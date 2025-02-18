Hall’s WWE Raw Review 2.17.25  

WWE Monday Night Raw

Date: February 17, 2025

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole

We’re closing in on Elimination Chamber and tonight will see the final spot in the men’s match determined as Seth Rollins faces Finn Balor. Other than that, we should be seeing more in the bigger stories taking place, including Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the Raw World Title at Wrestlemania, plus Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. Let’s get to it.

After seeing a bunch of people come to work today (including AJ Styles, who came in via the Daytona 500 winner’s car), we get a recap of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ most recent issues.

Here is Zayn for a chat, starting with a thank you for the warm reception. He’s been thinking about his history with Owens, starting in pool halls in Montreal, working their way through the ranks, and then headlining Wrestlemania together. A story that long has a lot of betrayals involved and this time, Zayn won’t forgive and forget. Owens tried to end Zayn’s career but he didn’t get the job done. His neck isn’t good but he’s ready to fight Owens again.

Cue Adam Pearce to say Zayn isn’t medically cleared to compete so the match cannot be made. Pearce goes to leave but Zayn says Pearce knows him better than that. Zayn wants the fight, with Pearce agreeing that it’s unsanctioned, meaning Owens can do anything he wants, including all the piledrivers he wants. It could mean the last match of Zayn’s career.

With the fans chanting LET THEM FIGHT, Zayn goes up the aisle to go face to face with Pearce to say he can do everything Pearce suggested Owens could do to Zayn himself. After thinking a bit, Pearce makes the match, which will be unsanctioned. Zayn vs. Owens is one of those pairings that will always work and having them beat each other up for fifteen minutes should be a good addition to the show.

Pat McAfee is very excited about the match being made.

We look at a clip from Smackdown, where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were shown near Jade Cargill’s attack. Naomi and Bianca Belair are here to deal with it.

Dominik Mysterio is worried about Morgan, who isn’t worried about anything else. Mysterio is also a bit tired of Finn Balor getting on his case. Cue Balor, who says after tonight, there will be three members of the Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber. Assuming Raquel Rodriguez wins that is. They both agree to handle their business, with Balor insisting that there are no new members to the team. Then Carlito seems to forget to go to the ring.

We look at Bron Breakker spearing IShowSpeed at the Royal Rumble, leaving Speed rather banged up.

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Styles works on a headlock to start before pulling him over with a German suplex. Mysterio’s kicks to the face just earn him a dropkick, which McAfee refers to as a TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION dropkick. Carlito low bridges Styles out to the floor though and we take a break. Back with Mysterio getting two off a slingshot hilo and a 619 connects. The frog splash misses and Styles strikes away, setting up the Styles Clash for the pin at 8:52.

Rating: C+. This was just a way for Styles to get his feet wet and that worked out well. Mysterio continues to be one of the easiest people in all of WWE to want to see get beaten up and he was doing it again here. Styles seems set for a showdown with Bron Breakker in the near future and that has some potential, as Styles looked good again here.

Post-match Bron Breakker runs in and tries a spear but hits Mysterio instead. Breakker is sent outside and throws his shirt inside, where Styles easily catches it.

We look at the Creed Brothers getting disqualified last week against the War Raiders.

Ivy Nile is ready to get some gold but Dakota Kai comes in. Kai doesn’t want to hear about Nile’s plans and will see her in the ring.

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

For a future title shot against Lyra Valkyria, who is at ringside. Feeling out process to start until Nile takes her into the corner. Kai gets tied in the Tree Of Woe for a running kick to the knee in the corner, followed by a quickly broken ankle lock. That’s broken up and a quick Kairopractor gives Kai two but Nile powerbombs her out of the corner. The ankle lock, this time with a grapevine, goes on again but Kai gets out again. A swinging Rock Bottom gives Nile two and she grabs a German suplex. Another ankle lock is broken up and the GTK finishes Nile off at 6:45.

Rating: C. They were trying here and I like Kai but it wasn’t clicking for some reason. Nile isn’t overly interesting in the ring most of the time and Kai is only able to get her that much higher up the ladder. Valkyria needs someone to challenge her and I’m not sure a rematch with Kai is going to be the best choice.

We get a quick look at the upcoming Evolve series.

We look at Jey Uso challenging Gunther for Wrestlemania last week.

Gunther is in the concourse ala Jey Uso and walks into the arena. Gunther does a bit of the YEET Dance before saying that he gets why the fans like Jey so much. Gunther performing for the wrestlers is like reading Shakespeare to a dog. He is tired of stepping into the ring with people who can’t lace his boots.

The problem is that the match at Wrestlemania will take place in the ring. Gunther gets to ringside and wants a professional opinion about what to expect at Wrestlemania. He asks commentary for their “supposed professional opinion” and throws a mic to McAfee, who drops it. Does McAfee think Uso can beat Gunther? Yeah, he hopes Uso can.

Cole doesn’t think that was a good idea and Gunther takes his jacket off but here is Uso to interrupt. With McAfee on the announcers’ table for the YEET Dance, Uso breaks through security and goes after Gunther, who gets the sleeper. That’s broken up and Gunther is cleared out so YEETing can ensue. This was a solid promo from Gunther as it laid out the story perfectly well. You can see the two of them coming from different sides of the situation and that is how you set up a showdown for the title at Wrestlemania.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez don’t like being accused of attacking Jade Cargill but know that Rodriguez is ready for her Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight. They don’t actually deny attacking Cargill.

We look back at the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match being set.

Pete Dunne vs. Penta

Penta grabs a headlock to start before grabbing a running hurricanrana. Dunne is back up with a dropkick though before taking off Penta’s glove to bend the fingers. Back up and Dunne hits a running corner clothesline but Penta Backstabs him out of the corner. Another snap of the fingers slows Penta down though and Dunne grabs a slingshot plant onto the apron. Cue Ludwig Kaiser at ringside and we take a break.

Back with Penta hitting a spinning Death Valley Driver for a breather. Dunne powerbombs him out of the corner, only to get caught with a Canadian Destroyer to send Dunne outside. Kaiser offers a distraction but Dunne can only get two. Penta sends them into each other and finishes with the Penta Driver at 10:05.

Rating: C+. Penta comes in, he looks cool, he has solid matches, he doesn’t lose matches, he gets over. This isn’t a complicated idea and yet for some reason, it doesn’t happen very often. He hasn’t even been around for six weeks yet and he’s one of the hottest stars in all of WWE. That’s a nice way to go and I want to see what is next for him in the coming weeks.

Post match the beatdown is on but Penta knocks them both outside and hits a big running flip dive.

Jey Uso is tired of being told he can’t do it and he’s ready to prove everyone wrong. He is nailing these promos lately and while it’s hard to imagine him winning the title, I’m starting to believe it might happen.

We look at Bayley in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Video on Roxanne Perez.

The War Raiders want another shot at the Creed Brothers.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan is here with Rodriguez. The much smaller Perez gets thrown down to start so Perez slaps her in the face and throws in a bit of a bow. That earns her a shot to the face and Rodriguez throws her into the corner for a crash. A fireman’s carry faceplant drops Perez again but she slips out of a powerslam. That just earns her a swinging front facelock as it’s all Rodriguez to start.

The buckle bomb is countered with a hurricanrana and a rollup gets two. The fallaway slam sends Perez flying and the Vader Bomb elbow connects for another near fall. Rodriguez misses a charge into the post though and Perez grabs a spinning DDT. A double springboard moonsault gets two but Rodriguez boots her in the face for the same….and here are Naomi and Bianca Belair. They take out Morgan and a springboard Pop Rox finishes for Perez at 7:32.

Rating: B-. The ending was all about Naomi and Belair (who were so mad that they got matching cheerleader outfits made) but they were having a pretty good match on the way there. Perez was fighting against the bigger star and making it work, with Rodriguez using her power to throw Perez around. I could have gone for more from them, as Perez is already fitting in well on the main roster.

Post match Rodriguez has to save Morgan from Belair and Naomi.

Seth Rollins is ready to win tonight and go on to Wrestlemania.

Karrion Kross is glad to see Sami Zayn coming to reality but if he thinks he can beat Kevin Owens, he’s insane.

Iyo Sky is underwater and talks about how she is going to take the Women’s Title from Rhea Ripley and go on to Wrestlemania. We see Sky beating Ripley in NXT as she promises to do it again in two weeks. Good promo here, with the water stuff being…I think cool?

Here is New Day for a chat. Well in theory at least as the fans are booing them out of the building. They don’t understand why people are mad at them for attacking Rey Mysterio. Is Mysterio supposed to be some legend because of what he’s done? Kingston has won more titles and has been here longer than Mysterio because he has never left. If anyone should be the locker room leader, it should be Kingston.

Last week they smashed Mysterio’s ankle with a chair but it could have been worse. The fans really should be more grateful that they didn’t give him the Old Yeller treatment. Cue the LWO to interrupt so Dragon Lee can throw out some insults in Spanish. He makes it clear that NEW DAY SUCKS and the brawl is on. New Day bails before Lee can hit the big dive. New Day has great heat, but do something with it already.

Bianca Belair and Naomi are ready to defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next week.

Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Balor jumps him before the bell but Rollins says ring the bell anyway. Rollins can’t hit a Pedigree early on as Balor reverses into a double stomp and hits his own Pedigree for two. It’s too early for the Coup de Grace so Balor manages a clothesline instead. Rollins comes back with a boot to the face and a backbreaker sets up a missed Lionsault. Balor gets knocked outside for a suicide dive and a springboard knee to the face catches him back inside.

The Stomp misses and Balor is back with the Sling Blade, only to have his leg kicked out. Rollins stays on said leg but Balor gets in a shot to the ribs to bang him up as well. A kick to said ribs is countered into a knee-first toss onto the announcers’ table and we slow down a bit. The Stomp onto the steps misses and Balor sends him into the post as we take a break.

Back with Balor hammering away in the corner before they trade shots to the head. The fans have their phones out in a mini Fireflies moment for some reason as Rollins knees him in the head and gets two off a Lionsault. The frog splash hits raised knees though and Balor gets a rollup for two.

Balor’s shotgun dropkick is countered into the Sharpshooter before Rollins hits a Pedigree for…well it seemed to be three as Balor kicked out VERY late and the referee had to pull back on the count. Balor knocks him off the top and hits the Coup de Grace before grabbing a crossface. That’s broken up as well and Rollins hits the Stomp for the pin at 18:52.

Rating: B+. These guys work well together and it’s a match that works pretty much every time they’re out there together. It helps that Balor is just a big enough name that you could imagine him going into the Chamber as well so there was a bit of drama here. Rollins going forward makes sense though as he has multiple stories waiting for him in the Chamber.

Results

AJ Styles b. Dominik Mysterio – Styles Clash

Dakota Kai b. Ivy Nile – GTK

Penta b. Pete Dunne – Penta Driver

Roxanne Perez b. Raquel Rodriguez – Springboard Pop Rox

Seth Rollins b. Finn Balor – Stomp

