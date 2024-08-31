Hall’s Smackdown Review – 8.30.24  

Smackdown

Date: August 30, 2024

Location: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

It’s the last show before Bash In Berlin and we happen to be in Berlin. In this case we have an open challenge for LA Knight’s US Title, which could go in almost any way. At the same time, we have the push towards the pay per view, which includes one more showdown between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Let’s get to it.

Earlier today, wrestlers came to work.

Here is LA Knight to get things going. Knight says it has been 27 years since WWE has had a major televised event in Berlin. Last week, he had his first title defense in the United States’ capital of Washington DC, so he might as well defend it in the capital of Germany as well. It’s the day before Bash In Berlin so get someone out here to get bashed right now. Cue Germany’s own Ludwig Kaiser to quite the reaction, promising to take the title back to America as the European Title. Knight calls the reactions quite impressive but he isn’t letting this title go.

US Title: LA Knight vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Knight is defending. They fight over a lockup to start with Knight taking him into the corner. Kaiser grabs a wristlock but Knight reverses into one of his own and cranks away. A headlock takeover works a bit better for Kaiser as we actually talk about Alex Wright (including the Berlyn days). They go outside with Kaiser sending him into the steps, setting up a hard ram to crush Knight against the steps again.

We take a break and come back with Kaiser hammering away as commentary points out how weird it is to hear him cheered. Knight fights up and drives him into the corner before it’s time to go outside for the rams into the announcers’ table. Back in and a neckbreaker into a middle rope elbow gives Knight two but Kaiser kicks him down for the same. A running knee to the face connects for Kaiser and a Death Valley Driver (Barrett: “Kaiser Roll!”) gets two. Not that it matters as Knight is right back up with the BFT for the pin to retain at 12:00.

Rating: C+. This was a strange choice for such a match as Knight is the rather popular star and he was put in there against one of the few people the fans would prefer to him. I get the idea of putting Kaiser in there to get cheered, but having him in there against Knight was a bit of a surprising choice. The match itself was fine enough, which shouldn’t be a surprise given who was in there, but I was more than a bit surprised that they went in that direction.

Video on Gunther vs. Randy Orton.

Video on Nia Jax, this one a full on music video for a change.

Apollo Crews/Baron Corbin vs. Legado del Fantasma

Crews dropkicks Berto (now in trunks rather than tights) down to start and it’s off to Corbin, who kicks both villains down without much effort. Berto offers a distraction though, allowing Garza to get in a kick from behind to take over. Back up and Corbin throws Crews over the top and onto both of them as we take a break.

We come back with Crews getting beaten up on top but avoiding a charge into the post. Corbin comes back in to pick up the pace, including a fireman’s carry backbreaker on Garza. A suplex cutter gets two on Berto as everything breaks down. Berto hits a springboard spinning kick to Crews and everyone is down, with the fans giving a standing ovation. Corbin gets sent into the steps, leaving Crews to kick Berto down. Not that it matters as Garza comes back in to toss Crews into a knee (the MTY, short for Monterrey) for the pin at 9:07.

Rating: B-. This got going near the end and I could have gone with seeing more from them. It helps when you have no expectations coming in and then get to see some people going out there to tear the house down in one of their only chances to do so. At the same time, it’s kind of a shame to see Corbin go from being in a featured spot in NXT earlier this year to a low level tag team like this, as it was feeling like he could have been something once he got back up here. Maybe that happens, but it feels like it is going to take time to get there.

The Bloodline promises to take out DIY and the Street Profits tonight, with Solo Sikoa promising violence. After that match next week, he’s coming for the WWE Title.

We get another of those quick looks at the city, which is a nice touch for these international shows.

General Manager Nick Aldis is here to show us a package on the European tour. With that out of the way, he brings out Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes for their big showdown before tomorrow. Owens asks Cody what he wants to talk about, though he is at least nice enough to explain the joke. Believe it or not, Cody would like to talk about the title, but Owens would rather talk about what happened to Cody’s knee.

Cody insists that his knee is fine and tries to shift over to last week, when they beat A-Town Down Under. What interests Cody is the time when it looked like Owens was thinking about hitting him with a chair. Owens says he wasn’t going to do it, even though everyone he’s ever turned on deserved it (again, save for Kofi Kingston). Cody brings up their past together, and how Owens was in a lot of the same rooms Cody was in when he traveled the world after leaving WWE.

Owens deserves more credit but brings things back to Cody’s knee. He’s been hearing about the knee not being so great, and if it’s fine, why didn’t Cody take a knee during his entrance? Maybe we shouldn’t have this match if Cody isn’t 100%. Yesterday was eight years to the day of Owens winning the Universal Title but all anyone talked about was HHH. He doesn’t want another tainted victory, which Cody doesn’t want to hear.

Cody says he’s going to win tomorrow, but are they still going to be friends? Owens throws the mic down and says something we can’t hear before walking off, leaving Cody looking upset. That’s a fine way to go, as Owens not wanting to hurt his friend by going after the knee will make for a solid story during the match.

A-Town Down Under laugh at Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews, with Corbin not having it. With the good guys gone, Waller apologizes to Theory for causing trouble lately and they’re ok.

Giovanni Vinci is back next week.

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

They start fast with Andrade sending him outside for a springboard spinning dive. Back in and Andrade knocks him into the corner for a top rope double stomp to the apron. We take a break and come back with Hayes being kicked into the corner, allowing Andrade to hit a running forearm. The double jump moonsault gives Andrade two but the First 48 cuts off the running knees. Andrade rolls him out of the corner into a powerbomb, with the turnbuckle being ripped off in the process.

The running knees are cut off with another superkick but Andrade is back with a springboard reverse Spanish Fly for two as we take another break. Back again with Andrade hitting a super fall away slam splash for two more as the fans are rather appreciative. The spinning back elbow gives Andrade another near fall so he takes Hayes up, only to be dropped face first onto the exposed buckle. Nothing But Net gives Hayes the pin at 13:13.

Rating: B. Normal good match between these two and you can all but guarantee a fifth match, especially with a graphic saying that Andrade was 2-1 against Hayes during the match. It’s a fine way to boost both of them up, as there is something to be said about having good wrestlers have impressive matches with each other. They even had something new with the buckle pad here, which helped things stay fresh.

We recap Michin vs. Nia Jax.

Video on Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre vs. Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill.

Bash In Berlin rundown.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Nia Jax vs. Michin

Jax is defending in a street fight. In the back, Michin promises you’ll remember her as she brings out a shopping cart full of weapons. Michin slugs away with a kendo stick to start and grabs a hurricanrana driver for an early two. The table is loaded up but Jax cuts her off with a kendo stick shots to the ribs. Michin gets in a shot of her own and loads up the table as we take a break.

Back with Jax dropping Michin with a shot to the face and setting up a table in the corner. Michin uses the delay to hit a missile dropkick but Jax shoves a tornado DDT onto a trashcan. Some trashcan lid shots to the head rock Jax for two so Michin takes forever to find another trashcan. Jax puts her on the table but gets powerbombed through it….and here is Tiffany Stratton, but Jax scares her out of cashing in. Cue the returning Bayley to take out Stratton, leaving Michin to kick away at Jax. A Samoan drop sends Michin through the table though and an Annihilator onto the trashcan finishes for Jax at 10:53.

Rating: B-. I’m not sure that they were even trying to hide the fact that Michin wasn’t much of a serious challenger. That’s not something you need to do every time but adding in the weapons made it a bit better. This was more about Jax getting to look dominant, but the tease of a cash in and Bayley returning were enough to put it over the top.

Results

LA Knight b. Ludwig Kaiser – BFT

Legado del Fantasma b. Apollo Crews/Baron Corbin – MTY to Crews

Carmelo Hayes b. Andrade – Nothing But Net

Nia Jax b. Michin – Annihilator

