Hangman Page vs. Big Bill Added to Tonight’s AEW House Rules, Updated Lineup

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW House Rules Hangman Page vs. Big Bill Image Credit: AEW

– AEW returns with another House Rules show scheduled for later tonight in Salem, Virginia. Wardlow will be defending his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty. Also, TNT has announced a singles match featuring Hangman Page vs. Big Bill.

AEW noted that Hangman Page signed the contract before being injured by The Blackpool Combat Club, and Big Bill is refusing to postpone the match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Lee Moriarty
* Hangman Page vs. Big Bill
* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall
* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue
* Also set to appear: Claudio Castagnoli, Dr. Britt Baker, Hook, Jeff Jarrett, and Jon Moxley.

