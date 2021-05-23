wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Memorial Show Results 5.23.21
The Hana Kimura memorial show “Matane” was held this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, and the results are online. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful; the show aired on FITE TV:
* Hana’s favorite musician, DJ Yamamura, performed. A display was laid out that showed several pieces of gear from throughout Hana’s career. ‘Super Ref’ Keigo Yoshino shared some words.
* Jungle Kyona came out to the Tokyo Cyber Squad theme and spoke.
* Ilk Park did a dance number to a song by AWANIKO, the idol group Hana performed in.
* MATCH: HUB, Shisaou, & Eisa8 defeated Shota, FUMA, & Mil Mongoose.
* Ram Kaicho won the All-Star Battle Royal.
* ASUKA (aka ZENY from AEW), Syuri, Natsupoi, & Mio Momono defeated Kagetsu, Hazuki, Konami, & Death Yama-san.
* ASUKA defeated Kagetsu.
* Kyoko appeared in the ring with a portrait of Hana. They did the Tokyo Cyber Squad pose. “Yes sir!” closed the live portion of the show.
* A fifteen-minute video package in remembrance of Hana played highlighting her entire career.
* Following a moment of silence, Kyona performed a ten-bell salute.
* A series of video tributes, the first of which was from TAJIRI.
* Video clips of performers (who were and weren’t at the show) saying ‘Matane,’ including Keiji Mutoh and Kenny Omega, were shown.
* The final image was Kyoko saying “Matane” followed by “We love Hana, Hana loves everyone.”
