Hamilton’s wXw Back to the Roots 2024 01.20.2024 Review  

Quick Results

Maggot pinned Alex Duke in 6:32 (**¾)

Anil Marik & Tristan Archer pinned Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma in 10:31 (***)

Yoichi pinned Elijah Blum in 11:21 (***¼)

Stephanie Maze & Fast Time Moodo pinned Jane Nero & Bobby Gunns in 13:02 (***)

Axel Tischer pinned Sebastian Hackl in 16:14 (***¾)

The Rotation pinned Jordan Oliver to retain the wXw Shotgun Championship in 13:10 (***½)

Peter Tihanyi, Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus defeated Robert Dreissker, Icarus & Laurance Roman via disqualification in 6:00 (**½)

Street Fight: Shigehiro Irie, Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus pinned Robert Dreissker, Icarus & Laurance Roman in 9:43 (***¼)

Käfigschlacht: Aigle Blanc submitted Joseph Fenech Jr. in 25:44 (***¾)

It’s the first show of 2024 for wXw, and we’ve got the annual Käfigschlacht, with it hosting a singles match for only the third time. We’re near-live on tape from the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, thanks to an insane turnaround from a secret live stream to make sure things weren’t going too awry… but first, the Fight Forever pre-show! Mett Dimassi’s on commentary…

Alex Duke vs. Maggot

Maggot’s looking to get back in a groove after he came up short against Robert Dreissker in Frankfurt last year – and had his last chance at the Anniversary show cancelled at the hands of Levaniel.

Duke offers a handshake to start, but Maggot declined as he instead baited in Duke for a side headlock. It’s pushed off as Duke instead took down Maggot with a shoulder tackle, before a Thesz press put Maggot right back in it, as an uppercut continued the pair’s trolling over a handshake.

Mounted punches in the corner led to a suplex out of it as Maggot pushed on, only for a lariat and a gourdbuster from Duke to catch out the former Shotgun champion. Punches in the corner from Duke give him enough time to pose to the crowd, as another shoulder tackle helps to keep Duke ahead.

Maggot fights out of a chinlock, then added clotheslines and a back body drop for good measure. An enziguiri’s next, then a diving boot as Duke was almost put away… but Duke’s ripcord knee strike and suplex gave him some hope before Maggot rolled out of a Duke’s Decree – the Regalplex – then returned with a spear and a cutter for the win. A solid outing, with Maggot getting the relatively straightforward win over a game Duke. **¾

Post-match, Robin Christopher Fohrwerk hit the ring to congratulate Maggot… and give him an offer. He wanted Maggot for High Performer Limited, and even had a signing bonus for him – a spot in 16 Carat Gold… qualification matches. That feels like a downgrade given Joseph Fenech Jr. got a spot when he signed. Shouldn’t have used it up so quick, eh Robin?

Of course, Maggot turns down the offer – saying he didn’t want to be around Fohrwerk (just not as politely as that!) However, someone else didn’t seem to be as reluctant to join, as Baby Allison came out to the ring and declared that she was more than a sidekick, and accepted Fohrwerk’s offer from last year to join his group. Hopefully that doesn’t mean new music…

Main show time… we’ll add the English link when they drop it on-demand, but we’ve got Mett on commentary in German, with Robin Christopher Fohrwerk joining part way through the show.

Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) vs. High Performer Ltd. (Anil Marik & Tristan Archer)

Tristan taking a drink and licking that guy’s middle fingers is… one way to get sticky fingers.

We’ve a jump start from Marik and Archer, isolating Schenkenberg briefly until he came in with a double clothesline to clear the ring. Marik’s legal with Schenkenberg and was met with a spinning back suplex before Nikita Charisma came in and accidentally hit his own man with an enziguiri.

Recovering, Charisma’s able to get a two-count out of a jack-knife cover, before Archer tagged in and caught Charisma with a shot to the back of the head. Fohrwerk’s getting trolled with “oh Christopher Robin” chants thanks to Maggot earlier, and that caused a little distraction as Charisma manages to dropkick his way back into things.

Marik tries a cheapshot, but Charisma blocked it as his slingshot prawn hold – almost like a wacky inside-out Code Red – came to naught as Marik had tagged back in. A double-team hiptoss into a knee strike draws Schenkenberg in to break up the pin, but High Performer Ltd. manage to retain the upper hand, with Marik’s Slingblade almost putting Charisma away.

A bulldog out of the corner’s good for a two-count, before a step-up dropkick off of Marik allowed Charisma to wipe out Archer. In comes Schenkenberg, running wild with clotheslines and Stinger splashes in the corner as Oberhausen roared behind Rott und Flott. Schenkenberg shows off with a Samoan drop/fallaway slam combo, leading to a teased Snapchat… but Archer makes the save.

Marik lifts Schenkenberg outside, then dropkicks him to the floor… but a follow-up’s caught as Schenkenberg ends up holding Marik for a Tiger Feint kick from Charisma. A powerbomb onto the edge of the ring helps Charisma get a near-fall, but Archer breaks it up and came back with a La Bastille onto Marik’s knees for a near-fall on Schenkenberg.

Marik keeps going on Schenkenberg, but his O’Connor roll’s countered… but randomly the referee’s outside to stop Nikita Charisma arguing with Fohrwerk, allowing Archer to sneak in to whack Schenkenberg with Fohrwerk’s cane, with Marik picking up the elementary win here. Man, the crowd were eating up EVERYTHING here, which is a good sign for what’s coming – High Performer Ltd. didn’t have the best of starts as a group, but this match seemed to click for them, and it was more than just “because Oberhausen loves Rott und Flott.” ***

Elijah Blum vs. Yoichi

This was a wXw debut for Yoichi, who’d been on excursion from Pro Wrestling NOAH – mostly working for PROGRESS (at least as far as promotions that make tape!) It’s a big ask for Blum, despite him having been Shotgun champion as recently as last month.

The early going sees Blum and Yoichi trade holds, with Yoichi’s hammerlock being countered in kind, only for him to hook Blum on the way into a cravat. Blum escapes that, then tried his luck with shoulder tackles, only for Yoichi to charge him down.

Yoichi stuffs a drop toe hold attempt, then caught a crossbody, only to eventually fall to that drop toe hold as Blum’s low dropkick had him on all fours. Blum tries to add to it, but his dropkick’s chopped away in mid-air as Yoichi began to chop the former Shotgun champion around the ring, leading to a Stinger splash and a Vader bomb for a near-fall.

Blum looks to get back into it with a neckbreaker, but it’s spun out of as Yoichi hits a back suplex, then a leaping elbow drop before a chinlock ended in the ropes. Fighting back, Blum’s sunset flip is stopped as he eventually took down Yoichi with a neckbreaker, following up with clotheslines in the corner, then a shotgun dropkick for good measure.

Blum heads up top and lands a froggy crossbody for a two-count, before Yoichi hit back with a spinebuster as the match was entering its home stretch. The pair trade strikes, leading to a brainbuster from Blum… only for Yoichi to charge back with a back elbow, then a uranage for the win. My word, this was a hell of a fight – Blum not getting the result he was looking for, but while Blum wasn’t too far behind, Yoichi looked a world apart here – but with the years he’s had under his belt, you’d expect no different. ***¼

We’ve got a backstage promo with AMBOSS – Dan Mallmann’s with Robert Dreissker and Icarus. Dreissker said his title unification win last month wasn’t down to luck, before they brought up the missing Laurance Roman, saying he was stuck in traffic. Mallmann then brought up last year’s Back to the Roots, and the injury Dreissker suffered there, but Dreissker just blew off the “stupid question.”

Bobby Gunns & Jane Nero vs. Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze

Nero’s made it onto the main card after beating Michelle Green in a pre-show outing at the Anniversary show… meanwhile, I wonder how Moodo feels about coming out to Stephanie’s music, given how his last team around here fell apart?

We start with Maze lighting up Nero with kicks, but the newcomer Nero hits back with clotheslines and almost an Eye of the Hurricane for a two-count. A stand-off follows as Moodo and Gunns tag in, with Moodo’s leaping knee by the ropes earning him a big boot in return from Gunns.

Gunns keeps Moodo on the back foot as a suplex earns a one-count, before tags brought us back to Maze grounding nero with a side headlock. A cheeky kick in the ropes from Moodo escalates as he pulls Nero outside, then kicks her into the front row. Moodo gets a tag in to hit a PK on Nero, prompting Gunns to come in and get in Moodo’s face… and ends up getting a kick to the face for it.

Gunns rolls outside as Moodo continued to work over Nero… Nick Schreier heads out through the crowd to check on Gunns, while a leg sweep dumped Nero to the mat for a Figure Four. The ropes save Nero, but she’s unable to defend herself as Maze and Moodo peppered her with kicks for another near-fall.

A sleeperhold from Maze keeps Nero down, as did a clothesline and some body blows, while a diving knee almost won it for Maze. Moodo’s back as a flying knee-assisted German suplex led to more kicks on Nero, with this match feeling mighty one-sided at this point. Cue Bobby Gunns returning to slap Moodo as things get a little weird with Gunns double-legging Moodo. Tassilo Jung smothers Moodo and Gunns to calm things down, before Maze and Nero came back in.

Nero escapes a front facelock before she got wiped out with the Skyfall kick. Moodo and Gunns tag back in as those two went at it, leading to a Kitchen Sink knee and a PK to the back from Gunns. A front kick out of the corner from Moodo lands, but Gunns hits right back with a death valley driver for a near-fall, before a spinning heel kick from Moodo bought him time.

Maze returns as a superkick-aided Pedigree nearly puts Gunns away. A leaping enziguiri from Gunns wipes out Maze, with Nero coming in to try and capitalise, only for Maze to land a hammerlock clothesline. Moodo charges the ring to knock Gunns off the apron, while Nero’s cutter found its mark… only for Maze to respond with the Skyfall kick for the win. This one threatened to fall apart when Nero was in there by herself, but they pulled it together – and the intrigue over what the hell was going on with Gunns and Moodo certainly made things spicy. ***

Post-match, we get handshakes… except Gunns shoved the middle finger in Moodo’s face. Moodo and Maze get a ringside interview after all that, with Maze saying she’d waited for so long to get back here and win as a team. They brought up the Gunns stuff, but Maze cuts off Moodo mid-answer as she looked to point towards a tag title match in their future. Moodo thanks Oberhausen for their support, and I’d be lying if I thought that was entirely sincere…

Axel Tischer vs. Sebastian Hackl

This one’s been bubbling up for a while – ever since Hackl returned to wXw at Shortcut to the Top last year.

Tischer fakes out charging at Hackl at the bell, as we started with a headlock takedown and a swift escape. Hackl escapes a side headlock and grabs the wrist, but Tischer reverses the hold, only for Hackl to regain the upper hand as they be grappling. Tischer torques the wrist on the deck, but Hackl avoids a stomp to the elbow as we go back to the wristlocks.

A clothesline from Hackl takes Tischer over the top rope to the outside, where he followed up with a Jushin “Thunder” Liger-esque cannonball off the apron. Back inside, Hackl heads up for a moonsault press, which finds its mark for a two-count, with Tischer suddenly on the back foot. Hanging up Hackl in the ropes, Tischer teases a suplex from the ring to the floor, before he just shoved Hackl off the apron and into the front row. Bye-bye that seat’s back.

Hackl beats the count-out, albeit with the help of the fans whose seats he wrecked, but Tischer remained ahead as he wore through Hackl. A Karelin lift from Tischer’s turned into a gutbuster for a two-count, before Hackman was sent into the corner a la Bret Hart. Just he looked like he took it with his face rather than his chest. Ow.

Wash, rinse, repeat, before Tischer’s trip up top was caught and turned into a superplex. Back-and-forth strikes see Hackl pull further ahead, clobbering Tischer with clotheslines and elbows, including a springboard back elbow for good measure. An overhead belly-to-belly flung Tischer across the ring, while a F5 almost got Hackl the unexpected win.

Tischer’s able to fight back with German suplexes for a two-count, but a jack-knife roll-up got Hackl a near-fall before the pair traded front kicks. A rebound from Tischer sees him run into a clothesline for a two-count, before Hackl slammed Tischer as a set-up for… ah nevermind, he’s caught on the top rope.

Hackl throws away Tischer on the top though and came down with a nice elbow drop for a two-count. A Hack-Breaker’s escaped by Tischer, who catches Hackl right in the side of the head with an enziguiri, only for Hackl to counter a Horrible Slam into a DDT. The Hack-Breaker follows, but Tischer lands right by the ropes and manages to almost kick the photographer as he got his foot under the bottom rope to save the match.

Hackl misses a moonsault after that, and Tischer pounces with a roll-up, then a diving knee, before a Ligerbomb stacked-up Hackl for a near-fall. The pair trade shots from there, wheeling away with hockey punches until a wild clothesline dumped Hackl… a Horrible Slam dumps Hackl from there, and that’s the win for the Axeman. A result that wasn’t a surprise in a match that was – I’ve not exactly been a fan of this Hackl run, but he’s made me eat my words here, more than matching Tischer in a high profile spot… and if this is what we’re getting, I’d not be that opposed to Hackl being a semi-regular part of the roster moving forward. ***¾

Post-match, Tischer took the mic and told the crowd that while Hackl went away to pursue another career, Tischer became the “gatekeeper” of wXw, and while Hackl may not have gotten the win… he showed his worth here. Tischer gives Hackl that handshake he was searching for.

wXw Shotgun Championship: Jordan Oliver vs. The Rotation (c)

This was Rotation’s first defence, having won the Shotgun title at the 23rd Anniversary show…

The early going here has Rotation and Oliver switching holds, with Rotation using the ropes to flip free of a wristlock as Oliver backed off. Lucha takedowns led to pinning attempts, with Rotation almost getting too cute with his take on a Gedo clutch for a near-fall…

Oliver’s chop has Rotation down, but the champion leaps over him in the corner before a shoulder tackle dumped Rotation. A springboard armdrag and a dropkick helps Rotation on his way to a one-count from there, before Oliver caught a leapfrog and turned it into a sidewalk slam in mid-air.

Rotation counters a leap out of the corner into a roll-up, but Oliver’s right back in with a leaping clothesline, then some chops and an Irish whip as Rotation was suddenly in trouble. Rotation escapes through the ropes to avoid another whip into the corner, as he comes back with a missile dropkick, while a satellite DDT sent Oliver into the ropes for a near-fall.

Oliver goes for a suplex from there, but it goes all Dragunov/Klinger as the pair go flying over the top rope to the floor with a bad landing… they both make it back inside, where Rotation runs into a thrust kick in the corner before Oliver’s Clout Cutter was shrugged off. He’s right back with a pop-up Ligerbomb for a near-fall, before he took Rotation up top for a running kick.

Rotation and Oliver head up the ropes in the corner for a top rope ‘rana… Oliver adds to it with another Clout Cutter, but Rotation blocks it and came right back with an elevated twisting suplex for a near-fall. Oliver avoids Victory Over Gravity, then took Rotation up into the corner for an Acid Bomb… but Rotation counters with headscissors, before an enziguiri found its mark. Another Gedo Clutch nearly wins it, before a rear naked choke from Rotation softened up Oliver… until Jordan broke it up by charging into the corner.

From there, Rotation’s missile dropkick gets countered into a powerbomb as we hit the final three minutes… with Oliver adding an Acid Bomb for a near-fall. Another Clout Cutter’s stopped in the corner with a gamengiri though, with Rotation adding an avalanche reverse ‘rana, before the Victory Over Gravity got the win. This was a heck of a Shotgun title match, with the Rotation in that sweet spot of having the crowd universally on his back – while Oliver was enough of a threat that nobody seemed to rule out a title switch here. I’d absolutely not be against a rematch down the road, since Oliver’s sticking around Europe for a while… ***½

Post-match, the Rotation’s attacked and thrown back onto the stage by Levaniel, who rolled him down the ramp and back into the ring. Jordan Oliver rushes back out to make the save, but a Galactic Facecrusher stops him as Maggot ended up chasing away Levaniel after Levaniel’d ummed and aahed on the mic for too long.

Peter Tihanyi, Hektor Invictus & Dennis Dullnig vs. AMBOSS (Robert Dreissker, Laurance Roman & Icarus)

We get a jump start here, but Tassilo Jung refuses to call for the bell as all six men fought.

When we get going, it’s Roman and Dullnig in the ring… Icarus tags in as Dullnig’s cornered, leading to him getting suplexed onto Icarus’ knees for a two-count, despite Roman wanting to add a little more. Icarus looks to bend Dullnig’s fingers, but it’s fought out of as Dreissker came in to hit a neckbreaker/back suplex combo for a two-count… with Peter Tihanyi breaking up the cover.

Dreissker stared a hole in Tihanyi, before he ran into a spinebuster from Dullnig as tags bring in Icarus and Hektor. A powerslam from Hektor followed, before Roman tagged in and found himself double-teamed as Hektor dumped Dullnig onto him with a back suplex. Tihanyi’s into the mix as AMBOSS are on the outside, with Tihanyi being helped up top for a flip senton into the AMBOSS pile.

Tihanyi stops himself from a slingshot cutter on Roman as Dreissker distracted… and there’s clearly something there as they hinted at the injury from a year ago on this same show. Roman capitalises, then tagged in Dreissker, who laid into Tihanyi on the floor, before a high-angle Samoan drop in the ring led to a two-count on the Hungarian.

Dusty punches from Tihanyi have Dreissker rocked, prompting Roman to tag in again as he went for Tihanyi’s throat. Distractions from Dullnig and Hektor allow Tihanyi to recover, before he took down Icarus with a crossbody, then went right back after Dreissker… who came into the ring without a tag and took Tihanyi into the corner. A front kick to the face plays off of last year’s match some more, before a leap off the top ended with Tihanyi landing right into a low blow for the obvious DQ. **½

Dreissker gets a chair after the bell as he laid waste to Tihanyi… while Dullnig grabbed the mic and demanded the match restart as a street fight. Hektor wasn’t best pleased, since they were a man down, but the match… restarts!

Street Fight: Hektor Invictus & Dennis Dullnig vs. AMBOSS (Robert Dreissker, Laurance Roman & Icarus)

Roman’s plancha to the outside is caught as the tag champions found themselves overwhelmed early on… but the champions threaten to go all Hardy Boyz as a Twist of Fate from Dullnig landed.

Hektor has to push aside some interference as he ends up missing a senton bomb… before Roman’s facebuster almost ended things in a hurry. On the outside, Dreissker bowls Dullnig into the crowd, leaving Hektor isolated three-on-one… with a Ten Tonne Hammer from Dreissker getting a near-fall moments later.

The fight continues on the outside as Hektor jabbed a chair into Dreissker, then used the rest of it on his back, before Dreissker took the chair frame and whacked it across Hektor’s knee. Hektor responds by knocking Dreissker into the front row, then hit a crossbody off the apron into him.

Dreissker decides the chairs haven’t had enough damage tonight, as he got back up and countered a powerbomb attempt by back body dropping Hektor into the front row, exploding two chairs in the process. That’s one way to lose a chair deposit…

Meanwhile up on the stage, Dullnig fights out of a double suplex as he was destined for the ramp… but Dreissker’s made his way up there too with Hektor. Roman grabs Dreissker’s title belt and drive it into Dullnig, before Dreissker snatched the belt away as they celebrated. Just in time for Thommy Giesen to chime in with news that someone had decided to add themselves to the match, partnering Hektor and Dullnig…

SHIGEHIRO IRIE!

Irie comes through the crowd as AMBOSS had the stage covered, and baited AMBOSS into the ring. Roman and Icarus are pushed away, but Dreissker tried to capitalise… only for Irie to rise up. A palm strike from Roman lands, but Irie just dumps him with a Bossman slam… Icarus takes a Saito suplex for his woes, before Irie ducked under a Dreissker crossbody.

Dreissker’s refuge in the corner is interrupted with a cannonball, as AMBOSS them came to his aid. Just as Hektor and Dullnig came back in. Roman eats a 3D, while Icarus took the Hardy Boyz… leaving Dreissker on his own. The champ begs off and offers a handshake, which Irie took as a way to headbutt him, before a Beast Bomber found its mark, proving to be enough for the win. ***¼

Post-match, Irie snatches Dreissker’s title, then took the mic – headbutting it for good measure – before calling his shot. Irie. Dreissker. 16 Carat Gold. For the title. AUF. DIE. FRESSE!

Cue interval – although that’ll be edited out on the final cut as they build the main event…

Käfigschlacht: Joseph Fenech Jr. vs. Aigle Blanc

Fenech came out with the Aigle Blanc mask he’d snatched back at Tag Festival… and we’ve already got plunder in the ring.

That plunder’s put to use very early on as Fenech blasts Aigle with a chairshot before the bell, as Robin Christopher Fohrwerk held Aigle on the apron, stopping him from getting into the ring. The bell doesn’t sound as Fenech follows Aigle outside for a scrap, throwing his former partner into the cage wall before Aigle fought back with some receipts.

Aigle’s taken inside, but his attempt to dive out is stopped as Fenech pulled a World Class, and slammed the door onto Aigle’s head. Fenech doesn’t follow-up though, as Aigle came right back out with a dropkick through the ropes, smashing the door into Fenech ahead of a running dropkick into the front row that put paid to some more of those chairs.

We finally hit the ring, but a Koppo kick from Fenech takes Aigle back outside as a tope makes sure that part of the front row’s staying on their feet. NOW we get going with the cage door being chained shut, as the bell ringing provided a cue for Fenech to throw Aigle into the cage walls. Aigle gets his own back, then grabbed a chair as he went all RVD on us, making Fenech catch a chair that’s then kicked into him.

Wash, rinse, repeat, before Aigle heads up top for a Meteora to the back of the head. Aigle grabs a board, propping it into the corner only for Fenech to cut him off… but Aigle escapes as the pair put on the brakes into the corner, before a half-and-half suplex from Aigle led to Fenech rebounding as he cannonballed Aigle through the board in the corner. Of course, the Käfigschlacht only ends with a submission, so Fenech doesn’t go for a pin, and instead played to the crowd.

A tiltawhirl backbreaker’s next from Fenech, who then started to take off his belt as he whipped Aigle out of the air mid-springboard. OW. More belt whipping follows, before a back suplex bought Aigle some time as he then got control of the belt and gave Fenech a taste of his own medicine. Using the belt, Aigle chokes Fenech, only to get sent into the corner as Fenech decided he’d had enough of the belt being in play.

Aigle’s springboard crossbody finds a mark, as did a ripcord enziguiri and a twisting suplex, before he’s stopped with a chop. Aigle teases a piledriver onto a chair, but Fenech escaped with a back body drop onto the chair instead. Fenech tries to build from there, but he’s walloped with a clothesline instead … before Aigle got a boot up to stop a moonsault as the momentum swung back and forth.

Fenech tries to charge at Aigle, but gets sent into a chair in the corner… Aigle puts the chair on Fenech ahead of a 450 splash, which sucked for both of them. Resuming, Fenech springs up to the top rope, but he’s joined mid-rope walk by Aigle as the pair traded chops, before Aigle got shoved down, and returned with an avalanche Dragon suplex. Christ…

On the mat, a crossface from Aigle has Fenech in trouble, but Fenech bites his way free, prompting Aigle to up the ante with chairs. One across the back, and three folded open… only for it to backfire as Fenech took Aigle out of the corner and powerbombed him through the chairs. A camel clutch follows, but Aigle bites his way out of it before Fenech decided it was time to belt up again.

Instead of whipping Aigle with it, he instead uses it to tie Aigle around the throat to the top rope, leaving him defenceless. Even more so as Aigle had his mask ripped apart, this time with Aigle having opted not to have worn a back-up mask. Aigle invites some more free shots, as he ends up eating some knee strikes ahead of Fenech’s bid to choke him out.

Aigle pulls Fenech into an enziguiri as he broke free of the belt, but immediately eats a spinebuster and a springboard cutter out of the corner as Fenech snuffed out any hope of a comeback. Fenech sets up the traditional German makeshift table with sawhorses and a board, but his attempt to superplex Aigle through it ends with him taking a twisting superplex through the board instead.

From there, Aigle grabs a Kendo stick and uses it for a crossface on Fenech… prompting Robin Christopher Fohrwerk at ringside to wave his handkerchief like a white flag. Cute. Aigle lets go, thinking that’s enough to stop the match, but referee Alex Schneider refuses to acknowledge it. Fenech’s got time to recover, but Aigle instead heads up top… where he’s caught by Fenech’s attempted avalanche German suplex. That’s pushed away as instead Aigle heads up to the top of the cage, flying into his former tag partner with a flip senton.

Aigle grabs a chair and threatens to take Fenech’s head off with it… but is stopped by the offer of his old golden mask. It’s a ruse though, but one that Aigle expected as he blocked a low blow, then hit a knee strike and a piledriver onto a chair, before the Kendo stick and mask were used to choke out Fenech for the eventual submission. The feud-ending win goes to Aigle Blanc, you’d suspect, as the Käfigschlacht delivered its annual war – and another decisive result. ***¾