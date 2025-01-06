Hall’s Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Review  

Wrestle Dynasty 2025

Date: January 5, 2025

Location: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Commentators: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

So it’s time for a bunch of wrestling promotions and Ring Of Honor to come together and have a big show in Japan. Why? Heck if I know and AEW basically glossed over the this this week anyway. It’s basically a big cross promotional show, which can go in all kinds of directions. Let’s get to it.

Note that I do not follow any of the international promotions involved with this show. I might know some of the wrestlers, but I apologize in advance for not knowing history or plot points.

Pre-Show: International Women’s Cup: Momo Watanabe (Stardom) vs. Willow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Athena (ROH)

The winner receives a Women’s Title shot. Athena and Watanabe clear the ring to start until Nightingale kicks Watanabe in the head. Persephone comes in for a Matrix/spider walk but Athena takes her into the corner for a running shot. Back up and Nightingale kicks Athena in the face before suplexing the other two at the same time. The dives are on to leave Nightingale and Persephone as the only two standing, meaning Persephone hits her own running flip dive.

Back in and Athena hits a middle rope Codebreaker to Persephone and Nightingale but Nightingale is back up with a Pounce. Persephone suplexes Nightingale for two and Athena is knocked outside. Nightingale’s Death Valley Driver sends Watanabe into the corner but Athena is back up with the O Face. Cue Thekla (from Stardom) to pull the referee though, allowing Watanabe to hit Athena in the head with a club. A dragon suplex pins Athena at 11:29.

Rating: B-. So we sat through tournaments and qualifying matches and all that other jazz to hype up this match and it’s on the pre-show for some to be determined title match later? In theory this sets up Watanabe as Athena’s next challenger for something of a dream match, though it wouldn’t shock me if this is barely mentioned in Ring Of Honor. The match was fine, but it was nothing that AEW hasn’t done a dozen times in the last few months.

Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles: Sons Of Texas vs. House Of Torture

The Sons (Dustin Rhodes/Sammy Guevara) are defending against Sho/Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Sho shakes Dustin’s hand to start but holds it in place so Kanemaru can come in to jump him from behind. That doesn’t last long as Guevara comes in to moonsault Sho, setting up Dustin’s PK for two. Sho sends Guevara outside though and Kanemaru gets in a whip to the barricade.

The turnbuckle pad is ripped off and Dustin is sent into the exposed steel and it’s back to Guevara. A Boston crab goes on and Kanemaru steps on one of the titles. An enziguri gets Guevara out of trouble and it’s back to Rhodes to clean house. Kanemaru spits some liquid into Rhodes’ face and a moonsault connects for two. Guevara is back in with a cutter and Rhodes adds his own liquid (whiskey) to the face. The Final Reckoning into Guevara’s Swanton retains the titles at 9:27.

Rating: C. This was a gold match between two teams who aren’t that interesting in the first place. The Sons of Texas haven’t been interesting since they won the titles and there is a good chance that they’ll hold the belts until All In Texas, because TEXAS. There’s nothing to see here but Ring Of Honor had o be on the because reasons.

The opening video looks at the card in order and does a great job of hyping the show up.

Casino Gauntlet Match

Non-title and it’s one fall to a finish, meaning there is no guarantee everyone will get in. Hechicero is in at #1 and Kosei Fujita is in at #2. They grapple to start and get nowhere as Soberano Jr. is in at #3 after a very short interval. A Rocking Horse/top rope Fameasser hits Fujita and it’s Master Wato in at #4.

Wato and Soberano go at it until Mascara Dorada is in at #5 as these entrances are flying. Dorada gets to clean house with takedowns and dives until Taiji Ishimori is in at #6. A Lethal Injection hits Dorada and Titan is in at #7 to keep the pace fast. Titan hits a gordbuster into a kick to the face as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado is in at #8 to complete the field.

Everyone runs up the ramp to go after Desperado and they carry him to the ring for the big beating. Naturally that’s broken up when someone goes for the cover, meaning it’s time for the big collection of dives. Wato hits a big running flip dive onto the pile, with Dorada doing the same thing. Somehow Desperado is back up but gets pulled into a leg trap choke, only for Ishimori to steal the pin on Desperado at 16:16.

Rating: B-. This was a bunch of spots and staggered intervals, which made for a good enough showcase. I do like them getting that many people on the show at once, even if the only thing from AEW was the concept. The bit with Desperado was smart and protects him with the loss, which is perfectly fine. Nice stuff, though more of a “get them on the card” match than anything else.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata

This is a grappling match with a five minute time limit. They fight over a lockup to start until Shibata gets him to the ropes for a clean break. They chop it out with Shibata seemingly getting the better of things and telling Tanahashi to bring it. The chop exchange keeps going until time expires at 5:00. The whole match was the long lockup and chop exchanges with a few small moves in the middle.

Rating: C. This wasn’t a normal match and I’m not going to treat it overly harsh as a result. The idea here was either something of a tease or just to have the two of them in the Dome again. That’s perfectly fine and even though it wasn’t a traditional match, it wasn’t supposed to be some mat classic.

Respect is shown post match.

Rev Pro British Women’s Title/NJPW Strong Women’s Title: Mina Shirakawa vs. Mercedes Mone

Title for title. Mone takes her into the corner off a lockup to start before they both miss a few shots, allowing Mina to dance. The Statement Maker is broken up in a hurry and Mina bails to the floor, setting up a suicide dive. Mina gets smart by going after the knee but a quick Meteora gives Mone two.

The knee gets slammed into the mat to cut that off but Mone is right back with another Meteora. Mina sends the knee into the mat again and grabs a Figure Four, with Mone going straight to the ropes. Mone gets in a gutbuster, with commentary pointing out that it’s kind of stupid. Speaking of stupid, Mone’s knee is suddenly fine enough to hit Three Amigos, which she has apparently wanted to do in this building for fifteen years. To be fair, she hasn’t paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero in what, four days or so?

Mina hits a super DDT into another Figure Four but Mone is out again. The Glamorous river gets two but Mone is back with a pair of Coebreakers for two. A Gory Bomb sets up another Figure Four but Mone rolls her up for two. The Mone Maker connects out of nowhere for the pin to make Mone a triple champion at 14:06.

Rating: C-. I’m sure that Mone is happy that she gets another title and got to do something in the Tokyo Dome, but there is only so much to get out of a match built around working the knee when Mone keeps popping back up. The lack of selling was nonsense and took me completely out of the match, which didn’t have the highest drama in the first place. This felt like Mone was getting to do whatever she wanted and Mina was little more than a prop to make that happen. Big disappointment here.

David Finlay vs. Brody King

King wastes no time in kicking him in the face to start but misses a charge into the corner. A Stunner over the ropes lets Finlay get a breather and he starts in on the leg. Finlay’s slingshot dive to the floor is pulled out of the air though and King puts him against the barricade for a huge crash. Back in and a backsplash connects before King gets to say some bad words.

They forearm it out on the apron until Finlay has to break up the hanging sleeper. Finlay hits a big dive off the top but King is back with a lariat into a powerbomb. Finlay’s spear gets two, only for King to Death Valley Driver him into the corner. There’s the cannonball but Finlay sends him into the buckle. A powerbomb into the Overkill (knee to the face) finishes King at 12:35.

Rating: B-. This gets Finlay back on track after he lost the title yesterday. Finlay is someone who has some skills and I can see the potential in him, but there was something missing to get him to that next level. On the other hand you have King, who is a great monster and can work well against almost anyone. Nice power match here, with Finlay’s powerbomb looking good.

Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Castagnoli jumps him on the ramp to start and takes it to the ring to officially start the beating. Umino gets knocked outside before Castagnoli grabs a crossface to crank away on the neck. Umino fights up and shrugs off some shots, setting up a springboard tornado DDT. Another DDT onto the apron drops Castagnoli and he gets beaten up on the floor.

Back in and a springboard missile dropkick gets two but Castagnoli gorilla presses him off the top. A running clothesline sets up the Swing and Castagnoli grabs the Sharpshooter. That’s broken up and Castagnoli strikes away, only for Umino to hit the Death Riders elbows. Another DDT and another elbow to the head get two on Castagnoli but he blocks the Death Rider. The Riccola Bomb gives Castagnoli two but Umino is back with the Death Rider for the pin at 14:32.

Rating: C+. I’ve seen two matches from Umino now and neither has exactly made me interested. There’s just no spark to him and hearing about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders (yes I know Umino and Moxley have a history) for most of the match didn’t make it much better. Just a match with some good enough moves, but this form of Umino isn’t doing it for me.

AEW International Title/NJPW Never Openweight Title: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Takeshita, with Don Callis, is defending. Ishii’s chops don’t work very well and Takeshita knocks him into the corner, where some forearms eventually have some success. Some kicks to the head wake Ishii up though and he chops away. Ishii’s shots to the face earn him a German suplex though and they’re both down. The Blue Thunder Bomb gives Takeshita two and the Raging Fire gets the same, leaving Takeshita surprised.

The kneeling Tombstone plants Ishii but he’s back with a German suplex into a release German suplex. They trade headbutts from all fours until Takeshita gets the better of a forearm off. Takeshita takes him up top, where Ishii snaps off a super hurricanrana. Takeshita’s brainbuster is shrugged off but he grabs a poisonrana. Another hard forearm into Raging Fire retains the titles at 13:30.

Rating: B-. I’m not big on the “you hit me in the head but I scream and get back up really fast” style and that’s what Ishii does rather often. That’s what they were going for here and it was another nice win for Takeshita, but it was only so entertaining. Takeshita is going to come back to AEW with multiple titles and there is a good chance he’ll hold those for a rather long time to come. That makes sense, as he really is that good most of the time.

IWGP Tag Team Titles: Young Bucks vs. United Empire vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

The titles are vacant coming in and it’s the Great O Khan/Jeff Cobb for the Empire and Tetsuya Naito/Hiromu Takahashi for Los Ingobernables. Tornado rules as well, because having to tag might hinder the Bucks’ art. It’s a brawl to start and the Bucks clear the ring, setting up stereo dives to the floor.

Cobb fights back and is quickly cut off with a double superkick. Back in and the Bucks cut off Cobb and Naito, including a SUCK IT, though the Superkick Party is broken up. Naturally Matt can hit the double northern lights suplex but a tornado DDT into a Time Bomb 1.5 gets two. Cobb starts throwing suplexes and eventually suplexes both Bucks at once but Matt is right back up to team up with Takahashi.

A double superplex drops Cobb but Matt jumps Takahashi, because the Bucks are smart. Destino gets two on Nick with O Khan making the save. The EVP Trigger hits Naito with O Khan making another save, earning himself a superkick party. The Meltzer Driver finishes O Khan to give the Bucks the titles at 13:47.

Rating: C. Well, that was a nice tribute/love letter to the Young Bucks. The story was that they were just put into the title match because they’re rich and famous, and then they dominate/win the match. This felt like the Bucks saying they needed to show how dominant and awesome they were and that’s exactly what we got. You know, in case we haven’t seen that enough in AEW over the years.

NJPW Global Title: Jack Perry vs. Yota Tsuji

Tsuji is defending. Perry takes him into the corner to start but Tsuji takes him down with a faceplant. They’re quickly on the floor with Tsuji being sent into the barricade as Perry takes over. Back in and Perry stomps away, only to get caught with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Another backbreaker gives Tsuji two but Perry ties him up in the Tree of Woe. A basement dropkick sets up a German suplex to give Perry two and they go up top. Tsuji’s super Spanish Fly gets two though and they’re both down. They forearm it out until Perry gets two off a DDT. A low blow sets up an Angle Slam for two but Tsuji hits a spear to retain at 13:12.

Rating: C+. While it’s not as bad as Shota Umino, I’m not sure I get it with Tsuji either. It doesn’t help that he’s completely average size and is using a spear, which is pretty much never a good idea. At least he won clean though and that’s a good thing. Granted I’m not sure how much value there is in beating Perry, who is showing that he isn’t the next big thing every single time he’s out there.

Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega

This is Omega’s first match in over a year after dealing with diverticulitis. They grapple against the ropes to start and then strike it out until Omega knocks him into the corner. Commentary seems to call Tony Khan a “money mark” who took New Japan stars away to start AEW as Omega knocks him down and stomps away. They suplex each other out to the floor for the big crash and Omega is sent into the barricade.

Kidd takes too long setting up some tables though and gets taken own by a slingshot dive. Omega sends him into the barricade and hits a dragon suplex on the floor and Kidd is sent crashing though a table. Kidd is busted open so Omega takes him down with a dive but bangs up his own hip in the process. Some chair shots have Omega in trouble for a change and a suplex puts him through a table.

Omega is busted open as well so some chairs are thrown inside, leaving Kidd to work on the cut. Back in and Omega sends him into the chairs, only for Kidd to do the exact same thing. They trade chair shots to the head and both of them need a breather. Omega wins a strike off but Kidd blasts him with a discus lariat to leave both of them down. Back up and Omega snaps off a hurricanrana, setting up the big flip dive to the floor.

Back in and a Jay Driller gives Omega two and there’s a V Trigger against the ropes. The One Winged Angel doesn’t work though and Kidd grabs an abdominal stretch (remember Omega’s internal issues). That’s broken up so Kidd grabs a piledriver for two. Kidd is back up with a Ganso bomb into a package piledriver for two (Commentary: “GIVE ME A BREAK!” Yep.). A V Trigger into a powerbomb into another V Trigger gets one on Kidd before the One Winged Angel finishes Kidd at 31:49.

Rating: A-. They didn’t bother trying for a match here but rather had a fight, which made the match that much more emotional. Ignoring some of the “…really?” kickouts near the end and I had a great time with this. Kidd felt like a monster who had to be beaten and Omega did everything he could. This is the Omega that feels like a star and while he can only do it for so much longer, it worked here. Best match of the weekend so far.

IWGP World Heavyweight Title: Ricochet vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Sabre is defending and gets taken out by a dive before the bell. Ricochet hits another dive and a 450 gets two. Sabre ties him up in the ropes though and kicks him in the back so the fight can head outside. A flip dive is caught in a cravate (nice) and Sabre twists the neck. Back in and Sabre starts in on the leg but Ricochet hits a handspring elbow. A springboard clothesline into a moonsault gives Ricochet two but he has to break up Sabre’s choke.

Ricochet Death Valley Drivers him for two, only for Sabre to grab a dragon suplex for the same. Ricochet rolls some suplexes onto the apron and then the floor (that was different) for a double knockdown. Back in and they slap it out from their knees and then their feet. They fight up top until a super Zack Driver gets two, with Ricochet having to bail to the ropes to get out of an armbar.

Ricochet’s Vertigo connects for two and a shooting star press gets the same. A kick to the head sets up another Vertigo for another two but the 630 misses. The Zack Driver gets two so Sabre knocks him down again without much trouble. Sabre ties up the arms and Ricochet gives up at 21:06.

Rating: B+. I liked this a good deal, as it was a clash between a technical master and a high flier, which often works well. Sabre is quite good at what he does and some of the holds he pulls out are insane. Ricochet didn’t feel like the most serious challenger but he more than held up his own in a rather good match.

Post match Sabre puts over Ricochet and says the future of New Japan is the orange of TMDK. Posing ends the show.

Results

Momo Watanabe b. Willow Nightingale, Persephone and Athena – Dragon suplex to Athena

Sons Of Texas b. House Of Torture – Swanton to Sho

Taiji Ishimori won the Casino Gauntlet Match – Rollup to Desperado

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi went to a time limit draw

Mercedes Mone b. Mina Shirakawa – Mone Maker

David Finlay b. Brody King – Overkill

Shota Umino b. Claudio Castagnoli – Death Rider

Konosuke Takeshita b. Tomohiro Ishii – Raging Fire

Young Bucks b. Los Ingobernables de Japon and United Empire – Meltzer Driver to O Khan

Yota Tsuji b. Jack Perry – Spear

Kenny Omega b. Gabe Kidd – One Winged Angel

Zack Sabre Jr. b. Ricochet – Double armbar

