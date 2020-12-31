wrestling
The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car, Shares Story of Wippleman Aiding Him Years Ago
The Rock has given back to someone who helped him out in a big way back in the day, gifting Harvey Wippleman a new car. The Great One posted to his Instagram with a video in which he got the former manager and referee a new car and shared a story about how Wippleman (aka Bruno Lauer) gave him a place to stay after he and his mother were evicted.
Rock wrote to caption the video, which you can see below:
“Merry Christmas, Bruno. Love you, brother! 100% crackhead free
My life (especially my teenage years) has been full of the wildest twists and turns – yet God and the universe had always found a way to put a few people in my path that would change the trajectory of the road I was going down.
Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer — or I prefer to call him, “Downtown Bruno”
My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.
When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad.
Shit happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes.
Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel.
Bruno could’ve (and should’ve) said hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know.
But he didn’t.
He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends.
Then ironically – about 9 years later when I had the infamous “$7 Bucks” in my pocket – I started my wrestling career in Memphis, Tennessee and AGAIN – had no place to live and Bruno took me and let me shake up in his trailer, til I could get on my feet.
And hell, when I was 15yrs old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville
But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back!
Wild times at 15yrs old.
Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me “buy” my first car – I figured I could return the favor and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat.
I love you, brother.
Your kindness and heart – helped change my life’s trajectory.
And when you’re ready to retire from “the business” you just say the word.
I got you covered.
We’ll go “downtown”
Enjoy your new ride and give Walls, Mississippi my love and gratitude”
