Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.23.24  

Smackdown

Date: August 23, 2024

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

We are just over a week away from Bash In Berlin and the Smackdown side of things seems to be mostly ready. At the same time though, Roman Reigns was taken out by the Bloodline last week and that is not going to go well. I’m not sure if Reigns is going to be back tonight, but the Bloodline almost has to take a victory lap. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Bloodline taking out Roman Reigns last week, with Jacob Fatu doing most of the damage.

Here is A-Town Down Under with the Grayson Waller Effect to get things going. They start fast this week because their guest is none other than Cody Rhodes, who the fans seem to life. The villains cut off his entrance though, which is not exactly well received. Cody loads up his catchphrase, which Waller finishes for him to push another button. Waller says the idiot fans don’t know the real Cody, whose friends keep getting beaten up. Cody: “Are you done?”

Waller probably thinks that Kevin Owens getting a title shot is charity but Owens has not stopped fighting the Bloodline since before Cody came back. He has never used Owens, but can Waller and Theory say the same about each other? Waller is using Theory and the fans are waiting for Theory to do something about it. Waller shifts the focus back to a video on Owens, showing him attacking various friends and associates (including Chris Jericho in an all time segment with the Festival OF Friendship), including Sami Zayn and Sami Zayn (Again).

Cue Owens to interrupt, saying everyone he turned on in that video, save for Kofi Kingston, deserved it. Cue Nick Aldis, with Owens cutting him off to ask him to make the tag match. Aldis says it’s on, but Owens asks if he can punch Waller in the face. Aldis: “Make it quick.” The fight is on, but Owens is sent into Rhodes for the tension inducing moment.

United States Title: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Knight is defending and Escobar has the rest of Legado del Fantasma with him. Hold on though as the rest of Legado jumps Knight on the floor before the bell, which is at least worthy of a mass ejection. Knight says ring the bell and avoids an early charge to get two off a rollup.

We take an early break and come back with Knight in trouble as Escobar crushes him with a frog splash for two. An elbow drop misses though and Knight hits an atomic drop into a discus lariat for the double knockdown. Knight stomps away in the corner and gets two off a Side Effect as the fans are rather pleased. The BFT and the Phantom Driver are both broken up so Escobar takes him to the middle rope. That’s broken up for a middle rope LA Elbow, setting up the BFT to retain the title at 9:07.

Rating: C+. Knight gets attacked and injured before the match, fights from behind and retains the title over someone with some status. That’s as simple as it can get and it worked just fine here, with Knight getting his first successful title defense. It’s a case where they didn’t need to make this complicated and it went perfectly well.

We look at Carmelo Hayes beating Andrade last week.

Hayes says Andrade is never going to be as good as he is. Cue Andrade and they have to be held back, with another match being set up for next week.

Santos Escobar yells at the rest of Legado del Fantasma for costing him the match. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews come in to laugh, with Escobar wanting to face Corbin next week.

Blair Davenport/Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre vs. Naomi/Jade Cargill/Bianca Belair

Dawn actually takes Naomi down to start, which doesn’t last long as Belair moonsaults over her and sends Dawn outside. The big dive takes Dawn out again and we take an early break. Back with Belair grabbing a slingshot rollup for two on Davenport, who stomps Belair in the back for two. The villains get in a triple choking pose on the ropes and some running knees get two more.

Fyre grabs a Black Widow but Dawn gets caught cheating, allowing Belair to backbreaker her way to freedom. The tag brings in Cargill to clean house but Davenport hits a quick superkick. Naomi comes in to pick the pace up again, with a hanging faceplant/DDT to Dawn and Fyre. Belair hits a big dive to the floor, taking out Cargill as well as some villains. That leaves Naomi to hit the split legged moonsault to finish Davenport at 9:33.

Rating: B-. This started slowly but the last two minutes or so went nuts with everyone getting a chance to shine. Belair and Cargill are already set for a Women’s Tag Team Title shot at Bash In Berlin, though it was nice to see them not get a pin over the champions here to set it up. If nothing else, Dawn and Fyre need to be kept strong, which isn’t always the case around here.

We look at WWE in Germany back in the mid 90s, with Natalya of all people narrating.

Here is the Bloodline for their Tag Team Title shot. Before the match, Solo Sikoa requests acknowledgment and says the OTC is DONE. Sikoa says he is next in line for a title shot after Bash In Berlin, but first there is something wrong with the Tag Team Titles. He tells Jacob Fatu to step up…and hand Sikoa his title. Actually, give it to Tonga Loa, because Fatu is Sikoa’s personal enforcer and not part of a tag team. Cue the Street Profits and B-Fab to mock the new version of the team before we get going.

LA Knight issues an open challenge for a US Title shot next week.

Tag Team Titles: Bloodline vs. Street Profits

The Bloodline is defending. Dawkins hammers Loa into the corner to start but it’s Tama coming in for two off a jumping neckbreaker. Ford comes in to drop Tama and a standing moonsault gets two. An assisted neckbreaker gets two on Ford, who is right back with a jumping enziguri. Dawkins comes back in with a double flapjack as everything breaks down, with Ford being LAUNCHED over the top and onto the steps.

We take a break and come back with Ford hitting a jumping DDT, allowing the diving tag off to Dawkins. Everything breaks down and the Silencer his Tama with Loa having to make a save. The fight goes outside, where Fatu hits some superkicks. That’s enough for Tama to hit a running Downward Spiral for the pin on Dawkins at 9:11.

Rating: B-. This was a good way to change things over to the other Bloodline, which is apparently something that can just be done around here. It makes things that much easier to do though and I’ll take that over some complicated situation. The match itself was a good, fast paced match, but the Bloodline isn’t about to lose the titles anytime soon.

Post match the beatdown continues until DIY makes the save. That doesn’t work either though as Fatu and company wreck the good guys.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have a bit of a strained chat, with Owens bringing up turning on so many people. Cody seems to trust him though.

B-Fab says DIY and the Street Profits are fine, with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell going into the trainer’s room to check on them.

Michin talks about overcoming negative expectations to get this far while breaking a lot of things.

Nia Jax glares at Pretty Deadly and Tiffany Stratton about fixing her crown. With the three of them gone, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are overheard mocking Jax, who glares them away.

Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under

Rhodes works on Waller’s arm to start and it’s quickly off to Owens for a backsplash. A double back elbow gets two more on Waller but Theory offers a distraction, allowing Waller to get in a cheap shot. Owens gets punched down and we take an early break. Back with Owens fighting his way out of trouble and making the tag off to Rhodes. The Disaster Kick sends Waller outside, with Rhodes sending Theory over the announcers’ table.

Back in and Waller cuts Rhodes off, allowing Theory to get in some choking. The chinlock goes on so Owens plays cheerleader, which brings Rhodes and the fans right back up. The Cody Cutter drops Theory but Waller’s distraction draws Owens out to the floor. Rhodes sends both of them outside though and the diving tag brings in Owens, who drops outside to beat them up in a fresh location. The Cannonball hits Waller in the corner and the Swanton gets two, with Theory making the save. Not that it matters as the Pop Up Powerbomb gives Owens the pin on Waller at 11:38.

Rating: B-. This was more about whether or not Rhodes and Owens could get along and it went well enough, even as A-Town Down Under’s downward spiral continues. The team seems destined to fall apart sooner than later and it might be with Theory getting the needed boost as a result. They did what they needed to here though and I’ll take that for a main event.

Bash In Berlin rundown.

Back in the ring, Owens picks up the title and teases hitting Rhodes but hands him the title instead, leaving Rhodes looking rather relieved to end the show.

