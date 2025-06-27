Hall’s WWE Backlash 2006 Review  

Backlash 2006

Date: April 30, 2006

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Attendance: 14,000

Commentators: Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler

This is quite the special show for me as it marked the first time I had ever gotten to see a pay per view in person. The main event features John Cena defending the Raw World Title against Edge and HHH, the latter of whom he had defeated at Wrestlemania. Other than that, we have another Wrestlemania rematch as Trish Stratus tries to get the Women’s Title back from Mickie James. Let’s get to it.

The opening video looks at Vince/Shane McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels/……God. Oh yeah did I forget to mention that’s the other feature match? The triple threat main event gets a look as well.

Carlito vs. Chris Masters

They were partners and then split up after losing at Wrestlemania. Masters hammers away to start and chokes with a shirt so Carlito dropkicks the knee out. That doesn’t last long as Masters is back up with a backdrop for two but Carlito slips out of a gorilla press. Carlito’s full nelson is broken up rather quickly so he low bridges Masters to the floor. That sets up the required dive but Masters is back with a buckle bomb, followed by the running crotch attack against the ropes.

The neck crank is broken up so Masters elbows him in the face for two more. A neckbreaker and clothesline give Masters two more and he drops Carlito face first onto the buckle. Back up and a springboard elbow lets Carlito start the comeback, including a string of clotheslines. A top rope moonsault to a standing Masters gets two and Carlito sends him into the buckle. The Backstabber, with feet on the ropes, gets the pin at 9:58.

Rating: C-. This would have been a dull match on any given edition of Raw and having it as the opening match on a pay per view isn’t much better. At the end of the day, Carlito and Masters aren’t over interesting and that was on display here. They had a story built up in recent weeks but that doesn’t mean it’s something that belongs on a major show, which was the case for these two.

Fans talk about who is going to win the main event.

Maria finds it interesting that there aren’t many Edge fans but Lita comes in to mock the fans for being idiots. Lita: “I’ve kept my mouth shut for too long.” Maria: “Really? Because I’ve heard that you like to keep your mouth wide open.” Anyway, Lita promises that Edge win and they’ll have a private celebration, because she actually gets some. This wasn’t the best time for Lita and can you blame her when this is pretty much all she was?

Umaga vs. Ric Flair

This is Umaga’s in-ring debut, with Armando Alejandro Estrada handling his introduction. Umaga attacked Flair a few weeks ago so Flair wants to try to slow him down. Umaga jumps him on the floor to start and hammers away as the bell rings. A thumb to the eye lets Flair get in a low blow and hammer away until an uppercut stops him cold.

The running Umaga Attack misses in the corner though and they go outside, where Umaga misses a charge into the post. Back in and Flair starts in on the leg but the Figure Four attempt is cut off. Now the running Umaga Attack can connect in the corner, setting up the middle rope headbutt. The Samoan Spike finishes for Umaga at 3:28.

Rating: C. It wasn’t a total squash, but it was a good debut for Umaga who smashed through a legend in Flair. While Flair was doing all of his usual, he was completely overwhelmed by Umaga and that made Umaga feel like a monster. Sometimes it’s a simple concept that works well and that’s what we had here.

Vince McMahon, with an unhealthy looking orange tan, makes it clear to Shane McMahon that this is a tag match tonight rather than a handicap match. He can do anything that God can do, including pouring water on the floor and walking on it. Then he picks up a bread and a fish (which he just happens to have) and throws them away, with someone off screen throwing a bunch more back to them. Vince catches a fish, which he dubs a holy mackerel. Then Shane’s water turns into wine. I’m not even sure where to start with this so we’ll move on.

We recap Mickie James defending the Women’s Title against Trish Stratus. James won the title at Wrestlemania (JR: “The nutjob won the title!” is still great.) and then they took turns dressing like each other. Now it’s time for a rematch.

Women’s Title: Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus

Stratus is challenging. Feeling out process with the Matrish frustrating James early on. A headscissors takes James down and Stratus hits a dropkick to make it worse. The Chick Kick misses and Stratus knees her out to the floor. Back in and Stratus hammers away in the corner but gets sent over the top, with her attempt to stop herself on the apron resulting in a dislocated shoulder. Back in and James chokes away, even reminding the referee that she has until five. James chokes away and gets disqualified at 4:06. Given that you could clearly see Stratus’ shoulder out of place, they didn’t have much choice.

Rating: N/A. I can’t fairly rate it when they barely got going and then Stratus got hurt and could barely move. Odds are James was going to win here, or at least retain the title, but there is only so much that can be done when Stratus’ shoulder is in that much trouble. Stratus would be out of action for several weeks, though she did at least stay on TV while she recovered.

Shawn Michaels knows that the Lord is with him as he always is, and the Lord expects him to try his best. Michaels has shown that Vince McMahon can’t stop him so tonight, he and Lexington have two words for the McMahons.

Intercontinental Title/Money In The Bank: Shelton Benjamin vs. Rob Van Dam

Winner take all. Feeling out process to start and they fight over wrist control. That goes into a standoff so the fans call Benjamin a MAMA’S BOY. A rollup gives Van Dam two but it’s too early for the big spinning kick to the face. Van Dam knocks him outside again and the pace stays slow as this feels like it is going to get a lot of time. Benjamin gets knocked outside again and this time Van Dam hits a slingshot dive to cut him off again.

Back up and Benjamin catches him on the apron, setting up a sunset bomb to the floor for a nasty crash. We hit the chinlock with a knee in Van Dam’s back, followed by a nice running knee lift. The second chinlock doesn’t last as long so Benjamin switches to the camel clutch. We’re back to the chinlock with a knee in the back as JR talks about Benjamin’s amateur credentials.

Van Dam fights up and tries Rolling Thunder, which is countered into the Samoan drop for two. The chinlock with a bodyscissors go on as commentary bickers over Joe Stecher (look him up). Van Dam fights up and kicks him down, setting up Rolling Thunder for two. The Five Star Frog Splash misses though and Benjamin grabs a DDT for two more.

They go outside again with Benjamin hitting a kick to the head, followed by a high crossbody, with Van Dam rolling through. The referee gets knocked down though and Benjamin grabs the briefcase. That’s cut off though and Van Dam uses it for a Van Daminator. The Five Star gives Van Dam the pin and the title at 17:51.

Rating: B-. This wasn’t as good as I remembered it, though I do wonder if some of the stalling was due to needing to fill in some time lost in the Women’s Title match. There were some long stretches here which felt like they were just waiting around and to be fair, there is only so much you can set up with all of fifteen minutes’ notice. Van Dam winning the title was a cool moment as he is one of the most perfect champions in history. He’s a big enough star to feel important but not quite important enough (most of the time) to feel like he’s being wasted in the role. Van Dam would lose the title back to Benjamin in a few weeks.

We recap Big Show vs. Kane. They were the unstoppable team and then lost to the Spirit Squad. Then Kane started hearing voices saying MAY 19 over and over (naturally we could hear the voices too), causing him to snap and go all evil. This included attacking Big Show’s eye, setting up the match. Naturally May 19 is the premiere date for his upcoming horror movie See No Evil.

Show doesn’t know what Kane’s deal is with May 19 but Kane has gone too far. Tonight it’s an eye for an eye.

Kane vs. Big Show

Lilian Garcia sounds terrified as she introduces Kane, who attacked her recently. Kane slugs away to start but gets press slammed for his efforts. The big chops in the corner rock Kane a bit more but he goes for the eye. Show isn’t having that and goes after the arm, including using it to lift Kane into the air. Back down and Kane drops him with a clothesline, setting up a top wristlock of all things.

That’s broken up so Kane tries the top rope clothesline, which is pulled out of the air. Show’s chokeslam is countered into something that could generously be called a failed DDT attempt. Back up and Show boots him down, setting up a legdrop for two. Show hits a powerslam for two more but can’t get a finger in Kane’s eye. Instead Kane goes for Show’s eye and kicks him out to the floor…and the arena gets covered in red lights.

Kane’s voids starts playing, saying things about May 19 and Kane can’t control it, leaving Kane rolling around on the mat and hitting himself on the head. Show goes outside and gets a chair, which he uses to clock Kane and put him out of his misery for a bit, along with for the…well it should be a DQ but the bell never rings. Either way we’ll say the match ends around 9:15.

Rating: D+. These two have had some rocky matches over the years and this was another dull one, with the terrible ending making it even worse. There is only so much that can be done when your story is built around one of the people losing his mind and screaming the release date of his upcoming horror movie. It was a dumb story to set up the match, though the whole MAY 19 has been something of a running joke ever since so….points for being memorable? I guess?

Post match Kane sits up and smiles.

Candice Michelle comes in to see Vince McMahon despite a chest cold. She asks him to put a healing hand on her and she’s fine. This, again, was dumb. Jim Ross seems to agree.

We recap the McMahons vs. Shawn Michaels/God. Vince McMahon was still going on about the Montreal Screwjob so Michaels told him to grow up. This led to Michaels beating him up at Wrestlemania, but Vince of course wasn’t done. Vince brought up Michaels’ faith so now it’s time for Michaels to team with God against the McMahons. Naturally Vince started his own religion in McMahonism, which doesn’t seem like something he had to be pushed to do. Of note: Vince is said to have pitched this idea on the airplane coming back from Europe. This led to Michael Hayes asking if they could PLEASE NOT TALK ABOUT THIS WHEN THEY WERE 20,000 FEET IN THE AIR.

Vince McMahon/Shane McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels/God

The McMahons come out first and Vince introduces God, with a light coming up on the stage. Naturally Vince insults him and wants a dance off, complete with Somebody Call My Mama. The light gets into the ring and Vince insists that God be checked for weapons. Then he tells God to bring whatever he wants because this is no holds barred.

Michaels comes out and Vince tries to yell at him again, earning a slap to the face as we start fast. Vince gets sent outside for a slingshot dive before going back inside to clothesline Shane over the top. A slingshot flip dive hits Shane but he brawls with Michaels up the ramp and hammers away. A piledriver off the stage (How would that work?) is broken up but here is Vince with a chair.

Michaels isn’t having that and crossbodies him off the stage and through some tables for the big crash. We pause to make sure they’re both not dead and Michaels is taken back to ringside for a posting, where he comes up bleeding. Back in and Shane hammers away but misses the top rope elbow to give Michaels a needed breather. Shane cuts him off with a tornado DDT though, meaning Vince needs a tag (because there are now tags in an anything goes match).

Vince whips away with a belt and Shane throws in a garbage can so Vince can get some Wrestlemania revenge. Naturally this gives Vince the chance to taunt God, asking what he plans to do about it. Apparently God walks out on the match so Vince tries the superkick, which is blocked, allowing Michaels to make the comeback. The flying forearm hits Vince and Michaels nips up, where he ducks Shane’s nasty chair shot, which hits Vince instead.

Now the real top rope elbow hits Shane and the villains get a Sweet Chin Music each. Instead of covering though, Michaels loads up a pair of tables and puts the McMahons on them, but that’s STILL not enough, as Michaels loads up a ladder. Michaels climbs up…and dives onto the Spirit Squad. That doesn’t work very well for Michaels as the numbers game catches up to him, meaning the beatdown is on. Back in and the Squad gives Shawn the five man toss into the air through the table. Vince is helped over for the pin at 20:00. Lawler: “It’s the father, the son and the Holy Spirit Squad.”

Rating: B-. To say there was a lot going on here would be an understatement, and that’s not even counting the dancing with God before the match started. The idea here was that Michaels was trying to the same thing he did at Wrestlemania, where he went too far with the violence but could do it because it was just Vince. In this case Vince figured that out and stacked the deck, which was too much for Michaels. So yes it does make sense and fits the story, but wow this was quite the messy way to get there. Though to be fair, I was expecting God to be played by an actor or wrestler in a bad costume so…it could have been worse?

The replay of Michaels sailing through the table is quite the visual.

John Cena is used to not having everyone behind him but tonight he doesn’t have to get pinned to lose the title. He has heard everything in the last few weeks, including the deafening silence of those who want Edge to become WWE Champion. Some people want HHH to be champion, but only one person can stand tall when that bell rings….and it’s Lilian Garcia, who will announce that Cena retained the title.

Here is Matt Striker for Striker’s Classroom. Striker mocks the lack of intelligence in Kentucky, which puts it right on par with the rest of the country. He has some good news for y’all though: he is here to be our teacher! First up, Striker brings out one of the smartest people in Kentucky: Eugene!

After a not so well received hug, Striker says this is why you shouldn’t marry your cousin. Striker thinks Eugene is confused and that he can’t even spell his own name. Eugene says he can so Striker gives him some chalk, which is used to write about Striker enjoying human waste. Striker critiques the punctuation as Eugene picks his nose, which he then shoves into Striker’s mouth. Eugene cuts off a charge and hits a Stunner before running off. This was as dumb as you would expect.

We recap the main event. John Cena beat HHH to retain the title at Wrestlemania but HHH wants another shot. Edge beat Mick Foley in the legendary hardcore match and was champion just a few months ago. The solution of course is to throw everyone into the same match.

Raw World Title: John Cena vs. Edge vs. HHH

Cena is defending and Lita is here with Edge. They circle each other to start and Edge bails outside, leaving the other two to slug it out. HHH hits the jumping knee so Edge comes back in for an early save. Edge stands on the apron as the other two slug it out and that’s enough to get him dragged inside. The back and forth slugging has Edge knocked outside, where Cena and HHH take turns sending him face first into the announcers’ table for a funny visual.

Back in and Cena is knocked outside but comes back in to cut off Edge’s suplex attempt. A top rope splash of all things hits Edge and Cena gives Edge the ProtoBomb. Lita low bridges Cena outside though and HHH sends him into the steps before going back inside. The facebuster drops Edge and a clothesline connects for two. HHH’s spinebuster gets the same and he grabs the sleeper but Edge reverses into one of his own. Cena comes back in to try a double FU but Edge slips out and spears him down, leaving HHH to crash down and roll outside.

Edge sends him into the post to bust him open (which didn’t go well as the athletic commission freaked out (among other issues on the show), meaning WWE was fined and barred from running events in WWE for years) and the Edgecution onto the announcers’ table leaves him laying. Back in and Edge spears Cena into the corner, only to get pulled into the STFU.

Edge gets to the ropes and then to the floor, only to get SMASHED in the head by a HHH chair shot. HHH goes back in and gets caught in the STFU (with blood GUSHING) until he makes the rope as well. Back up and the FU is countered into a failed Pedigree attempt, allowing Cena to grab the STFU again. HHH is about to tap when Cena lets go to cut Edge off on top. The referee gets decked and HHH electric chairs both of them down for a huge crash.

That means Lita needs to bring in a chair but charges into a spinebuster from HHH. The chair is picked up and thrown down, leaving HHH to grab the sledgehammer. That’s cut off by Edge’s spear so Cena tries the FU on Edge, which is broken up with a low blow. HHH tries the Pedigree but Cena reverses into a rollup for the pin to retain at 17:33.

Rating: B. Easily the best match of the night as all three guys went out there and beat each other up rather well. HHH was busted WAY open to make it look all the more physical, with the blood everywhere on the match looking even better. I’m not sure how much I bought the title being in jeopardy, but at least they had a big match feel.

Post match HHH grabs the sledgehammer and knocks both of them out before throwing in a crotch chop. HHH gets the big hero reaction to end the show.

Results

Carlito b. Chris Masters – Backstabber

Umaga b. Ric Flair – Samoan Spike

Trish Stratus b. Mickie James via DQ when James choked Stratus

Rob Van Dam b. Shelton Benjamin – Five Star Frog Splash

Big Show vs. Kane went to a no contest

Vince McMahon/Shane McMahon b. Shawn Michaels/God – Slam through a table to Michaels

John Cena b. HHH and Edge – Jackknife rollup to HHH

