Heath Slater Comments on WWE Release, Says He’d Lost His Fire But It’s Back

Heath Slater asked for a little time to collect his thoughts before commenting on his WWE release, and he did so on Thursday in a new video. Slater, who was among those many stars and behind the scenes workers cut amidst WWE’s cost-cutting measures, posted a video to Instagram in which he discussed his release and what’s next.

Slater said:

“Y’all got a minute? [chuckles] Man, what a ride. I’ve literally been everywhere. And I mean everywhere. Yeah. I guess you guys want to hear the bulls**t, right? I’m kidding. WWE man, has provided me and my family with income, so you know, we’ll be okay. And experiences, and opportunities, and like, relationships that would never happened if I never worked for them. You know, we all have our ups and downs, but who doesn’t? But ultimately, WWE built a dream for me, that some saw not even a reality. And I have nothing but gratitude for that because — I mean, cheers to that, you know? I know that my WWE family, my wife, my kids, and probably a lot of the WWE universe could see that my fire was fading. And that’s all on me, you know. But putting everyone else over all the damn time can take a toll on me.

“But that brings me back to relationships I’ve made throughout these last 16 years in pro wrestling. The outpouring of love from the locker room, corporate staff, and WWE Universe has been extremely, extremely overwhelming, man. I’m seeing now, that it’s like, sometimes your accomplishments aren’t always about what you do in the ring, but it’s what you do behind the scenes for people around you. I had no idea how much love I had until yesterday. And that’s the hardest part of letting go of this chapter of my life. I just want to say thank you to the WWE family, everyone in between — just everything, all of it. It wouldn’t work without everyone behind the scenes, and us as performers, and the lighting, camera men, the truck drivers. It’s just one of those things were a lot goes into it. But I also want to say thank you, because you gave me 14 years and now come July 17th, I can spread my wings and fly a little bit. And I feel fire again that I didn’t have for a while. I feel ready to get in shape, legit. And I don’t know, I feel hungry again. Like, very hungry. I haven’t felt that in a long time. So I’m just — no bulls**t, get ready for the encore. Because I’m going to comeback better than ever. That’s a fact.”