wrestling / News

Hearing Set For Tomorrow For Indie Wrestler G-Raver On Drug, DUI Charges

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
G-Raver GCW Image Credit: GCW

The hearing for independent wrestler Brandon “G-Raver” Graver has been moved up to tomorrow on charges of DUI and drug possession. As reported, Graver was arrested along with a man named Barry Leach after they were found “slouched over” in a car in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, with Graver nodding off. Graver had said he had snorted 10 bags of heroin and a search of the car yielded over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, other heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181.

PWInsider reports that the preliminary hearing in the case that was originally set for November 30th will now take place tomorrow at the Central Court for Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania at 10 AM ET.

Graver is still incarcerated at Huntingdon County Prison. According to court records, he is unable to post his bail that was set at $75,000.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

G-Raver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading