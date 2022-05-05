wrestling / News
Hangman Page Responds to CM Punk Challenge On AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Hangman Page issued a response to CM Punk’s Double or Nothing challenge for the AEW World Championship on tonight’s Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Page issue a response to Punk’s challenge last week. He said that Double or Nothing will not be a handshake or a “masturbatory Bret Hart tribute match” and that he will destroy Punk. He said that Punk wasn’t there and that he will embarrass Punk at the PPV, giving him the fight of his life.
You can see clips from the segment below:
#AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage vows to destroy @CMPunk at Double or Nothing! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ceYn4I9Vao
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
Some serious words by the #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage to challenger @CMPunk ahead of their World Title match at #AEW Double or Nothing #AEWDon Sunday May 29 on PPV! pic.twitter.com/bqrvBunYLO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022
