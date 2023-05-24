wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Memorial Show 3 Results 5.23.23: Tag Team Main Event, More
The third annual Hana Kimura Memorial Show took place on Tuesday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from Hana Kimura Memorial Show 3: PINX, per Fightful:
* Saori Anou def. Miyuki Takase
* Pool Party Battle Royal: Jaguar Yokota def. Banana Senga, Tsutomu Ohsugi, Fuminori Abe, Mensore Oyaji, Hibiscus Mii, Hanako Nakamori, Chihiro Hashimoto, Super Delphin, Kaz Hayashi and Kyoko Inoue
* Minoru Suzuki def. Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota)
* Strongest ANIKI 4-Way Tornado Tag Match: Ryo Mizunami & Sonoko Kato def. Masao Hanabatake & Mayumi Ozaki, Yuko Miyamoto & Ram Kaicho, and Minoru Tanaka & Kengo
* ASUKA (VENY), Natsupoi & Syuri def. Tokyo Cyber Squad
* Aja Kong & Sareee def. Mika Iwata & Mio Momono
YES SIR!!!!!#pinx pic.twitter.com/aDTqqVTt7s
— Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) May 23, 2023
#Pinx pic.twitter.com/5RVN8Jkwsj
— Sondre Bjørn (@SondreBjorn) May 23, 2023
THIS MATCH ROCKS #Pinx pic.twitter.com/QXBx7kwdz8
— Sondre Bjørn (@SondreBjorn) May 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Jake Roberts Recalls Going To the Hospital During First Japan Visit, Thinking Doctor Was Going to Let Him Die
- Nick Patrick Recalls Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos