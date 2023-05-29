The Hardys & Hook Defeat Ethan Page & The Gunns On AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In

Ethan Page’s contract is now under Matt Hardy’s control, as The Hardys and HOOK were victorious on the AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy-In. Team Hardy picked up the win over Page and The Gunns on the pre-show, with Page tapping to the Redrum after taking a Twist of Fate.

With the win, Matt Hardy wins control over Page’s contract according to the match stipulation. You can see highlights from the match below.

