Hangman Page Reflects On Retiring Christopher Daniels, Competing In 2018 G1 Climax

Hangman Page was Christopher Daniels’ retirement opponent, and Page weighed in on that match and more in a recent interview. The new AEW World Champion spoke with SHAK Wrestling for an interview before he won the title at All In: Texas last weekend and a couple of highlights are below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On retiring Daniels: “Causing ultimately at my hands the retirement of the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels, yeah that’s maybe the lowest,” he said. “It was going to come at some point. That was going to be undeniable with the way time works, but it came sooner than it should have or could have because of me.”

On being part of the NJPW G1 Climax in 2018: “That was one of the first times I felt like I got to be a part of something that was historic, that had prestige. It was an honor to get to be a part of something that I remember reading about when I was a kid, like this prestigious tournament. It was grueling, it’s tough because you are either wrestling a singles match that might go 15, 20, 30 minutes, and then a long ass bus ride, and then you might have a tag [match] the next day, but then you’re right back to the singles again. The expectations are so high from fans and of yourself, the expectations are so high, but it felt like halfway through, at least for me, felt like ‘Oh yeah, maybe the points aren’t necessarily all there, but like I’m hanging, I’m doing well.’ So that was a big confidence builder for me.