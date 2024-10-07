Havok & Crazzy Steve Capture AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles At Héroes Inmortales 2024

Havok & Crazzy Steve of TNA are the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at Héroes Inmortales 2024. Havok and Steve won the titles on Sunday’s show, defeating Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer. AAA announced the title switch on social media as you can see below.

This marks the first run with the titles by both Havok and Steve, and ends Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer’s reign at 649 days. They won the vacant titles at AAA Noche de Campeones in a three way match against the teams of Komander & Sexy Star II, and Octagón Jr. & Lady Shani.