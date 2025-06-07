Hall’s TNA Against All Odds 2025 Review  

Against All Odds 2025

Date: June 6, 2025

Location: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re back on the big shows here and in this case it means someone else is trying to bring the TNA World Title back to TNA. Trick Williams is here from NXT to defend the title against Elijah in the likely main event. Other than that, Santino Marella is trying to keep his authority against Robert Stone from NXT. Let’s get to it.

Kickoff Show: The Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside/Harley Hudson/Myla Grace

Grace strikes away at M to start and it’s Hudson coming in for a double suplex. Heather gets in a cheap shot though, setting up a running backsplash to a draped Hudson. Back in and M’s facebuster gets two but Hudson manages a suplex for a breather. Brookside comes in to clean house, including that always stupid looking spot where she sends two partners into each other and hits a neckbreaker which makes someone DDT her own partner.

Grace hits a kind of double underhook spinning slam for two and everything breaks down. The Personal Concierge gets in a shot with his trident (like every amazing person should have, along with a nice top hat to go with it) on Grace, setting up Rarefied Air for the pin on Grace at 5:17.

Rating: C. And this is what this kind of a match should be. They got in, they did their thing, Brookside got to clean house after her big win last night and one of the rookies got the pin. They need to bring in some fresh blood to the division and Grace/Hudson could be just that. Maybe not anytime soon, but the two of them coming together to win the titles has some potential.

Post match the Personal Concierge praises the team but the IInspiration is back. They want the titles and that’s it.

The opening video looks at the importance of the World Title and how Elijah is going to fight to win it back.

International Title: Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner

Warner, with Steph de Lander, is challenging. Maclin chops and forearms away to start and knocks Warner outside for the suicide dive. A running elbow drop off the apron connects as well so Maclin does it again. Steph offers a distraction though and Warner pulls him into the corner to take over. A spinebuster gives Warner two but Maclin is back with a Thesz press and Angle Slam for two.

The Crosshairs miss though and another Steph distraction lets Warner take over again. They go to the apron where Maclin grabs a Death Valley Driver but Warner pops back up with a top rope superplex for a delayed two. The ensuing slugout goes to Maclin and he gets Warner in the Crosshairs. That’s enough to set up the KIA to retain the title at 9:40.

Rating: C+. Yeah this was fine, as Maclin continues to establish the title as something worth having. Maclin is already a former World Champion so he brings some status to the title and having him beat various stars is a good way to go. This was a good choice for an opener, as the talented champion beats a tough challenger.

We run down the remaining card.

The System vs. Leon Slater/Hardys/???

It’s a mystery partner in the form of….The Home Town Man, who is clearly Cody Deaner under a mask. Well of course it is. Slater and JDC start things off with Slater bouncing around a lot and jumping over a legsweep for a standoff. Matt comes in to work on JDC’s arm and it’s off to Jeff, who the fans rather like. Man comes in and wins a slugout with Edwards before hammering away in the corner.

Everything breaks down and the System is cleared out, with the fans encouraging the Man nonsense. Moose kicks Man in the face and it’s off to Edwards, who knocks Jeff down to put him in trouble for a change. Myers grabs the front facelock for a bit before Moose simplifies things with some choking. Jeff fights up and hits a Whisper In The Wind to Myers and JDC, allowing Matt to come in and clean house.

The Side Effect into Slater’s Crossover gets two on Moose and everything breaks down. The Man gets to clean house and we get a triple Twist Of Fate inside. A regular Twist Of Fate into the Swanton looks to set up the Swanton 450 but the rest of the villains make the save. That leaves Slater to flip dive onto them before he counters Moose’s spear into a small package for the pin at 12:38.

Rating: B-. And there’s your next big step towards Slater taking the title from Moose. That’s something that has seemed to be in the cards for awhile now and it’s a good story to tell. Slater has another reason to get a title shot now and Moose is going to have a reason to be worried. That’s basic, well done storytelling and the rest of the people were just there, which is fine.

We recap Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch. Ali has snapped and doesn’t mind abusing his subordinates and Hotch stood up to him, setting up this match.

Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch

The rest of Order 4 is here with Ali, with John Skyler joining commentary. They fight over wrist control to start and then trade near falls, with Ali bridging out and looking smug about it. Hotch rolls him up for some near falls and an exchange of armdrags gives us another standoff. Back up and a chop off doesn’t go to either of them so Hotch sends him to the apron. A dive is countered into a German suplex onto the apron though and Hotch is in trouble.

Back in and the rolling neckbreaker gives Ali two but Hotch snaps the fingers. A tornado DDT to the floor plants Ali and a high crossbody gives Hotch two. Hotch’s Spanish Fly gets two more but Ali sends him into the ropes…where Tasha Steelz won’t hit the cheap shot. They get back up and Hotch powerbombs him for two and a clothesline drops Ali again.

Hotch hits a running double stomp for two but Ali is back with the always awesome tornado DDT. The equally awesome 450 gets…two, as Ali pulls him up. Skyler comes over as Ali goes up, but another 450 hits knees. Ali is back up with a NASTY overhead belly to belly into the corner and now the 450 can connect for the pin on Hotch at 13:44.

Rating: B-. Hotch was trying here but there was no reason to believe that he was going to win. Ali is going to be in for something big going forward and it is likely involving someone important stepping up to fight him. I’m not sure who that is, but this was another step forward as Ali continues to lose his grip on reality.

Post match Ali won’t shake Hotch’s hand and walks away on his own.

The IInspiration is glad to be back because they are here to INSPIRE.

We look at Trick Williams beating Mike Santana to retain the World Title on NXT, albeit with First Class offering an assist.

It’s time for the First Class Penthouse, with the team yelling at the fans for saying rather unpleasant things. Their appearance on NXT was very popular and the attack on Mike Santana makes sense, as he has annoyed them a few times lately. They tease bringing Santana out but say he isn’t here tonight….and of course here he is. Security proves worthless so Francis throws Navarro to Santana, who puts him through a table. Francis hits him in the back of the head with a champagne bottle though and Santana is left laying.

Knockouts Title: Lei Ying Li vs. Masha Slamovich

Slamovich is defending after saying she wanted Li to have a title shot and Indi Hartwell is on commentary. They go with the grappling to start until Li’s dropkick sends her into the corner. Slamovich fights out of that without much trouble and sends her outside for a dive off the apron.

Li is back up with an over the shoulder backbreaker and walks Slamovich up the steps before throwing her down. Back in and Slamovich tosses her to the apron for a superkick. That earns Slamovich a legsweep and a hanging DDT onto the floor for two back inside. They slug it out from their knees until Li kicks her down to take over again.

Li goes up and gets hurricanranaed right back down, allowing Slamovich to fire off the running strikes. Li suplexes her down and hits a running kick for two and they trade some near falls. Slamovich catches her on top with a Death Valley Driver and the running knee gets two. The package piledriver is countered into a rollup to give Li two, but Slamovich rolls back through into the package piledriver to retain at 12:48.

Rating: C+. Li felt like a short form challenger and that’s something you need every so often. Slamovich hand picked her and those kicks are dangerous enough to be a threat to the title. Slamovich had to work here and then retains the title, which is a fine enough way to do this kind of a match. She’ll need someone bigger, and we’ll see who that is soon enough.

Post match Killer Kelly returns for the staredown with Slamovich. Eh not a huge challenger but at least they have a history together.

We look at last month’s Border Brawl, a rather bizarre show.

Mike Santana is looking for First Class.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

This is Hendry’s first match since losing the TNA World Title. Hendry tackles him down and hammers away to start before tossing Kazarian out to the floor. Back in and Kazarian charges into a fall away slam as it’s all Hendry thus far. They head to the apron, where Kazarian has to escape a Standing Ovation.

That lets him go after Hendry’s leg, which is smashed into the steps, tied up and dropped down onto onto for bad measure. Kazarian grabs a half crab for a bit before tying up the leg again. A Backstabber sets up the missed springboard spinning legdrop and Hendry fights up with the clotheslines. The fall away slam (not bad on one leg) and a slightly delayed vertical suplex have Kazarian in trouble but he manages a slingshot DDT.

The ankle lock is countered and Hendry grabs an Angle Slam for two. Hendry can’t hit the Standing Ovation but Kazarian can’t hit Fade To Black, instead settling for the chickenwing. That’s good for two arm drops before Hendry fights up. They go into the corner, where Kazarian grabs a rollup with his feet on the ropes for the win at 12:44.

Rating: B. This feels like a story where Hendry is losing almost everything he has so he can be built back up later. Or his time in TNA is coming to an end and he’s going to WWE so he’s putting people over on his way out. For now at least, Kazarian gets a rare big win, even if it isn’t likely to get him very far.

Post match Kazarian brags about his win until the limping Hendry chases him off.

Robert Stone hires Matt Cardona to be the referee for his match against Santino Marella.

Tag Team Titles: Rascalz vs. Nemeths

The Nemeths are defending. Ryan wrestles Wentz down to start and hands it off to Nic for some double elbows (back/jumping varieties). Wentz gets back up and hands it off to Miguel for a Dream Sequence and two of their own as the pace quickens a bit. It’s back to Ryan to work on Wentz’s arm but due to it being Ryan, this doesn’t go well and Wentz hits a middle rope crossbody.

Wentz is knocked outside for a cheap shot from Nic and it’s the big jumping elbow back inside. The front facelock goes on so Wentz goes over to Miguel, who is pulled off the apron by Ryan (hey he did something right). Back up and Wentz manages a spinning kick to the face, which is enough for the tag off to Miguel. Everything breaks down and the Rascalz hit stereo dives.

Back in and a top rope Meteora sets up a Swanton for two on Ryan. A Blockbuster/double DDT combination (which didn’t look like cooperation whatsoever) leaves everyone down. Ryan’s running DDT gets two on Miguel but Wentz is back in for the save. The middle rope Meteora is loaded up but Nic breaks it up. The Danger Zone into the jumping Downward Spiral finishes Miguel at 12:41.

Rating: B-. The Rascalz might not have felt like a major threat to take the titles but they were a perfectly acceptable set of challengers. They’re an established team who can give the Nemeths problems and that’s an acceptable spot for a match like this one. I’m wondering who will be going for the titles next, but hopefully it isn’t the recently free Good Brothers.

Eric Young breaks in backstage but is cut off by Sami Callihan. They argue over how annoying it is that an outsider is the World Champion but security gets rid of Young (who isn’t allowed here after attacking a fan on Impact).

We recap Robert Stone vs. Santino Marella. Stone is from NXT and doesn’t like how Marella has been running things. Therefore, it’s time for a showdown, winner has authority.

Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

Matt Cardona is guest referee, Stone has Tessa Blanchard/Victoria Crawford with him and Marella has Arianna Grace with him. Cardona does a weapons check…and actually finds some brass knuckles on Stone. The bell rings and Stone drops straight to the floor. Back in and Marella wrestles him down without much trouble so Stone bails out to the floor again.

They go out into the crowd, where Marella crotches him onto the barricade but Blanchard gets in a cheap shot at ringside. Cardona yells a bit as Stone sends Marella into the buckle a few times, setting up the chinlock. That’s broken up with a belly to back suplex, but Blanchard steals the Cobra. The chase is on, leaving Stone to grab a rollup with feet on the ropes. Cardona catches him and won’t count, setting up an argument with Stone.

Cardona shoves him into a rollup for two so Stone gets his badge, which Cardona blocks as well. The distraction lets Crawford hit an ax kick for two and Marella gets fired up. The women offer another distraction though and Stone hits him low for two. Grace offers a distraction of her own and Marella hits a superkick…but he doesn’t have a Cobra. Grace has one of her own though and Stone is done at 9:44.

Rating: C-. As usual, there is a big disconnect between Marella trying to be serious and still doing his goofy stuff. He’s supposed to be this shooter or grappling expert but he couldn’t do his finisher because he didn’t have a sock on his hand? It’s trying to do two things at once and it hurt what we had here, which was only so good in the first place.

Post match Marella thanks the fans for their support and promises to do his best job.

We recap Elijah challenging Trick Williams for the World Title. Williams beat Joe Hendry for the title and now everyone is panicking over an outsider being champion. Elijah is the next one to come after the belt.

TNA World Title: Elijah vs. Trick Williams

Williams is defending and they lock up to start. A wristlock doesn’t get Williams very far as Elijah headlocks him over. Back up and Williams hits him in the face a few times but gets sent to the floor. Elijah’s running knee on the apron connects, followed by the Old School knee for two. The Trick Kick (exactly what you think it is) gives Williams two of his own and he grabs a cravate.

That’s broken up so Williams takes a turnbuckle pad off (the referee doesn’t seem to mind). Elijah fights up and hits a suplex neckbreaker, followed by a rolling cutter for two. A Book End gives Williams two and they strike it out, until Elijah hits a Dalton Castle Bang A Rang for two of his own.

Elijah gets sent outside where he grabs a hanging swing neckbreaker. Back in and the top rope elbow gets two so here is AJ Francis to ringside. That’s a bit too nerve racking for Elijah so he takes Francis out with a dive and grabs the guitar. Believe it or not, the referee doesn’t like that and takes it away, allowing Williams to hit him with a belt shot for two. The Trick Shot misses so Williams sends him into the exposed buckle, setting up the Trick Shot to retain at 16:15.

Rating: C+. As has been the case with a bunch of matches on this show, there was only so much of a reason to believe that the title was changing hands here. Elijah felt like a fill in challenger and that’s all he was supposed to be. There isn’t much else to be said about this one, which was kind of the problem coming into this match: it never felt like Elijah was a threat to the title but it was hardly bad.

Results

Steve Maclin b. Mance Warner – KIA

Hardys/Leon Slater/Home Town Man b. The System – Small package to Moose

Mustafa Ali b. Jason Hotch – 450 splash

Masha Slamovich b. Lei Ying Li – Package piledriver

Frankie Kazarian b. Joe Hendry – Rollup with feet on the ropes

Nemeths b. Rascalz – Jumping Downward Spiral to Miguel

Santino Marella b. Robert Stone – Cobra

Trick Williams b. Elijah – Trick Shot

