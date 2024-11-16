Hall’s TNA Impact Review 11.14.24  

Impact Wrestling

Date: November 14, 2024

Location: Crown Arena, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re about two weeks away from Turning Point and thankfully we’re off to some fresh tapings, meaning the wrestlers have been able to move on a bit from the Chris Bey/Hijo del Vikingo injuries. That had to shake things up a lot and maybe now we can get a bit more back to normal. Let’s get to it.

Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

AJ Francis is here with Navarro, who runs the ropes to start but can’t hit much of anything. Instead, Santana sends him outside and for a hard knockdown before easily blocking a rollup back inside. Francis offers a distraction though and Navarro scores with a dive to take over. A double stomp gets two on Santana and a high crossbody gets the same. Santana counters a hurricanrana into a powerbomb for two, followed by Spin The Block for the pin at 6:25.

Rating: C. Sometimes you need to let an up and coming star have an easy win and that’s what we got here. Santana is fresh off beating Moose at Bound For Glory and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get into the World Title picture soon into the new year. Give him a nice win over Navarro in a relatively short time and everything works out fine.

Ryan Nemeth is ready for Joe Hendry tonight and Nic Nemeth is ready for Eddie Edwards at Turning Point.

We look at Trent Seven turning on Mike Bailey last week.

Seven interrupts the Hardys and Ace Austin, who aren’t impressed with him. Jake Something and Hammerstone run in to beat down the good guys.

Jake Crist/Alan Angels vs. Rascalz

Wentz works on Angels’ wrist to start and gets in a basement dropkick, setting up a quick tribute to Chris Bey. Crist is back up with a rolling fisherman’s suplex for two before Angels comes in with a double elbow. Miguel suplexes Angels for a breather though and it’s off to Wentz to pick up the pace. A running shooting star press gets two on Crist but Angels crotches Wentz on top. Angels’ top rope splash gets two but Miguel is back with a superkick. The backbreaker/double stomp combination finishes Angels at 6:17.

Rating: C. Not much to this one but it was similar to the opener, with Crist and Angels getting in some offense before getting caught by the better team. The Rascalz need something to do so giving them a short win is better than nothing until they get some kind of a feud going. It wasn’t a bad match, but it did feel like it was there to fill in time.

Spitfire is ready for Ash/Heather By Elegance.

Northern Armory vs. Eric Young/Jonathan Gresham/Steve Maclin

Maclin drops the lackeys to start and wants Alexander but settles for handing it off to Gresham instead. A German suplex drops Williams but Alexander gets in a cheap shot from the apron to take over on Maclin. Alexander grabs a northern lights suplex for two and we take a break.

Back with Williams striking away on Maclin, who kicks him in the face for a breather. Young comes in with his wheelbarrow neckbreaker for two on Alexander as everything breaks down. Gresham kicks away at Icarus, who grabs a swinging butterfly suplex for two. Alexander can’t hit the C4 Spike as Gresham kicks the leg out and goes up.

That’s broken up as well though and the Armory hits a C4 Spike/dropkick combination with Maclin making the save. Young hits the Death Valley Driver on Alexander but Maclin hammers away, meaning the top rope elbow can’t be dropped. Gresham breaks up their argument and hits a dive but Alexander hits the C4 Spike to pin Maclin at 12:49.

Rating: B. This took its time to get going but I was digging it by the end. They had a fast paced match here and there were a few near falls which served as some nice false finishes. The argument between Maclin and Young makes sense as Alexander continues to drive everyone nuts, making this a good bit better match than I was expecting.

Frankie Kazarian doesn’t like a clip of Rhino Goring him airing last week. Rhino comes in to threaten violence but Kazarian gets on him for swearing. I knew I liked him for a reason.

Steve Maclin wants Santino Marella to do something about Josh Alexander. Then he yells at Eric Young, with Jonathan Gresham coming in to say he’s letting them argue.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

The fans are still way behind Hendry. Before the match, Hendry has a director’s cut of Nemeth’s career highlight package. It’s the same as last week and we even see it again. Nemeth jumps him from behind to start and drops the big elbow for an early two. The chinlock goes on for a bit, followed by the chinlock to mix things up a bit. Nemeth goes up but Hendry slams him down, setting up the fall away slam. The Standing Ovation finishes for Nemeth at 4:35.

Rating: C. That’s all it needed to be, as Hendry is a big star and Nemeth is….well he’s Nic’s brother, the end. There’s nothing else to him and there isn’t much that can be done to hide that. Hendry needs to move on to something more important, like getting back into the title picture (assuming he isn’t still there) and a short win over the less famous Nemeth is a fine enough way to start (or maybe continue) that process.

Rosemary vs. Jada Stone

They chop it out to start until Rosemary easily takes her down. Stone jawbreaks her way to freedom and gets in a kick to the face, only to walk into As Above So Below to give Rosemary the pin at 3:49.

Rating: C. This was just a step above a squash with Rosemary getting the win to continue…whatever it is that she’s doing. If nothing else, it’s better than having Wendy Choo drag her down again. Rosemary is one of the better stars in the division but she needs something to do and it needs to be better than whatever she’s been doing.

Earlier today, the System had a celebration for themselves and showed off their matching rings.

Here is Alisha Edwards to brag about the System and promise a win in the main event. She also claims that she carried Masha Slamovich, who interrupts and offers Edwards a title match next week. Tasha Steelz comes out to glare but Jordynne Grace says she’s waiting on the winner at Turning Point.

Preview for next week’s show.

Ryan Nemeth has been attacked and Nic Nemeth is concerned, but Frankie Kazarian teases cashing in to distract him further.

Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth

Non-title and the Edwards’s are here with Myers. And here’s Joe Hendry to join commentary. The threat of a superkick sens Myers bailing to the floor but he comes back in with a quick shot to take over. Nemeth slips out of a slam though and hits a dropkick but the neckbreaker is countered into a backslide for two. Eddie gets caught interfering though and that’s enough for an ejection, only for Myers’ charge to miss and he crashes out to the floor. Myers is fine enough to send Nemeth shoulder first into the steps and we take a break.

Back with Myers choking on the ropes and grabbing the chinlock. Nemeth fights up with a clothesline into the Shot To The Heart for two. Myers is back with an implant DDT for two but the Roster Cut is countered into a jumping DDT. Nemeth hits a Fameasser for two of his own so Alisha gets in a kendo stick shot. Myers’ spear connects for two more so Hendry carries Alisha to the back. The superkick and Danger Zone finish for Nemeth at 14:20.

Rating: B-. Myers is a valuable thing to have on the roster as he can work well with anyone and make them look good without ever really losing any status. That’s a good hand to have and Myers was doing his thing again here. Other than that, it continues Hendry’s association with Nemeth, which should set something up or Genesis or so at the latest.

Post match Eddie Edwards runs in for the beatdown but Hendry makes the save with a kendo stick. Nemeth isn’t sure who Hendry is swinging for though and an uneasy stare ends the show.

Well maybe not as we see Steve Maclin getting into his car and driving somewhere. To Be Continued.

Results

