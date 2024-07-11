wrestling / News
Hangman Page Agrees To Join Team Elite For AEW Blood & Guts
Hangman Page has agreed to team up with Team Elite to compete in AEW Blood & Guts in a couple of weeks. Wednesday night’s episode saw Page change his mind from last week and agree to join the Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada to battle Team AEW in the match. Page had said last week that he was no longer the Bucks’ puppet, but he decided to join the match after Swerve Strickland announced he was joining Team AEW.
The match is set to take place on the July 24th episode of Dynamite. As of now, Team AEW only consists of Strickland and Mark Briscoe.
What did 'Hangman' Adam Page mean by that?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @youngbucks | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/ub1qzJcK02
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On Which Brand It Was Better To Be On During The WWE Brand Split
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw on Rhea Ripley’s Return, Pat McAfee S-Bomb
- The Godfather On His Gimmick Not Working Today, Says He Was Never Scripted