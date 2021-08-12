wrestling / News
Hell on Heels Joins Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA Empowerrr
August 12, 2021 | Posted by
– The next tag team has been confirmed for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA Empowerrr set for later this month. Joining the tournament are Renee Michelle and Sahara 7, the team known as Hell on Heels. You can check out the announcement below:
NWA Empowerrr takes place on August 28 in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will air on FITE TV. New NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the show.
These two are amazing — & are definitely top contenders to hold @NWA tag gold!!! https://t.co/C2VZmVNsEu
— Pollo Del Mar (@TheGlamazonPDM) August 12, 2021
