Hangman Page Returns, Advances In Owen Hart Cup On AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page made his return to AEW Dynamite this week, defeating Jeff Jarrett to advance to the semfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Wednesday’s show saw Page revealed as the mystery opponent for Jarrett in the tournament, as set up by the Young Bucks. Page defeated Jarrett to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Jay White for a spot in the finals.

Later in the show, Page brushed off the Bucks and said he didn’t want to join them in Blood & Guts, saying he wasn’t their puppet anymore.

