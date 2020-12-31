The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car, Shares Story of Wippleman Aiding Him Years Ago

The Rock has given back to someone who helped him out in a big way back in the day, gifting Harvey Wippleman a new car. The Great One posted to his Instagram with a video in which he got the former manager and referee a new car and shared a story about how Wippleman (aka Bruno Lauer) gave him a place to stay after he and his mother were evicted.

Rock wrote to caption the video, which you can see below:

“Merry Christmas, Bruno. Love you, brother! 100% crackhead free

My life (especially my teenage years) has been full of the wildest twists and turns – yet God and the universe had always found a way to put a few people in my path that would change the trajectory of the road I was going down.

Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer — or I prefer to call him, “Downtown Bruno”

My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.

When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad.

Shit happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes.

Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel.

Bruno could’ve (and should’ve) said hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know.

But he didn’t.

He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends.

Then ironically – about 9 years later when I had the infamous “$7 Bucks” in my pocket – I started my wrestling career in Memphis, Tennessee and AGAIN – had no place to live and Bruno took me and let me shake up in his trailer, til I could get on my feet.

And hell, when I was 15yrs old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville

But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back!

Wild times at 15yrs old.

Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me “buy” my first car – I figured I could return the favor and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat.

I love you, brother.

Your kindness and heart – helped change my life’s trajectory.

And when you’re ready to retire from “the business” you just say the word.

I got you covered.

We’ll go “downtown”

Enjoy your new ride and give Walls, Mississippi my love and gratitude”