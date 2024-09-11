wrestling / News

Hammerstone Makes WWE NXT Debut, Battles Oba Femi

September 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Hammerstone WWE NXT 9-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

TNA’s Hammerstone made his first appearance on WWE NXT, taking on Oba Femi. Hammerstone was revealed on Tuesday’s show to be the man that Tony D’Angelo paid to take out Femi as he came out to take on Femi on the episode.

Femi ultimately proved victorious in the match, despite a strong showing by the former MLW World Champion.

