Hall’s WrestleCon Supershow 2025 Review  

WrestleCon Supershow 2025

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Nick Knowledge, Veda Scott

This is one of the biggest independent shows of the week, though in this case it is being presented by GCW as part of the Collective. The matches have pretty much no continuity and are designed to have the most fun possible. That can make for some very entertaining shows and hopefully they continue the tradition. Let’s get to it.

We open with a tribute video to Mark Hitchcock, a former Highspots employee who passed away, with the show being named in his honor as a result.

Team Arez vs. Team Gravity

Arez, Latigo, Toxin, El Bendito, Canis Lupis

Gravity, Spider Fly, Aero Panther, Fight Panther, El Vengador

This is the show’s signature ten man tag and the participants were not announced until their entrances. I apologize in advance for getting the wrestlers wrong, but even commentary doesn’t seem sure which is which. Latigo and Vengador start things off with Vengador working on an armbar but getting rolled up for two. Back up and Vengador works on the arm before Latigo gets another rollup for another two, meaning it’s another standoff.

Arez and Aero runs the ropes rather quickly before flipping next to him. Aero misses a kick to the face and they get up for another standoff. Gravity and Toxin come in with the bigger Toxin slamming him down. Gravity sticks the landing on a flip attempt though and does his moon walk deal, followed by an armdrag out to the floor. The tease of a dive sends Toxin bailing and it’s off to Fly vs. Latigo as we’re getting back to the start of the lineup.

Latigo throws Fly into the ropes but gets sent outside in a heap. Lupis and Bendito both come in and toss Fly into the air for a nasty crash down. Gravity comes in and gets caught in a five on one beatdown. Toxin is tossed into a big backsplash onto Gravity and for some reason we look at one of his partners rather than the cover. Vengador manages to send Arez to the floor and it’s off to Panther to pick up the pace. The Panthers hit big dives and Arez and Latigo follow with dives of their own. Back in and Fly and Gravity hit a hurricanrana and super armdrag, leaving Vengador to faceplant Toxin out of the corner.

Fight gets caught with a bunch of superkicks but a quintuple superkick misses. Lupis is planted with a big spinning slam for two before it’s time to fight over the double…er, triple…uh, quadruple suplex….and then with the other eight huddled together, Aero suplexes Arez onto the pile for an insane visual. Gravity and company go up for dives to the floor, leaving Lupis to hit a super swinging Side Effect for two on Fight. Fly gets triple teamed inside and Arez hits a top rope double stomp for the pin at 16:10.

Rating: B. These wild lucha matches have become a staple of a lot of shows these days (Ring Of Honor went nuts with them for a bit) and they’re still fun. This one didn’t have quite the star power, but there is something special about seeing these people getting this kind of time to showcase their talents. It might not be the highest quality match from American standards, but it is a great display of a very different style and that worked very well.

Post match money is thrown into the ring in quite the sign of respect.

As is tradition, we have a special ambassador for the show: Sean Mooney! And he looks about the same as he did back in the day! The fans seem happy to see him and he thanks them for the reception. Mooney plugs his appearance at WrestleCon and the Wrestlemania IX documentary on Peacock. He’ll be hosting a panel on the show at WWE World and hopes the fans come see him. Mooney wishes the fans a great time to wrap it up. This was a nice surprise as Mooney is someone who has just kind of slipped through the cracks, with even his podcast not being that well known.

Ninja Mack vs. Mascara Dorada

Dorada plays to the crowd a bit to start before winning a battle over a lockup. That’s good for a clean break so Mack works on a wristlock to take over. Dorada reverses into one of his own and walks on his hands into an armdrag, leaving even Mack impressed. They go to the top, with Dorada trying a super hurricanrana but Mack sticks the landing, because of course he can do that. Back up and Mack offers a handshake but instead it’s time for a martial arts pose.

Dorada is kicked to the floor for a series of backflips into a dive, only for Dorada to dive back inside. That means Dorada can hit a big dive of his own and they go up to the stage. Dorado shrugs off some chops and hurricanranas him down the steps, setting up one heck of a dive to the floor. Back in and Mack kicks him down again before flipping out of a sunset flip attempt. Mack’s sitout powerbomb gets two but he misses a….I guess a Phoenix 630? Dorada grabs something like a Razor’s Edge Dominator, setting up a shooting star press for the pin at 9:07.

Rating: B. Yeah this was fun and was the kind of match you would have expected, though it never quite got all the way up to that high gear you might have thought they would do. Mack was doing his incredible flips but Dorada felt like a bit more of a complete star in the ring. Good, high flying match here, and a nice change of pace after the more wild opener.

Sin City Scramble

This is a seven person Royal Rumble with two minute intervals but it’s one fall to a finish and it can only take place when all seven are in. Vaughn Vertigo is in at #1 and TJP is in at #2. They fight over a wristlock to start until TJP takes him down into the headscissors. Vaughn reverses into one of his own but TJP slips out. A rollup to TJP gets…nothing because it doesn’t matter yet. TJP takes him down by the leg but Vaughn kicks him down and hits a standing moonsault…for two, because the referee screwed up.

Super Crazy is in at #3 and takes Vaughn down to work on his legs. TJP breaks up something like an abdominal stretch but Crazy chokes him in the corner. Mike D. Vecchio is in at #4 and comes in with a nice step up elbow to put Crazy down. Vecchio runs over TJP as well and drops him with a suplex as the power/athleticism is on full display here. A double suplex drop Vecchio and it’s 1 Called Manders in at #5.

Manders chops away at Vecchio but Vaughn is back in with a Swanton to a standing Manders (who was nice enough to stay bent over for the better part of ever). Crazy moonsaults onto a bunch of people at ringside and Vecchino shooting stars onto everyone else. Cheeseburger is in at #6 and he slugs away at Vecchino, which goes as well as you would expect. A superkick into the Shotei palm strike puts Vecchio on the floor and TJP hurricanranas Crazy to the outside.

That leaves us with one mystery entrant and it’s….Danhausen in at #7 to complete the field. It’s one fall to a finish so Danhausen curses Cheeseburger, who almost shoteis himself. Cheeseburger fights back though and gets northern lights suplexed. TJP is suplexed as well but Danhausen hurts his hand chopping Vecchio. Danhausen manages a running dropkick to send Vecchio outside so Manders is back in…and gets cursed. Danhausen takes him out and puts the teeth in Vaughn’s mouth. The pump kick is enough to give Danhausen the pin on Vaughn at 16:32.

Rating: B-. This was the definition of fun, goofy stuff at the end, but Vecchio looked like an interesting prospect. Most of the rest of the stars were fine, though Crazy was not exactly looking great. Danhausen was the focus here though and, in addition to looking much more muscular than in previous appearances, it was nice to have him back.

Matt Mako vs. Matt Riddle

Mako is billed as the Evolution Of Combat so I think you get the idea here. They do shake hands and get started and we get a pose off, as tends to be the case on occasion. We get a WELCOME MATT chant before they go to the grappling, with Riddle going for the arm. That’s broken up so it’s a LET’S GO MATT/YOU SUCK MATT dueling chant as the crowd amuses themselves.

Riddle goes for the arm again but Mako gets out, with the fans thinking that MATT IS GONNA KILL YOU. They trade kicks to the chest until a Mako chop fires Riddle up. The chop off has both of them cringing and a cross armbreaker sends Riddle over to the ropes. Back up and Riddle strikes away, setting up a gutwrench suplex into some Brotons. A fisherman’s buster gives Riddle two and he’s starting to get fired up.

They forearm it out with Riddle being knocked into the corner for a boot choke. Mako gets pulled into a triangle choke over the ropes before a suplex sends him flying. Riddle gets in a super fisherman’s buster and the Floating Bro connects for two. Mako catches him on top and pulls Riddle down into a cross armbreaker but Riddle forearms him in the face. The Bro Derek finishes Mako at 9:53.

Rating: B-. This is where the Supershow can be more fun as they know how to mix things up with a nice variety. That’s what you had here, with more of an MMA inspired match. It’s a style that makes sense in modern wrestling and it helps when you have someone who has such an extensive background in the style. Riddle is a talented star, but the baggage that comes with him can be quite the issue. Let him stay around here and be awesome, because he’s quite good at this style.

Maki Itoh vs. Mickie James

Itoh sings herself to the ring and does her big song to get things going. They take their time to get going before going to the mat for a headscissors. Itoh gets out and gives her a cute look, leaving James a bit confused. James wins a test of strength but Itoh takes her down with James running to the floor.

James grabs the mic (James: “Found it!”) and says that there are a lot of people getting in the ring this weekend in an effort to get their five stars. Meltzer has never put her over though (her words) but she’s here to entertain the people. She hasn’t wrestled in about a year but she was interested in facing Maki Itoh, who is pretty good. Itoh is also a J pop star and James is Hardcore Country, so what about a sing off?

Itoh sings and James says she has no idea what she just said but she knows it was awesome. James sings about beating Itoh up and her lack of curves (to the tune of her theme song) before decking Itoh with the mic (the fans are NOT pleased). A boot to the face puts Itoh down and James chokes away but Itoh flips her off. Itoh is back up with a headbutt for two and she avoids the top rope Thesz press. The Mick Kick misses and they trade rollup for two each, setting up the MickieDT for the pin at 14:24.

Rating: C. I have absolutely no idea what this was but it was one of the weirdest things I’ve seen in wrestling in a good while. James just went into some random rant about Meltzer and then did a weird heel turn. It wasn’t even much of a match, but this is only going to be remembered for the bizarre part in the middle.

Butterbean vs. Minoru Suzuki

Dan Severn (now with white hair) is guest referee and we have four two minute rounds. They slowly strike away at each other with the exchange of chops going nowhere. Butterbean jabs away in the corner and tries to lift Suzuki up, with Severn not being able to break it up as the round ends. They keep grappling in the corner and Severn has to break it up.

The second round begins with Severn having to make them go to their corners, with the round being almost half over by the time he calls for the bell. So we reset the clock as this is turning into an even bigger mess by the minute. Suzuki takes him down and they fight over a leglock, meaning some grunting until the time runs out. After a sixty second rest period, round three begins with Butterbean punching him in the ribs. Suzuki slugs back and then takes it to the floor where they brawl to a double countout at 9:06.

Rating: F. Oh this was terrible and that shouldn’t be a surprise. They’re both in their late 50s and Butterbean isn’t exactly a wrestler (he’s had three matches since 2012) so what was this supposed to be? It’s a good example of something that sounded fun on paper but then reality set in and there was no way around the whole thing. Absolutely awful.

Post match the brawling and sneering continues, with MMA legend Don Frye getting involved. The fans want one more round (masochists) and Suzuki is willing to do it but they announce the double countout again to make sure that this isn’t fun.

TMDK vs. Flip Gordon/Michael Oku/Hechicero

We get a BAD DUDE (Tito)/OKU chant off before Oku and Haste officially start things off. Neither of them can get anywhere with the grappling so Oku snaps off a running hurricanrana. Tito comes in to shoulder Gordon down but he pops back up and it’s off to Hechicero vs. Sabre Jr. for the real showdown. Sabre’s wristlock is quickly broken up so they tie their legs together and go to the mat. Hechicero pulls him down into a rollup but Sabre is right back up for a standoff.

More grappling doesn’t go anywhere so Hechicero takes him into the corner for some stomping. Oku comes in and allows the tag to Haste, who slams Oku down. It’s off to Tito to plant Oku again before Oku is dropped onto the apron. Sabre ties the legs up for some cranking, followed by Haste’s one arm belly to back suplex for two. Oku DDTs his way to freedom though and it’s off to Gordon to clean house. Some moonsaults get two on Haste but it’s back to Tito to drop Gordon. A dive to the floor hits Gordon again but he forearms his way to freedom.

Hechicero comes back in to kick Tito in the corner before choking Sabre in the ropes. They go to the mat where Hechicero grabs the rolling cradle, followed by a kick to the face. Oku comes in for a European clutch for two on Sabre. The half crab sends Sabre over to the ropes so Oku kicks the leg out again.

Hechicero comes back in for a surfboard, with his partners hitting a double bulldog. Everything breaks down and Sabre is fine enough to grab a cross armbreaker on Gordon. That’s broken up so Oku DDTs Haste to send him outside. Gordon hits a suicide dive but Sabre avoids his 450 back inside. Sabre grabs an armbar to make Gordon tap at 21:33.

Rating: B. This was a good, back and forth match, though it really just made me want to see Hechicero and Sabre go nuts with holds and submissions on their own. The other four were just kind of there for the most part, with only Oku standing out. At the same time, you had Gordon feeling like a relic of a past generation, which was so strange to see. Good main event, but it could have been better with some tweaks.

Post match Sabre teases coming after Oku’s British Heavyweight Title to end the show.

Results

Team Arez b. Team Gravity – Top rope double stomp to Spider Fly

Mascara Dorada b. Ninja Mack – Shooting star press

Danhausen won the Sin City Scramble – Pump kick to Vaughn

Matt Riddle b. Matt Mako – Bro Derek

Mickie James b. Maki Itoh – MickieDT

Butterbean vs. Minoru Suzuki went to a double countout

TMDK b. Hechicero/Flip Gordon/Michael Oku – Armbar to Gordon

