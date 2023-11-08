Harvey Wippleman On His Friendship With The Rock, Says He’s a ‘Wonderful Person’

Harvey Wippleman has a longtime friendship with The Rock, who he labeled as a “wonderful person” in a recent interview. Wippleman spoke with Developmentally Speaking and shares his thoughts on the WWE star-turned-actor.

“Wonderful person,” Wippleman said (per Fightful). “I’ve known him since he was a child. We’re very close. I would literally die for him. He’s made my life. I’ll be 58 years old Friday. I never dreamed that in my late 50s, I was gonna have a brand new trajectory in life, and I owe it to him.”

He continued, “I’ll never, ever forget him for it. If he needs a place to live right now, which, I can’t see that happening, but if he did, I would certainly open my doors to him. He’s welcome here any time.”