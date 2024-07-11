Hangman Page Agrees To Join Team Elite For AEW Blood & Guts

Hangman Page has agreed to team up with Team Elite to compete in AEW Blood & Guts in a couple of weeks. Wednesday night’s episode saw Page change his mind from last week and agree to join the Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada to battle Team AEW in the match. Page had said last week that he was no longer the Bucks’ puppet, but he decided to join the match after Swerve Strickland announced he was joining Team AEW.

The match is set to take place on the July 24th episode of Dynamite. As of now, Team AEW only consists of Strickland and Mark Briscoe.