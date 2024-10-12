Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.11.24  

Smackdown

Date: October 11, 2024

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Center, Greenville, South Carolina

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Other than the birthday for the twins in the Parent Trap, it’s the show after Bad Blood and the big story took place after the show went off the air. Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes in the parking lot, finally turning full on villain again. Other than that, the Rock showed up again and that could go in a few directions. Let’s get to it.

We get a quick preview of the card.

We look at the main event of Bad Blood, with Jimmy Uso returning to help Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeat the Bloodline. The Rock returned after the match to glare at the winners.

Here is Jimmy Uso to get things going. He’s been on the shelf for six months so we pause for the WELCOME BACK chant. Six months ago, Solo Sikoa jumped him from behind and put him on the shelf, so tonight it’s big brother vs. little brother. Cue Roman Reigns to interrupt, but we’re going to do things a bit different this time.

Instead of acknowledging him, Reigns wants the crowd to join him in welcoming back Big Jim. Reigns isn’t an older brother so he doesn’t get the older vs. younger and he’s not a wise man so he doesn’t make big plans. Instead, he’s the Tribal Chief so he takes whatever he wants. They had money, power and titles. He doesn’t like where things are right now though because things are out of control.

Jimmy says he sees a chief with no tribe right now. He came back at Bad Blood because Reigns needed help and now they need more help. Roman: “No yeet.” Jimmy says Reigns will always be his Tribal Chief, but he is the only one in the family that acknowledges him. Jimmy leaves and Reigns has to think about that.

US Title: LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes

Knight is defending and drops him a few times to start. Hayes gets knocked outside and yells at some fans, allowing Knight to dropkick him through the ropes as we take a break. Back with Knight fighting out of a chinlock as Andrade is at ringside. Knight’s pop up powerslam into the jumping elbow gets two and Knight stomps away in the corner.

Back up and Hayes scores with a superkick and the trade rollups for two each. Knight knocks him down again and hits the top rope elbow for two more. The BFT is countered into an ax kick and a suplex cutter gives Hayes two. Nothing But Net misses so Hayes backflips out of a belly to back suplex, right into the BFT to give Knight the pin at 9:01.

Rating: B-. Nice enough here as Knight racks up another win. This feels like it is setting up a triple threat with Andrade and Hayes getting title shots, which doesn’t make for the most appealing match when Knight has already beaten both of them. Odds are we get yet another Hayes vs. Andrade match though, which almost has to have some kind of prize for whomever finally wins the whole thing.

Jimmy Uso runs into Cody Rhodes, saying that was a favor on Saturday but don’t get used to it.

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson are here from NXT to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

We’re ready for the Women’s Tag Team Title match but here is Kevin Owens (in a Dusty Rhodes shirt), who isn’t supposed to be here, to say that Rhodes caused all of their issues. Cue Rhodes but agents hold him back, only for Randy Orton to come in accidentally get hit in the face. Orton drops Owens with one shot.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Lash Legend/Jakara Jackson vs. Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill

Belair and Cargill are defending, NXT Champion Trick Williams is in the crowd, and Piper Niven/Chelsea Green are at ringside. The challengers jump them to start and it’s Legend (the bigger and stronger) coming in to hammer Belair down for two. A wheelbarrow faceplant/cutter combination gets two with Cargill making the save. Everything breaks down and the assisted wheelbarrow suplex finishes Jackson at 2:10.

Randy Orton and Nick Aldis get Cody Rhodes to leave because Orton will deal with Kevin Owens. Aldis: “Randy Orton, voice of reason?”

Here are Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton for a chat. Jax praises Bayley for a tough fight but no one can beat her. This includes her Raw counterpart Liv Morgan, who will be annihilated at Crown Jewel. After that’s done, Stratton can cash in on Morgan! Cue Naomi to interrupt to say Stratton saved Jax’s title. Naomi and Jax are ready to fight so Jax says get a referee out here. We get a referee but we also get Morgan, Dominik Mysterio an Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan says they’re here to see Jax lose, just like she will at Crown Jewel.

Naomi vs. Nia Jax

Non-title. We’re joined in progress with Naomi slipping out of a fireman’s carry but not getting anywhere with a sunset flip. Instead Naomi kicks her in the head for a stagger but Jax takes it to the mat for a double arm crank. Back up and Naomi is sent hard into the corner (that sounded awful) and we’re back to the chinlock. That’s broken up and Naomi kicks her out to the floor, setting up another kick to the head. Jax isn’t having that and hits a Samoan drop, setting up a glare at Morgan and company as we take a break.

Back with Naomi hitting a high crossbody for two, with the kickout leaving her confused. Jax is sent outside again for another dive but Rodriguez steals the Money In The Bank briefcase. The distraction lets Jax load up the Annihilator, but Stratton goes for the briefcase again. Naomi pops up and hits a powerbomb out of the corner for the pin at 9:53.

Rating: C+. I like that they’re setting something up with Naomi as a threat to Jax along with Morgan vs. Jax, but it is a bit difficult to get fired up for a champion vs. champion match with neither title on the line. I’m curious to see who is coming after the title next, though hopefully they find a way to spice up the Crown Jewel title match, because there isn’t much to what they have.

Post match here is Rhea Ripley to go after Rodriguez, drop Jax, and take Morgan out. Well that worked.

Carmelo Hayes complains about Andrade costing him the US Title. Nick Aldis makes one more Hayes vs. Andrade match, with the winner likely getting a US Title shot. With Hayes gone, Legado del Fantasma comes in to ask about their title shots. That works for Aldis, who says Angel and Berto will face a special team next week.

Solo Sikoa is ready to make Jimmy Uso acknowledge him.

We get another Detroit themed car vignette, with whomever it is showing up next week.

We look at last week’s Tag Team Title ladder match with the Bloodline retaining.

Nick Aldis says the Street Profits and DIY had their shots and now there’s a new team coming in next week. A lot of arguing ensues but Aldis calls security over because Kevin Owens has attacked Randy Orton.

We look at the Florida Panthers receiving their NHL rings.

Video on Drew McInyre vs. CM Punk inside the Cell at Bad Blood.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso

The Bloodline is here with Sikoa. They stare at each other a bit to start and Sikoa offers him the chance for some acknowledging. Jimmy fights out of the corner but gets elbowed own, only to low bridge Sikoa outside. That means the required dive but Sikoa drops him again inside. Sikoa knocks him to the apron for a clothesline as this is already taking its time. Jimmy gets knocked outside for a cheap shot from Jacob Fatu and we take a break

Back with Sikoa hitting the running Umaga Attack, setting up the running spinwheel kick. Back up and Jimmy manages a quick superkick but walks into Spinning Solo for another near fall. Another running Umaga Attack connects but Jimmy manages a kick out of the corner for a needed breather. A high crossbody into a Samoan drop gets two on Sikoa but Fatu gets in a quick crotching. The Samoan Spike finishes Uso off at 14:00.

Rating: C. There was no reason for Sikoa to lose here but Uso coming back and losing his first match after a six month hiatus is kind of a weak way to go. Granted he’s little more than a foot soldier for Reigns, but you couldn’t build this up for a few weeks and give Jimmy some wins? Anyway, the match was long and fairly sluggish until the Bloodline cost Jimmy, which was the point of the whole thing.

Post match the beatdown is on but Roman Reigns comes in…and gets taken out too. The Bloodline leaves and Reigns looks at Jimmy, as if to say “ok, we need help.”

Results

LA Knight b. Carmelo Hayes – BFT

Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill b. Lash Legend/Jakara Jackson – Assisted German suplex to Legend

Naomi b. Nia Jax – Powerbomb

Solo Sikoa b. Jimmy Uso – Samoan Spike

