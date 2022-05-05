Hangman Page Responds to CM Punk Challenge On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

Hangman Page issued a response to CM Punk’s Double or Nothing challenge for the AEW World Championship on tonight’s Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Page issue a response to Punk’s challenge last week. He said that Double or Nothing will not be a handshake or a “masturbatory Bret Hart tribute match” and that he will destroy Punk. He said that Punk wasn’t there and that he will embarrass Punk at the PPV, giving him the fight of his life.

You can see clips from the segment below: