The Hardys & Hook Defeat Ethan Page & The Gunns On AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In
Ethan Page’s contract is now under Matt Hardy’s control, as The Hardys and HOOK were victorious on the AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy-In. Team Hardy picked up the win over Page and The Gunns on the pre-show, with Page tapping to the Redrum after taking a Twist of Fate.
With the win, Matt Hardy wins control over Page’s contract according to the match stipulation. You can see highlights from the match below.
OW. #AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing #BuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/uRSxoZhaYY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 28, 2023
And once again, HOOK. #AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing #BuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/ZjqXis7Ybz
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 28, 2023
