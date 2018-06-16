Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Hardys Explain Inspiration Behind Final Deletion, Heath Slater Shows Pictures Of His Kids

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hardys Broken Universe

– WWE Network has tweeted out a clip from the Hardys WWE 24 special, with Matt and Jeff explaining the inspiration for “Final Deletion.”

– Heath Slater shared photos of his kids on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day.

