Hall’s WWE Raw Review 9.2.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: September 2, 2024

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

We are officially done with Bash In Berlin and that means we have a bit of time before Bad Blood. Gunther retained the Raw World Title over Randy Orton in the show’s main event, but the more interesting match saw the Terror Twins beat Judgment Day, with Rhea Ripley getting her hands on Dominik Mysterio for just a bit. Odds are that gets some fallout this week so let’s get to it.

Wade Barrett is in the ring and welcomes Joe Tessitore to the broadcast team. Tessitore, who has called a bunch of different sports, is happy to be here.

Bash In Berlin recap.

Here is a rather happy Rhea Ripley (to a ROAR) to get things going. She’s rather happy with her win at Bash In Berlin and since she pinned the Women’s Champion, it’s time she gets her title back. Cue Dominik Mysterio (sporting a heck of a black eye, thanks to Rhea) to interrupt, eventually (after some interruptions from a rather angry crowd) saying Liv isn’t here tonight.

The reality is he and Liv were jet lagged due to the lack of sleep (Dominik: “For a variety of reasons.”) but she’ll accept the challenge. Ripley tells him to callate (Spanish for “shut up”) but here is Liv to get in a cheap shot. Ripley’s leg gets tied up in the ropes so Liv stomps away until Damian Priest makes the save.

Chad Gable fires up American Made.

Rhea Ripley’s leg is messed up but she refuses medical care. Damian Priest tries to calm her down and is going to get a match with someone in Judgment Day for some pain.

Alpha Academy vs. American Made

It’s a brawl to start with Tozawa getting double teamed as we settle down. Tozawa gets over for the tag off to Otis, who goes to the floor where Julius hits a running knee. Nile comes in and gets in Otis’ face but Maxxine is in to take her down. Otis fireman’s carries Tozawa for an airplane spin to send the villains outside, where Maxxine hits a dive as we take a break.

Back with Brutus hitting a Shell Shock on Tozawa, followed by a springboard moonsault for two. Tozawa manages to avoid a charge and brings in Otis to clean house, including the Caterpillar. A few dives have Tozawa rolling until Julius cuts him off with a suplex. Maxxine comes in for her own version of the Caterpillar (it goes backwards) but a Chad Gable distraction lets Nile grab the Diamond Chain Lock (dragon sleeper) for the tap at 11:03.

Rating: C+. These teams have fought a few times now and it’s fine to see the villains win, if nothing else to boost them back up after their losses to the Wyatts. I’m not sure how much steam this feud has though, as it feels like they’ve been going around in circles for a bit. Maxxine looked a bit more comfortable in there, but it’s clear that she’s still just doing spots rather than having a mind for this. Granted given her experience, that’s about all that can be expected.

Post match Chad Gable goes on a rant about the Wyatt Sicks getting involved last week and he wants an eight man street fight next week. The lights go out and cue Uncle Howdy to talk about how the silence is deafening. His life is no longer his and if this is the path that Gable has chosen, the Wyatts will collect a debt.

Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

The rest of Pure Fusion Collective is here too. Baszler goes after Vega’s recently injured arm to start but a 619 to the legs sends Baszler outside. We take an early break and come back with Vega hitting a moonsault for two but she goes after the Collective. The distraction lets Baszler hit a knee for the pin at 6:38.

Rating: C. The fans were into Vega but she was overcome by the numbers game here. That being said, as usual, I have no idea why a match that doesn’t even run seven minutes included a break. The match wasn’t exactly a big one in the first place and then we don’t even see half of it. Multiple promotions do this and I do not get why.

Post match the beatdown is on but Lyra Valkyria runs in for the save, only to be beaten down as well. Sonya Deville brags about the team, saying there is not a man anywhere who can take them home and not a woman in the locker room that can take them out.

Rhea Ripley is now on a crutch as a precaution. Finn Balor is willing to face Damian Priest in a tag match but since Ripley is hurt, it means no match. Ripley has something in mind and Priest says let him know what he (whoever that may be) says.

Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria want the Pure Fusion Collective.

Here is CM Punk for a chat. Punk brags about his win and says how great it is to be in Denver. Now that the personal stuff is done though, it’s time to get down to business. He went through a fight at Bash In Berlin but there is someone else who did it there too: the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Punk wants to be the champion and is coming for the title, because the people are going to take it from him. The music pays and he goes to celebrate but here is Drew McIntyre to jump him. Wade Barrett tries to hold McIntyre back but he slips by and hits a Claymore to drop Punk. McIntyre sends him inside and BREAKS PUNK’S BRACELET before hitting another Claymore. Oh I think you know where this is going at Bad Blood and it should be a big one.

Post break Punk is taken out on a stretcher…where McIntyre attacks him again.

Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Tournament First Round: Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee

Lee knocks both of them to the floor to start but Dominik breaks up a dive. That leaves Dragunov to glare at Dominik for daring to chop him before Dragunov suplexes both of them and we take a break. Back with Dragunov hitting an H Bomb on Lee but Dominik frog splashes both of them for two. Dragunov Death Valley Drivers Dominik onto the apron so Lee gets in a shot of his own…but cue Carlito to take Lee out.

Damian Priest runs in to go after Carlito and chase Dominik out of the arena, leaving Dragunov to strike away on Lee. The 619 is countered into a sitout powerbomb (they got a bit lost in there but saved it pretty nicely) to give Lee two but Dragunov Death Valley Drivers him into the corner. Lee manages to tie him in the Tree of Woe for a top rope stomp, only for Dragunov to come back with the Torpedo Moscow for the pin at 10:37.

Rating: C+. This was almost split in half as Dominik was chased off part of the way through the match, leaving it as a singles instead. In that case Dragunov is the best option as Lee hasn’t done much in the last few weeks. Dragunov hasn’t done much better, but he’s far closer to a title level than Lee at the moment.

We look at Bronson Reed crushing Braun Strowman last week.

Strowman, with very banged up ribs, wants Reed’s spot in the triple threat match. Adam Pearce says sure, as I try to figure out who in the world thought it was a good idea to have Strowman back a week after that big of a spot. Yes he’s a monster, but he’s not a monster who should b back that soon.

Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre vs. Damage CTRL

For a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Titles, with new champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at ringside. Sane has to fight out of the wrong corner to start and anklescissors Fyre out to the floor. Damage CTRL gets in a glare off with the champs and we take an early break. Back with Sane hitting a DDT, allowing Sky to come in and clean house. Everything breaks down and Belair gets knocked over, with Cargill not being happy. The distraction lets Dawn and Fyre hit the Downward Spiral/Gory Bomb combination to finish Sky at 8:06.

Rating: C. This was another match where it didn’t have much time to go anywhere and it gets us pretty much back to the same place where we were before Saturday but with the titles reversed. I can go with the idea of a feud though, as the titles could use the effort. It’s better than one random team after another getting a shot so I’ll take what I can get.

Kofi Kingston is trying to get a Tag Team Title shot from Adam Pearce when Gunther walks by and glares.

Damian Priest talks to Rhea Ripley, who says Priest’s partner said…..yeet. I was expecting Rey Mysterio.

Here is Gunther for a chat. He brags about the success of Bash In Berlin and talks about how he beat the best version of Randy Orton. With that out of the way, cue Sami Zayn, as in the last man to beat Gunther, to interrupt. Zayn talks about wrestlers using the Intercontinental Title as a stepping stone to the World Title. Gunther did just that and now Zayn wants to do it as well because it is the one title he has never won. Gunther liked the list of legends Zayn gave, but Zayn wasn’t on there, so no shot. With Gunther going to leave, Zayn brings up the loss at Wrestlemania and that gets his attention.

Jey Uso is ready for the main event but Bron Breakker comes in to say Jey has one chance to drop out of the #1 contenders tournament. Uso doesn’t seem scared, despite Breakker being rather serious.

Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Tournament First Round: Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Sheamus and Kaiser brawl on the floor to start but the banged up Strowman runs them both over. Strowman is sent through the barricade and we take an early break. Back with Kaiser kicking Sheamus out to the floor but Strowman throws a chair to drop Kaiser cold. Strowman chokeslams Sheamus for two but Sheamus knocks him out to the floor. The Kaiser Roll gives Kaiser two, only for Sheamus to come back with a Brogue Kick. Cue Pete Dunne to take Sheamus out though, leaving Strowman to powerslam Kaiser for the pin at 7:36.

Rating: C+. I’m still not sure I can get behind the idea of Strowman being able to move here, let alone win, but here we are with Strowman on his way to a possible title shot. He didn’t have to do much here, with the chair throw looking great, but this was a bunch of stuff going on at once. Strowman winning would be fine most of the time, though having him around despite selling such a huge attack just a week later felt off.

Damian Priest and Jey Uso are ready.

Pete Dunne says that was a message to Sheamus from an old friend, but DO NOT CALL HIM BUTCH.

Judgment Day vs. Damian Priest/Jey Uso

Non-title and Balor immediately hands it off to McDonagh to face Priest. It’s quickly off to Uso, who gets stomped down in the corner as the villains take over. That doesn’t last long as Uso sends them outside and hits a big dive as we take a break. Back with Balor driving shoulders into Uso’s ribs in the corner and handing it back to McDonagh for two off a springboard moonsault. McDonagh works on the arm until Uso fights up and kicks him down, allowing the tag off to Priest.

Everything breaks down and Balor rolls Priest up for a fast two. South Of Heaven is broken up so Priest hits a double clothesline, setting up Uso’s double high crossbody. Cue Liv Morgan to break up the Superfly Splash though and Balor hits the shotgun dropkick into the Coup de Grace into McDonagh’s moonsault. Priest makes the save and here is Rhea Ripley to, slowly, chase Morgan off with the crutch. Balor is sent outside and it’s the Razor’s Edge into the Superfly Splash to finish McDonagh at 14:20.

Rating: B-. That should set up a title match either next week or at Bad Blood (hopefully the former) and it’s nice to see Priest getting his hands on the Judgment Day. The match was nothing we haven’t seen done before, but it fits the story that they’re telling. I’m not sure how good it is for Uso to be involved with the Terror Twins, who I still want to take the titles from Judgment Day, but it makes enough sense.

