WWE News: Heavy Machinery Originally Meant For RAW Draft Pool, Goldberg Appears on DaMandyz Donuts
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Heavy Machinery were drafted to the blue brand. However, they weren’t originally meant to be picked. When the initial draft pools were announced, Heavy Machinery was among the names that for the RAW talent pool, meaning that they would only be available to be selected during the RAW portion of the draft. There’s no word on why they were selected during Smackdown.
– The latest edition of DaMandyz Donuts, featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, was filmed at the recent Mr. Olympia convention and includes Goldberg.
