

Results

Judgment Day b. Santos Escobar/Rey Mysterio – South of Heaven to Escobar

Ricochet/Braun Strowman b. Viking Raiders – Swanton to Ivar

Raquel Rodriguez/Liv Morgan b. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville – Rollup to Green

Gunther b. Xavier Woods – Sleeper

Solo Sikoa b. Matt Riddle – Samoan Spike

