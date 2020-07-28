Health Update on Antonio Inoki, Reportedly Dealing With Rare Heart Condition

– In June of last year, it was reported that Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki was retiring from politics due to a health issue and that he had become wheelchair-bound. On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported some new details on Inoki’s ailing health. Unfortunately, the NJPW founder is said to not be doing well.

Meltzer reported that Inoki is suffering from a very rare, hereditary heart condition called cardiac amyloidosis. The condition involves abnormal protein build-up on internal organs that cause problems with normal heart functions. Meltzer added that Inoki “has been in bad shape for a while.” Also, Inoki is reportedly taking “very expensive medicine” to try and fight the disease. Sadly, the 77-year-old Inoki described the process as feeling like he’s “suffocating.”

Antonio had a long and illustrious wrestling career. He founded New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1972 and was owner until 2005. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. He also had a career in politics until his retirement last year.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Antonio Inoki and his family.