Heath Slater On How WWE Release Motivated Him, Working For Impact, Favorite Nexus Moments

In a recent edition of the Ryback Show, Heath Slater discussed how his WWE release motivated him, working for Impact Wrestling, his favorite moments in the Nexus, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Heath Slater on his WWE release: “It was one of those things where some people say you get released and you shrivel up and, ‘Oh no.’ It’s funny, for me, it was like, ‘Damn, I was never gonna quit.’ It’s like that whole weight off your chest type thing to where my life is way more stress-free now. I get to spend way more time with my babies, so that’s amazing.

On how it motivated him: “It 100 percent did. A lot of people are like, ‘How? You were there for so long and there were so many people that knew you and were like family for you.’ I was like, ‘It ain’t like I’ve died or nothing. I’ve got a phone.’ But then again, it’s one of those things where some people get released, and you never hear from them. And they’re not in that circle anymore. I got punched in the mouth and said, ‘Oh shit, I’ve gotta get back up and keep moving because the funny thing about is, I got knocked in my mouth with the reality of you’re 37 and you’re in WWE, so you might as well get back in shape and doing your shit. So, four months before I got released, I had that little bit of fire that I’m gonna start looking better, I’m gonna start doing this, and then I got released. I’m like, ‘I can’t stop.’ I’m gonna keep going.”

On working for Impact Wrestling: “Impact is cool. The locker room is cool, the people are cool and they’re laid back. But the best thing is there’s communication. If I text or call or email, I get a response. There’s communication, and they actually listen to your ideas to where I’m not really used to this. It’s one of those things where what sucks is this damn pandemic. I miss the hell out of the crowd and feeding off of people. I miss the people so much. It’s not just me, it’s everyone. We miss the damn people so much to where it kind of feels like a practice match when you walk out there sometimes, but you’re in full gimmick knowing people are gonna see it, so you’ve gotta get in the mood.

On his favorite Nexus moments: “Summerslam, if we wouldn’t have lost. That’s a fact. Everyone knows the story and it’s out there, but damnit, we showed up and agents told me we were going over four hours before. It changed everything. I’m like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ And then, we all know what happened, and we were like, ‘What the fuck?’ But that moment, that main event with all those guys in there with us – I wrestled Bret Hart multiple times and I’m so proud of it too. I was a Bret Hart fan. Just being able to get in the ring with him and have fun – it was Madison Square Garden, sharpshooter, and him beating me.”

On his injury at Bound for Glory: “I went into that damn match and I was supposed to win it. I get in, three moves I’ve hit for the last 15 years of my career, I slide in and Myers throws that clothesline – ducked it and that neckbreaker and it felt like somebody stabbed me in my gut with a knife. I said, ‘Oh God, what the hell is that?’ So, I get up, hit the leg lariat, and I just drop to my face. I hit my big knee and go to the top rope and looked to the ground and was like, ‘I’m fucked.’ I’m that guy that if I can’t contribute afterwards, why should I even do it? I’ve never felt pain like that. It literally felt like every time I moved, somebody took a knife and twisted it. It wasn’t even a hernia. The person at the hospital said I had a hernia. Then I went to a hernia specialist here in Charlotte and he’s like, ‘You ripped the abductor muscle off the bone and you slightly tore your groin.’ I was like, ‘Do I need surgery?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ He said once you rip that abductor muscle, we can only suture it back to the bone but you don’t need that to happen. He said you’re gonna ice and do nothing for about two months. I could barely walk, but it’s been a month and change, and I’m walking good. I’m still a little bruised but not bad.’

