Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle Set For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

A new match has been added to tomorrow’s AEW Collision in Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle. AEW announced the new match on Friday night for the show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the episode, which airs tomorrow night on TNT, is:

* AEW TNT Championship Qualifier: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

* No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang

* Blackpool Combat Club . TMDK, Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero

* Christian Cage Father’s Day Special

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed

* Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle