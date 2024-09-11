wrestling / News
Hammerstone Makes WWE NXT Debut, Battles Oba Femi
September 10, 2024 | Posted by
TNA’s Hammerstone made his first appearance on WWE NXT, taking on Oba Femi. Hammerstone was revealed on Tuesday’s show to be the man that Tony D’Angelo paid to take out Femi as he came out to take on Femi on the episode.
Femi ultimately proved victorious in the match, despite a strong showing by the former MLW World Champion.
