Harvey Wippleman Running for Board of Aldermen in Hometown

– WrestlingInc.com reports that former WWE talent Harvey Wippleman (aka Bruno Lauer) is running for office in his hometown of Walls, Mississippi. Per the report, Harvey Wippleman is running for the position of Board of Aldermen in Walls. Walls is located in DeSoto County, near Memphis Tennessee.

Absentee voting for the General Election for Mayor and Board of Aldermen starts today and will run through June 5. The election is scheduled for June 8.

One of his campaign photos features a picture of him with his friend, former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. As noted, The Rock bought him a new car last December.