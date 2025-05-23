wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Memorial Show Results 5.23.25: Memorial Battle Royal, More
The 2025 Hana Kimura Memorial Show took place on Friday morning, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the Tokyo show below, per Fightful:
* VENY def. Rina
* Konami & Minoru Suzuki def. Chihiro Hashimoto & Shotaro Ashino
* Miyuki Takase & Mika Iwata, Sareee & Natsupoi, and DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto fought to a 15-minute time limit draw
* Jaguar Yokota def. Menso～re Oyaji and Shin Sakura Hirota
* Aja Kong def. Seigo Tachibana
* Hana Kimura Memorial Battle Royal: Kaori Yoneyama wins
* Tae Honma def. YUNA
