wrestling / News
Hangman Page vs. Big Bill Added to Tonight’s AEW House Rules, Updated Lineup
– AEW returns with another House Rules show scheduled for later tonight in Salem, Virginia. Wardlow will be defending his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty. Also, TNT has announced a singles match featuring Hangman Page vs. Big Bill.
AEW noted that Hangman Page signed the contract before being injured by The Blackpool Combat Club, and Big Bill is refusing to postpone the match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Lee Moriarty
* Hangman Page vs. Big Bill
* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall
* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue
* Also set to appear: Claudio Castagnoli, Dr. Britt Baker, Hook, Jeff Jarrett, and Jon Moxley.
Prior to being injured by the #BCC, #HangmanPage had signed a contract for a match vs #BigBill TOMORROW, Sat. 5/13 @ #AEWHouseRules in Salem, VA.@TheCaZXL has refused to postpone the match; will Hangman Page show up in Salem tomorrow?
Tickets on sale:
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/e6w0uCF62g
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2023