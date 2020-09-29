Harold Meij Exiting NJPW as President & CEO

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) confirmed today that Harold Meij will be resigning from his post as President & CEO of the company effective on October 23. The change was announced today at a meeting with the board of directors with NJPW parent company Bushiroad.

Takami Ohbari, the current CEO of NJPW of America, will replace Meij as the new NJPW President & CEO. You can view NJPW’s full statement below:

Change in NJPW Directorship At a meeting of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s parent company Bushiroad’s board of directors today September 29, 2020, a change was announced in NJPW’s directorship. This change will take effect at the beginning of NJPW’s 50th year of trading on October 23rd. Outgoing President/CEO Harold Meij New NJPW President/CEO (as of October 23) Takami Ohbari (current NJPW of America CEO)

Additionally, Meij wrote a blog post for the official NJPW Japanese website on his resignation. He asked fans for forgiveness for making the announcement during the G1 Climax 30 tournament, which is still currently ongoing.

Meij added on his successor, Takami Ohbari, “I will work hard until the last day, but Mr. Takami Ohbari, who will become president from the end of October, is a very talented, young, active person who is fluent in English. I am confident that New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue to grow in the future.” The executive also noted his delight and pride in having been a part of NJPW.

Meij was appointed to his post in May 2018. He became the first non-Japanese president of NJPW. He previously worked as as SVP of Coca-Cola Japan and COO of the toy company Tomy.