Hana Kimura Memorial Show 3 Results 5.23.23: Tag Team Main Event, More

The third annual Hana Kimura Memorial Show took place on Tuesday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from Hana Kimura Memorial Show 3: PINX, per Fightful:

* Saori Anou def. Miyuki Takase

* Pool Party Battle Royal: Jaguar Yokota def. Banana Senga, Tsutomu Ohsugi, Fuminori Abe, Mensore Oyaji, Hibiscus Mii, Hanako Nakamori, Chihiro Hashimoto, Super Delphin, Kaz Hayashi and Kyoko Inoue

* Minoru Suzuki def. Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota)

* Strongest ANIKI 4-Way Tornado Tag Match: Ryo Mizunami & Sonoko Kato def. Masao Hanabatake & Mayumi Ozaki, Yuko Miyamoto & Ram Kaicho, and Minoru Tanaka & Kengo

* ASUKA (VENY), Natsupoi & Syuri def. Tokyo Cyber Squad

* Aja Kong & Sareee def. Mika Iwata & Mio Momono