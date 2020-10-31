wrestling / News
Harold Meij’s NJPW Exit Was Not Voluntary, Per Stockholders Report
Harold Meij’s exit from his position as NJPW President was not a voluntary choice on his part, according to a stockholders report. Japanese reporter Suzuki revealed that during the Bushiroad stockholders meeting (per Fightful), it was said that Meij did not resign on his own and was firedby Bushiroad’s founder Takaaki Kidani. Noted that it was not his intention to leave and that he would have liked to spend the rest of his life working for NJPW.
Meij was announced in late September to be stepping down from the company. He will be replaced by NJPW of America President Takami Ohbari.
