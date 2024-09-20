Henry O. Godwinn Recalls Dealing With Fan Attacks

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker had Henry O. Godwinn on, where he spoke about dealing with fan attacks. Here are the highlights:

On dealing with fan attacks “I don’t know if you remember it, when that guy spit in my face. And we pulled him over the ring, and — you remember we used to have, our security was off duty cops and firefighters. And they did not freaking play. They would beat the brakes off this guy on the way back to the ambulance.”

On how he got into the BSK: “I proved myself, I guess. And then, you know, I had to drive. I drove Yokozuna a lot.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.